Lyon, 27 February 2024 – 7:00 p.m. Visiativ, a digital transformation and innovation expert for small and medium-sized businesses, is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris (FR0004029478, ALVIV).

SNEF and ALLIATIV's main shareholders entered into a share purchase agreement (the "Share Purchase Agreement") enabling Groupe SNEF to acquire approximately 75.72% of the share capital of ALLIATIV, the controlling shareholder of Visiatic (ISIN: FR0004029478, mnemonic: ALVIV, eligible for PEA-PME savings schemes).

On 9 February 2024, Visiativ announced that ALLIATIV's main shareholders and Groupe SNEF had entered into exclusive negotiations with a view to Groupe SNEF acquiring a majority stake in ALLIATIV.

The signing of the Share Purchase Agreement follows the completion of the information-consultation procedure with the employee representative bodies of Groupe SNEF and Visiativ, both supporting the transaction.

As stated in Visiativ's press release dated 9 February 2024, the transaction could be completed during the first half of 2024 and remains subject to obtaining the usual regulatory authorisations regarding merger control, as well as the formal approval of certain Visiativ's commercial partners.

The acquisition would be carried out in exchange of a cash payment, based on a value by transparency reflecting a price of €37.00 per Visiativ share (cum dividend), and would be followed by the filing by ALLIATIV of a mandatory tender offer for the remaining outstanding Visiativ shares and all the free shares that may be issued before the close of the tender offer, at a price of €37.00 per share (cum dividend).

ABOUT VISIATIV

Visiativ's mission is to make digital transformation a performance lever for companies. We do this by co-building alongside our customers, over the long term. We call this our promise: "Sharing, is growing".

We support our customers by providing solutions and services to plan, implement, manage and monitor transformations with a unique and innovative approach through three pillars: Consult (consulting & support), Engage (solutions & deployment) and Connect (communities for exchange and sharing). With over 35 years of proven experience working with more than 25,000 Small & Mid-Market customers, Visiativ has achieved revenues of €277,2 million in 2023. Visiativ is present in 14 countries (Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Morocco, the Netherlands, Poland, the United Kingdom, U.A.E, USA and Switzerland) and has more than 1,500 employees.

Visiativ (ISIN code FR0004029478, ALVIV) is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris. The share is eligible for PEA and PEA-PME.

For further information visit www.visiativ.com

About Groupe SNEF

Founded in 1905, Groupe Snef is a leading company in France in design engineering and project management, integration and maintenance of electrical and mechanical systems, development of industrial and automated systems, as well as implementation of IT architecture, industry 4.0 and security solutions. Groupe Snef works alongside key players in the marine, energy, industry, infrastructure and construction sectors. Groupe Snef generates revenue of approximately €1.7 billion, in around twenty countries.

This press release must not be published, disseminated or distributed, directly or indirectly, in any country in which the distribution of this information is subject to legal restrictions. Consequently, persons in countries where this press release is published or distributed should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on reasonable assessments or assumptions as of the date of the press release, which may change or be modified due, in particular, to hazards or uncertainties and risks relating to the economic, financial, regulatory and competitive environment, to the risks set out in the Universal Registration Document 2022 and to any unknown or immaterial risks that may arise in the future. Visiativ undertakes to publish or communicate any corrections or updates to these items as part of the periodic and ongoing information obligation to which all listed companies are subject.

