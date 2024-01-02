Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation has responded to the major earthquakes that occurred off the coast of the Noto Peninsula on January 1 by establishing an emergency task force at its headquarters in Kawasaki, Japan. Our first concern is the safety of our employees and their families, and beyond this the wellbeing of the local community in the affected area. We are also assessing the damage to our production facility, and will provide updates as soon as they become available.

Impact and status affected by the earthquakes as of 17:00 today is as follows.

We will release the next update on around 17:00 on January 5.

With regard to deliveries of our products, please contact to our sales offices.