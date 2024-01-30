Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today that United Utilities, one of the United Kingdom’s largest listed water companies, selected Tetra Tech for a £100 million single-award framework to support the improvement of river health across the North West of England.

Under this 10-year framework, Tetra Tech engineers and scientists will drive program optimization, develop solutions and select the preferred options based on best value, lowest carbon and cost.

"Our RPS operations in England have provided United Utilities with high-end modeling, technical, operational, and critical infrastructure services for two decades," said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “We look forward to continuing to use our Leading with Science® approach and global water expertise to provide innovative technical solutions that promote a stronger, greener, and healthier North West of England.”

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is the leader in water, environment and sustainable infrastructure, providing high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 27,000 employees working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems by Leading with Science® to address the entire water cycle, protect and restore the environment, design sustainable and resilient infrastructure, and support the clean energy transition. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

