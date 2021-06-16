ExOne : Metal 3D Printing Adoption Center Surpasses 2 Million Parts

Energy company offers technical support, financial incentives to reduce commercial sector's emissions and energy use

BOSTON, Mass. (June 16, 2021) - With commercial buildings accounting for more than 28% of the commonwealth's carbon emissions, Eversource is offering developers and building owners a path to energy savings and carbon reduction through its new construction services for Zero Net Energy (ZNE) buildings. Building design is one of several sectors where Eversource is implementing innovative initiatives to help achieve aggressive carbon-reduction goals, and ZNE buildings are 50%-70% more efficient than a typical building - generating on- or off-site renewable energy, such as solar, that is greater than the total amount of energy the building consumes.

'Efficient design reduces energy usage and increases the value and comfort of a building over the course of its lifetime,' said Eversource Senior Energy Efficiency Consultant Kim Cullinane. 'As a catalyst for clean energy, we're committed to bringing more clean, affordable energy to our customers and to helping reduce the region's carbon footprint. Zero Net Energy is an integral part of helping the commonwealth meet its ambitious climate goals and creating a sustainable future, providing valuable new opportunities for our customers to save money and energy.'

The King Open School in Cambridge saves 1,000,000 kWh annually after working with Eversource to make several energy efficient upgrades

Aimed at reducing carbon emissions and helping developers reach their building energy efficiency objectives, Eversource - as a sponsor of Mass Save - has developed several new construction energy efficiency offerings suited for a variety of building types and featuring a range of strategies and technologies. The energy company offers higher incentives and additional support to projects pursuing ZNE and those with low overall energy needs, including technical assistance and incentives through the first year of occupancy to ensure that the building is truly ZNE. Eversource's technical experts help project teams make design decisions that will enable them to reach their goals for ultra-low energy use and provide incentive dollars that can buy down the cost of equipment and systems that will get them across the finish line. Purchasing green power or installing solar panels on site brings projects to full ZNE status by offsetting the already low energy needs with clean renewable power.

As an example of its ZNE work, the energy company worked with the City of Cambridge on highly efficient designs for the Martin Luther King Jr. School, and the King Open & Cambridge Street Upper Schools, and is also currently working with the city on the Tobin Montessori Vassal Lane School, which is set to finish construction in 2025. In addition, Eversource has worked with the city to interconnect and operate solar panels at five of the city's schools. Collectively, those solar panels have generated 1.67 Million kWh, one million kWh of which the district has used directly to power its school buildings while sending almost 700 kWh back to the grid. These efforts have resulted in a one-year cost savings of approximately $238,000, with these five schools using more than 40% less energy than an average regional school.

'As part of our commitment to achieving carbon neutrality, we're working to increase renewable energy production and decrease carbon emissions from our municipal and school buildings,' said Cambridge Public Schools Net Zero Projects Manager Kris Weeks. 'We anticipate working closely with Eversource on future ZNE building projects and solar installations, and we appreciate their commitment to supporting ZNE buildings and incorporating more renewable energy sources into the electrical infrastructure in our communities.'

For more information on Eversource's services to support ZNE buildings, visit the Save Money & Energy pages of Eversource.com.

Eversource (NYSE: ES), celebrated as a national leader for its corporate citizenship, is the #1 energy company in Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies for 2021 and recognized as one of America's Most JUST Companies. Eversource transmits and delivers electricity and natural gas and supplies water to 1.8 million customers throughout Massachusetts, including approximately 1.45 million electric customers in 142 communities, 635,000 gas customers in 110 communities, and 6,700 water customers in two communities. Eversource harnesses the commitment of approximately 9,300 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. The #1 energy efficiency provider in the nation, the company is empowering a clean energy future in the Northeast, with nationally recognized energy efficiency solutions and successful programs to integrate new clean energy resources like solar, offshore wind, electric vehicles and battery storage, into the electric system. For more information, please visit eversource.com, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. For more information on our water services, visit aquarionwater.com.

CONTACT:

William Hinkle

603-634-2228

william.hinkle@eversource.com