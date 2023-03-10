Tautachrome : Date of Report (date of earliest event reported) March 10, 2023 - Form 8-K

ttcm_8k.htm

Date of Report (date of earliest event reported) March 10, 2023

TAUTACHROME, INC.

Item 8.01 Other Events

Today, Friday, March 10, 2023, El Dorado Family Group, Ltd. ("El Dorado"), a Georgia corporation, exchanged a Royalty-Free Grant of Exclusive Use of certain intellectual properties having appraised value of $514,441,340 for 55,000,000 shares of Fixed Non-Cumulative Nonconvertible Perpetual Preferred Stock ("Series H Preferred Stock") from Tautachrome Inc., (the "Registrant"). The Exclusive Grant will produce an immediate increase in the Company's tangible book value from a deficit in the Registrant's shareholder's equity, to an undiluted Per Share Book Value of approximately $0.08.

El Dorado is controlled by Timothy A. Holly, who is also a director of the Registrant.

The designations and preferences of the Series H Preferred Stock approved today by the Board of Directors will be filed with the State of Delaware on Monday and attached at that time to an additional current report of the Company.

In addition the Company has resolved to perform within 45 days a 50 for 1 reverse split in the Company's shares.

