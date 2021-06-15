Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Software : GeicoTaikisha chooses ADAMOS and Software AG to digitize automotive painting process

06/15/2021 | 09:42am EDT
Project will enable the company to offer new valuable services to its customers

Darmstadt, Germany - Software AG (Frankfurt MDAX: SOW) is to provide Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to GeicoTaikisha, the surface treatment and painting equipment supplier to automotive manufacturers worldwide. This will help it digitalize the entire painting process for its customers' vehicle production plants.

GeicoTaikisha needed to connect its facilities, collect data and develop value-added applications to give new services to its customers. It identified ADAMOS IIoT (powered by Cumulocity IoT from Software AG) as the solution to help it achieve those goals for its combination of edge analytics with cloud management . ADAMOS is a consortium of global leaders in the mechanical and plant engineering market.

Daryush Arabnia,ceo and president of Geico said: 'It is with great satisfaction that GeicoTaikisha records the finalization of the partnership with Software AG Italia, one of the most established global players in the provision of software solutions.Innovation has always been the distinguishing feature of our company's approach to management, especially in a competitive scenario such as today's. On the other hand, thanks to the innovation lever we are able to support and increase the team spirit of our employees who, in a climate of absolute sharing, can devote time and energy to the functions with greater added value. This is the only way we can perform in line with the standards required by every manufacturer who wants to offer customization to the mass market.'

Giuliano Ballarini, head of Software AG Italy, said: ' GeicoTaikisha is aiming to grow through digital transformation and we are here to support it every step of the way. Cumulocity IoT is a key part of Industry4.0 initiatives and this is just the beginning of our collaboration with Geico Taikisha. The company is recognized as an innovator that sets the benchmark in its market, we are confident that this partnership will benefit both our companies and we look forward to growing together.'

About GeicoTaikisha
GeicoTaikisha is a global supplier of turnkey surface treatment and painting systems for the world's leading automotive manufacturers. Today, it leads the global market with an average annual turnover of 2 billion dollars, 5,000 employees and 45 offices in 30 countries around the world, as well as 6 production units. Geico Taikisha Alliance's customers include major international automakers, including Audi, BMW, Chery, Faw, FCA, Ford, GM, Honda, Hyundai, Mazda, Mercedes, Mitsubishi, Nissan, PSA, Qoros, and Renault. GeicoTaikisha, with its great industrial tradition, has always pursued a policy of continuous research, development and innovation, which allows us to guarantee our customers the best and most competitive technological solutions while respecting the environment.

About Software AG
Software AG is the software pioneer of a truly connected world. Since 1969, it has helped 10,000+ organizations use software to connect people, departments, systems and devices. Software AG empowers truly connected enterprises using integration & APIs, IoT & analytics and business & IT transformation. Software AG's products establish a fluid flow of data that allows everything and everyone to work together. The company has more than 4,700 employees across more than 70 countries and annual revenue of over €800m, with the aim of exceeding €1bn by 2023.

For more information, visit www.softwareag.com. And follow on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Disclaimer

Software AG published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 13:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
