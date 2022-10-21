Advanced search
    UBNC   US9034501042

UB BANCORP

(UBNC)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:44 2022-10-21 pm EDT
21.53 USD   -3.24%
04:46pUB Bancorp Releases Results for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
BU
10/05F.N.B. Corporation Receives Final Regulatory Approvals for UB Bancorp Merger
PR
07/21UB Bancorp Releases Results for the Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
BU
UB Bancorp Releases Results for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

10/21/2022 | 04:46pm EDT
UB Bancorp (OTCQX: UBNC), (the “Company”) the parent of Union Bank (the “Bank”), is pleased to report its results for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Some of the Company’s highlights through the first nine months of 2022 include:

  • On June 1, 2022, the Company announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement for FNB Corporation (FNB) to acquire the Company in an all-stock transaction which is contemplated to be completed in December of 2022
  • On September 21, 2022, the Company’s shareholders approved the proposed merger with FNB
  • On October 5, 2022, FNB announced that the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency had both provided clearance for the pending merger between FNB and UB Bancorp
  • Net income of $3.0 million, or 51 cents per basic common share for the quarter ended September 30, 2022
  • Net income for the first nine months of $8.2 million or $1.36 per basic common share
  • The Company incurred $515,000 of merger related expenses during the first three quarters of 2022
  • Total assets of $1.14 billion as of quarter end, a year-over-year increase of $32.3 million or 2.9%
  • Core loans (excluding PPP loans) grew $38.3 million or 6.0% during the first nine months of 2022
  • Total deposits of $1.02 billion at the end of the third quarter with non-interest deposits growing $52.6 million or 13.5% during 2022
  • Sound credit quality metrics
  • Solid capital at the Bank, above the regulatory ‘Well Capitalized’ thresholds
  • Strong liquidity levels
  • 5,980,177 common shares outstanding with tangible book value per share of $10.86 (*) at quarter end
  • At their October 2022, meeting the Company’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.11 per common share

Rob Jones, President and CEO, commented “I am pleased and proud to report these outstanding results for what is anticipated to be our final earnings report. As previously stated, all regulatory and shareholder hurdles have been cleared for our previously announced merger with FNB Corporation. The merger is expected to be completed in December of 2022.”

Mr. Jones went on to say “Our earnings, balance sheet levels, and credit quality metrics have been outstanding since the announcement of our merger with FNB in June of this year, which is a testament to the continued quality and dedication of our employees. We have built a strong company over the past 24 years. Now our company will get even stronger through our merger with FNB.”

Mr. Jones also noted “I especially want to take a moment to thank my teammates at Union Bank. It has been a pleasure to serve as your leader for the past 20 years. I am confident that you will continue to shine in the future, and I look forward to watching your progress. In addition, I also want to thank our shareholders and customers for their dedicated support over the last 24 years.”

Net income for the third quarter of 2022 was $3.0 million, or $0.51 per basic common share, versus $3.1 million, or $0.52 per basic common share, earned for the same period in 2021. The Company’s return on average assets and average tangible equity (*) for the third quarter of 2022 was 1.05% and 17.25%, respectively. Revenues were positively impacted by solid growth in our earning base. This growth helped offset the reduction in net Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) revenue. Average earning assets for third quarter of 2022 were $1.1 billion, an increase of $79.7 million from the same three-month period one year ago. Net pretax revenue from PPP fees totaled $8,000 for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022, versus $632,000 during the third quarter of 2021. When comparing pretax earnings adjusted to exclude net PPP revenues, provisions for loan losses, and merger related expenses the Company earned $4.0 million for the third quarter of 2022. These results compare favorably to $2.8 million of adjusted earnings generated by the Company during the same three month period of 2021.

Net income for the nine month period ended September 30, 2022, was $8.2 million, or $1.36 per basic common share, and represented a 0.95% return on average assets and a 14.71% return on average tangible equity (*). For the same nine month period of 2021, the Company posted $9.0 million of net income, or $1.51 per basic common share. During the first three quarters of 2021, PPP activity contributed $2.4 million to net pretax revenues for the Company versus $500,000 during the same nine period of 2022. When adjusting earnings to exclude net PPP revenues, provisions for loan losses, and merger related expenses on a pretax basis the Company earned $10.3 million through the first three quarters of 2022. These results compare favorably to $8.5 million of adjusted earnings generated by the Company during the same nine month period of 2021.

Asset quality metrics for the Company remain sound. Our level of nonperforming assets relative to total assets was 0.06% at the end of the third quarter of 2022. In addition, our level of nonperforming loans comprised only 0.10% of total loans outstanding at the end of the quarter. Our allowance for loan losses at $7.7 million as of September 30, 2022, represented 1.13% of total loans outstanding.

Capital levels at our Bank continue to be strong with total risk-based capital of 16.19%, common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets 14.39% and the tier 1 leverage ratio at 9.37% as of September 30, 2022. In addition, the parent company, UB Bancorp, has the capacity to act as a source of strength for the Bank should a need arise.

On October 20, 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a cash dividend of $0.11 per share to be paid on December 8, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 2, 2022.

UB Bancorp and Union Bank are headquartered in Greenville, North Carolina and operate 14 branches located in 12 counties throughout Eastern and Central North Carolina. UB Bancorp stock is traded on the OTCQX under the symbol UBNC.

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements in reliance on the “safe-harbor” provisions of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements. This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP (*). The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company’s performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to exclude the effects of transactions that are infrequent in nature. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s core businesses.

UB Bancorp
Consolidated Balance Sheets
($000's omitted)
   
  As of the Period Ended
 

September 30,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

September 30,

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2021

ASSETS   (un-audited) * (un-audited)
   
Cash and due from banks   $

10,837

$

7,296

$

11,682

Interest-bearing deposits with banks  

163,594

171,795

97,540

Investment securities available-for-sale  

221,080

275,498

285,571

   
Loans - gross  

681,384

653,221

664,117

Net fair value marks  

(490)

(1,061)

(1,374)

Allowance for loan losses  

(7,706)

(7,593)

(9,615)

Net Loans  

673,189

644,567

653,128

   
Bank premises and equipment, net  

15,195

14,108

14,283

Bank-owned life insurance  

21,275

20,864

20,728

Other real estate owned  

-

-

-

Goodwill  

12,897

12,897

12,897

Core deposit intangible  

116

304

387

Other assets  

20,237

10,490

9,899

   
Total Assets   $

1,138,418

$

1,157,819

$

1,106,115

   
   
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY  
   
Liabilities  
Deposits   $

1,023,775

$

1,004,016

$

942,713

Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank  

-

8,000

8,000

Subordinated debentures  

30,702

30,672

30,663

Other borrowings  

329

10,364

21,259

Accrued expenses and other liabilities  

5,675

5,120

4,912

   
Total Liabilities  

1,060,480

1,058,172

1,007,547

   
Stockholders' Equity  
Common stock, no par value  

70,690

69,742

69,746

Retained earnings  

36,837

29,318

25,885

Accumulated other comprehensive income / (loss)  

(29,590)

587

2,937

   
Total Stockholders' Equity  

77,938

99,647

98,568

   
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   $

1,138,418

$

1,157,819

$

1,106,115

   
   
* Derived from audited financial statements
UB Bancorp
Consolidated Statements of Operations
($000's omitted except per share data)
 

For the Three Months Ended

 

 

For the Nine Months Ended

Sept 30,

2022

 

 

Sept 30,

2021

 

 

Sept 30,

2022

 

 

Sept 30,

2021

(un-audited)
 
Interest Income $

10,108

$

9,267

$

27,988

$

27,502

 
Interest Expense

1,167

799

2,583

2,488

 
Net Interest Income

8,941

8,468

25,405

25,014

 
Provision for Loan Losses

70

(489)

95

(489)

 
Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses

8,871

8,957

25,310

25,503

 
Noninterest Income

795

773

2,439

2,449

 
Noninterest Expense

5,874

5,827

17,568

16,655

 
Income Before Income Taxes

3,792

3,903

10,181

11,297

 
Income Taxes

761

793

2,019

2,302

 
Net Income $

3,031

$

3,110

$

8,162

$

8,995

 
Net Income Per Basic Common Share $

0.51

$

0.52

$

1.36

$

1.51

 

 


