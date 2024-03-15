UNITED STATES

TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.

Publicly Held Company

CNPJ No. 02.558.157/0001-62

NIRE No. 35.3.0015881-4

MINUTES OF THE 465th BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING OF TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A. HELD ON MARCH 14th, 2024

1.DATE, TIME AND VENUE: On March 14th, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. (São Paulo local time), held remotely, as provided for in Article 19, first Paragraph of the Internal Rules of the Board of Directors and the Technical and Consultant Committees of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (" Company ").

2.CALL NOTICE AND ATTENDANCE: The call was made pursuant to the Company's Bylaws. The members of the Board of Directors, who subscribe these minutes, were present, establishing, therefore, quorum in accordance with the Bylaws. The General-Secretary and Legal Officer, Mr. Breno Rodrigo Pacheco de Oliveira was also present, as the meeting Secretary.

3.PRESIDING BOARD: Eduardo Navarro de Carvalho - Chairman of the Board of Directors; Breno Rodrigo Pacheco de Oliveira - Meeting Secretary.

4.AGENDA AND RESOLUTION: After examining and deliberating on the matter in the Agenda, the members present of the Board of Directors unanimously decided as follows:

4.1. Statement of Interest on Capital: The proposal to declare Interest on Capital (" IoC ") based on the balance sheet of February 29th, 2024, in the gross amount of R$ 300,000,000.00, corresponding to R$ 255,000,000.00 net of withholding income tax, was approved. The gross amount of the IoC per share is equivalent to R$ 0.18153388831[1], of which R$ 0.15430380506[1] net of income tax.

The IoC credit will be carried out individually to the shareholders, based on the shareholding position in the Company's records at the end of March 28th, 2024. After this date, the shares will be considered "ex-IoC".

[1]The amount per share was calculated considering the shareholding position of 02.26.2024.

The IoC net amount will be included in the minimum mandatory dividend for fiscal year ending on December 31st, 2024, ad referendum to the General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in 2025. The payment of this proceeds will be made by April 30th, 2025, with the Company's Executive Board being responsible for setting the exact date.

5.CLOSING: There being no further matters to discuss, the Chairman of the Board of Directors declared the meeting adjourned and these minutes were drawn up. São Paulo, March 14th, 2024. (aa) Eduardo Navarro de Carvalho - Chairman of the Board of Directors; Alfredo Arahuetes García; Ana Theresa Masetti Borsari; Andrea Capelo Pinheiro; Christian Mauad Gebara; Denise Soares dos Santos; Francisco Javier de Paz Mancho; Ignácio Moreno Martínez; Jordi Gual Solé; José María Del Rey Osorio; Juan Carlos Ros Brugueras; and Solange Sobral Targa. Meeting Secretary: Breno Rodrigo Pacheco de Oliveira.

I hereby certify that these minutes are a faithful copy of the minutes of the 465th Meeting of the Board of Directors of Telefônica Brasil S.A., held on March 14th, 2024, drawn up in the Company's book. This is a free English translation. _______________________________ Breno Rodrigo Pacheco de Oliveira Secretary of the Board of Directors

