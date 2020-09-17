Verizon Response: Hurricane Sally

As roads are cleared and it is safe to move around, teams today are continuing site assessments and restoration. Power outages and fiber connections - needed for cell sites and some mobile assets to work - still pose a significant challenge, so our teams have begun mobilizing portable generators to provide power while commercial power is out and satellite assets to provide connection between the cell sites and the rest of the network until fiber is restored.

Fiber has been restored to the Northern portions of Escambia, Baldwin, Conecuh and Monroe Counties bringing service back for residents and first responders in those markets. Coastal Baldwin County is experiencing service interruptions due to fiber damage. Fiber crews are investigating the cause of the issue, and moving quickly to restore service.

We are in touch with first responders as well as state and local Emergency Operations Centers throughout the impacted area and have mobile assets to deploy in support of their efforts as needed. In accordance with recommended social distancing policies, we have activated our virtual command centers and our employees are using additional Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as they engage in recovery efforts.

For our consumer and small business customers most impacted by Hurricane Sally, beginning Tuesday, September 15 through September 21, Verizon is providing unlimited calling, texting and data to those who reside in the following parishes and counties:

Alabama: Baldwin, Mobile

Florida: Escambia, Santa Rosa

Louisiana: Ascension, Assumption, Jefferson, La Fourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington

Mississippi: George, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Stone

Also, beginning today, September 17 through September 21, consumers and small business customers in three additional Alabama counties -- Conecuh, Escambia and Monroe -- will receive unlimited calling, texting and data as well.

Verizon customers can help the American Red Cross in their disaster relief efforts by texting the word HURRICANES to 90999 and $10 will be added to their Verizon Wireless bill upon confirmation of the billing zip code.

Verizon retail stores may be closed or have reduced hours due to the storm. You can find the nearest one that's open by visiting: https://www.verizonwireless.com/stores/.

Flooding and widespread commercial power outages continue as the wind remnants of Tropical Storm Sally move further inland. We are seeing two significant fiber cuts in the impacted markets (fiber transports data from our cell sites to network switch and core locations). Coastal Baldwin County and the Northern portions of Escambia, Baldwin, Conecuh and Monroe County are experiencing service interruptions because of those fiber cuts. Fiber crews on the scene have identified the location of the issue and are working to restore connectivity.

In other areas we are seeing a handful of scattered sites out of service, but in most of those areas customers will benefit from Verizon's overlapping network coverage.

Winds have died down, so with the few remaining hours of sunlight our Network field teams are beginning site assessments to determine repair needs. Due to flooding and commercial power losses, crews will not work overnight tonight, but will continue site assessments and begin restoration efforts in earnest at dawn. Mobile cell sites, satellite assets, portable generators and more are on standby for deployment to help with the restoration efforts.

In accordance with recommended social distancing policies, we have activated our virtual command centers in Louisiana and Texas and our employees are using additional Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as they engage in recovery efforts.

Additionally, our Verizon Response team is deployed in the impacted areas and working to coordinate with first responders. We are in contact with federal, state and local emergency management teams and are coordinating communication needs and efforts with them. First responder customers with wireless priority service should utilize *272 when placing calls.

As Hurricane Sally moves slowly inland, it is leaving commercial power outages and significant flooding throughout the area in its wake. Although we are seeing a handful of sites out of service, in most areas customers will benefit from Verizon's overlapping network coverage. The Gulf Shores area and the Eastern Shore near Fairhope have multiple sites down, so customers in that area may experience a temporary degradation of service.

There are widespread commercial power outages and our network has backup generators and batteries running to keep our cell sites and switch locations in service throughout the area. As the storm clears and it is safe to do so - possibly even later today - our crews will begin site assessments and repairs, move mobile assets into place as needed, and activate a massive refueling operation to keep sites running until commercial power is restored. With bridges closed in the Pensacola area and flood waters continuing to rise, access to roads and bridges may slow site assessments and mobile network asset movements. The Verizon team is equipped with boats and drones to compensate for land-based accessibility issues.

Our Network teams and vendor partners are staffing our 24x7 virtual wireless command center and are in contact with federal, state and local emergency management teams and are coordinating communication needs and efforts with them.

Our Verizon Response team is available 24/7 to coordinate with first responders. We are mobilizing charging stations, devices, special equipment, emergency vehicles and more to support local, state and federal agencies across the US. First responder customers with wireless priority service should utilize *272 when placing calls.