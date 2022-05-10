Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Tiga Acquisition Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TINV   KYG886721037

TIGA ACQUISITION CORP.

(TINV)
Delayed Nyse  -  05/09 03:53:55 pm EDT
10.25 USD    0.00%
12:02aGay dating app Grindr to go public in $2.1 bln SPAC deal
RE
05/09Grindr to Become a Public Company, Advancing Mission to Connect LGBTQ+ People With One Another and The World
BU
03/27TIGA ACQUISITION : TINV 2021 PFIC Statement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gay dating app Grindr to go public in $2.1 billion SPAC deal

05/10/2022 | 12:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Grindr app is seen on a mobile phone in this photo illustration taken in Shanghai

(Reuters) -Gay dating app Grindr said on Monday it would go public through a merger with a blank-check acquisition firm - a deal that values it at $2.1 billion and features Tiga Investments CEO Raymond Zage on both sides of the transaction.

Grindr said its existing shareholders would own 78% of the company after the merger, which comes two years after China's Kunlun Tech Co divested it for $620 million due to U.S. national security concerns.

While Grindr did not disclose the identities of its existing shareholders, Reuters previously reported that Zage had a 41% stake in the consortium that acquired Grindr. A source familiar with the matter said on Monday that Zage continues to be an investor in Grindr.

Tiga Acquisition Corp, the Singapore-based special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that will merge with Grindr, is controlled by Zage.

Under the deal, Grindr will receive $284 million in cash from Tiga and up to $100 million in a forward purchase agreement.

Grindr and Tiga expect that their deal may require clearance from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) which scrutinizes deals for potential national security risks, according to a copy of their merger agreement that was made public on Monday.

CFIUS ordered Kunlun to sell Grindr in 2019 over concerns that the personal data of U.S. users could be accessed or exploited by China's government.

It could not be learned if CFIUS had a role in Grindr's decision to explore a sale and merger with a SPAC. A spokesperson for the U.S. Treasury Department, that chairs CFIUS, did not respond to a request for comment.

Reuters reported last year that Kunlun and Grindr gave information to CFIUS about the transaction that contradicted disclosures to potential investors and Chinese regulators.

They told CFIUS that James Lu, a former Baidu Inc executive who was part of the consortium that bought Grindr and is now Grindr's chairman, had no previous business relationship with a key adviser to Kunlun, even though the investor disclosures and Chinese regulatory filings stated otherwise.

Grindr chief executive Jeff Bonforte and Grindr chief operating officer Rick Marini will step down and a search for Bonforte's replacement is under way, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Bonforte and Marini were part of investment firm Catapult Capital that competed against Lu and Zage to buy Grindr before they clinched an agreement to work together.

Atlanta Hawks co-owner Michael Gearon, another major shareholder who was part of the consortium that acquired Grindr two years ago, will continue to be invested in the company, the source said.

Grindr said in an investor presentation on Monday that it has 11 million monthly active users and that its revenue grew 30% last year.

The deal values Grindr at 27 times its adjusted 2021 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $77 million. By comparison, shares of dating app peers Match Group Inc and Bumble Inc are trading at 22 times and 25 times their 2021 EBITDA, respectively, according to Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Echo Wang in New York; Editing by Greg Roumeliotis and Edwina Gibbs)

By Echo Wang


© Reuters 2022
All news about TIGA ACQUISITION CORP.
12:02aGay dating app Grindr to go public in $2.1 bln SPAC deal
RE
05/09Grindr to Become a Public Company, Advancing Mission to Connect LGBTQ+ People With One ..
BU
03/27TIGA ACQUISITION : TINV 2021 PFIC Statement
PU
03/22Tiga Acquisition Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 20..
CI
03/22Tiga Acquisition Corp. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
2021TIGA ACQUISITION : Announces Receipt of Deposit Proceeds from Private Placement Warrants -..
PU
2021Tiga Acquisition Corp. Announces Receipt of Deposit Proceeds From Private Placement War..
BU
2021Tiga Acquisition Corp. announced that it has received $2.76 million in funding from Tig..
CI
2021Tiga Acquisition Corp. announced that it expects to receive $2.76 million in funding fr..
CI
2021TIGA ACQUISITION : Announces Extension to Business Combination Deadline - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 23,2 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,02 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 354 M 354 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,8%
Chart TIGA ACQUISITION CORP.
Duration : Period :
Tiga Acquisition Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIGA ACQUISITION CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
George Raymond Zage Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ashish Gupta President & Director
Diana Luo Chief Financial Officer
Peter John Chambers Chief Operating Officer
Carman Wong Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIGA ACQUISITION CORP.1.16%354
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-22.00%56 324
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED9.44%26 891
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-16.01%13 636
HAL TRUST-10.29%12 401
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-17.30%10 719