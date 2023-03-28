Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Tyler Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TYL   US9022521051

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(TYL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:45:09 2023-03-28 am EDT
332.11 USD   -0.04%
09:20aLorain County, Ohio, Goes Live With Public Safety Offerings From Tyler Technologies and Emergency Networking
BU
03/27Tyler Technologies : Investor Presentation - March 2023
PU
03/21Tyler Technologies Launches New, Cloud-Based Reservation Software from
CI
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lorain County, Ohio, Goes Live With Public Safety Offerings From Tyler Technologies and Emergency Networking

03/28/2023 | 09:20am EDT
Partnership with Emergency Networking enhances Tyler’s portfolio for fire and EMS agencies

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced that Lorain County, Ohio, has successfully gone live with new public safety solutions, including Tyler’s Fire Prevention mobile app, and the Electronic Patient Care Reporting (ePCR) suite and Fire suite from Emergency Networking. These solutions are offered as part of Tyler’s new partnership with Emergency Networking and will soon become integrated into Tyler’s public safety suite.

“To better serve and protect the citizens and businesses of Lorain County, we continue to adapt, change, and implement new training, equipment, and technology,” said Jeff Young, director, Lorain County 911. “We are very pleased to deploy the public safety offerings from Tyler and Emergency Networking to our fire departments and EMS teams to enhance our service to our constituents.”

The implementation of these products brings a modern, highly flexible solution to the traditionally underserved markets of fire and emergency medical services (EMS). The Emergency Networking suite provides a complete, single software platform to 23 fire departments within Lorain County. It manages all aspects for the agencies, including data collection, incident documentation, scheduling staff training, tracking inventory, and running advanced data and analytics.

The Emergency Networking ePCR solution has been tailored for Lorain County to meet its specific medical control protocols and data sharing requirements with local hospital systems. Built on the most advanced no code form and app builder available today, Lorain County can customize existing modules or have any kind of custom form developed to meet its evolving needs. The addition of ePCR helps lessen the significant burden of required reporting for Lorain County and makes it simple and straightforward.

“We are very excited about this addition to Tyler’s public safety portfolio with the offerings from Emergency Networking,” said Erin Miller, senior vice president for Tyler’s Public Safety Division. “This partnership brings an integrated collection of best-in-class offerings to bear for our existing clients. Given that the first agencies in Lorain County were able to go live on the software within a matter of weeks, it is a testament to the flexibility of the Emergency Networking platform and their commitment as an organization to the communities they serve.”

“We are pleased to deliver these premier solutions to Lorain County through our new partnership with Tyler Technologies,” said Sean Ramsey, chief executive officer for Emergency Networking. “As a company, we are passionate about improving the operational performance of our customers and the lives of those they serve every day. By collaborating with Tyler, we’ll be able to expand our positive impact nationwide.”

Lorain County is located in northeastern Ohio and is part of the Cleveland metropolitan area. It has a population of approximately 315,000.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate efficiently and transparently with residents and each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions transform how clients turn actionable insights into opportunities and solutions for their communities. Tyler has more than 40,000 successful installations across nearly 13,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

#TYL_General


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 955 M - -
Net income 2023 174 M - -
Net Debt 2023 620 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 81,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 13 894 M 13 894 M -
EV / Sales 2023 7,42x
EV / Sales 2024 6,63x
Nbr of Employees 7 200
Free-Float 85,5%
Chart TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tyler Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 332,25 $
Average target price 410,78 $
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
H. Lynn Moore President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian K. Miller Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
John S. Marr Executive Chairman
Jeff Green Chief Technology Officer
Kevin Iwersen Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.3.05%13 894
MICROSOFT CORPORATION16.99%2 057 318
SYNOPSYS INC.17.11%56 949
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.27.29%56 081
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE10.48%52 468
SEA LIMITED59.98%46 759
