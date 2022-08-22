Vivakor : Quarterly Report for Quarter Ending June 30, 2022 (Form 10-Q) 08/22/2022 | 06:06am EDT Send by mail :

Commission file number: 000-41286 VIVAKOR, INC. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Nevada 26-2178141 (State or other Jurisdiction of Incorporation or Organization) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.) 4101 North Thanksgiving Way Lehi, UT 84043 (Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code) (949)281-2606 (Registrant's telephone number, including area code) Yes☒ No ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes☒ No ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, or a small reporting company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," a "smaller reporting company" and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. Large accelerated filer ☐ Accelerated filer ☐ Non-accelerated filer ☒ Smaller reporting company ☒ Emerging growth company ☒ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 7(a)(2)(B) of the Securities Act: ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes ☐ No☒ As of August 11, 2022, there were 18,064,838shares of the registrant's common stock outstanding. VIVAKOR, INC. FORM 10-Q FOR THE QUARTERLY PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 TABLE OF CONTENTS Page PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION ITEM 1. Financial Statements 4 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of June 30, 2022 (unaudited) and December 31, 2021 4 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the Three and Six Months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited) 5 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity for the Three and Six Months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited) 6 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Three and Six Months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited) 8 Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (unaudited) 9 ITEM 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 23 ITEM 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk 29 ITEM 4. Controls and Procedures 29 PART II. OTHER INFORMATION 31 ITEM 1. Legal Proceedings 31 ITEM 1A. Risk Factors 31 ITEM 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds 31 ITEM 3. Defaults Upon Senior Securities 31 ITEM 4. Mine Safety Disclosures 32 ITEM 5. Other Information 32 ITEM 6. Exhibits 33 SIGNATURES 35 2 EXPLANATORY NOTE On February 14, 2022, the Company closed its underwritten public offering for 1,600,000 shares of common stock, at a public offering price of $5.00 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $8.0 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses of approximately $1.8 million. We effected a 1-for-30 reverse split of our authorized and outstanding shares of common stock (the "Reverse Stock Split") via the filing of a certificate of change with the Nevada Secretary of State, which was filed simultaneously with the close of the underwritten public offering of our common stock and the commencement of the trading of our common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market, LLC (see, Part II, Item 5 "Other Information"). As a result of the Reverse Stock Split, all authorized and outstanding common stock, preferred stock, and per share amounts in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, including, but not limited to, the consolidated financial statements and footnotes included herein, have been adjusted to reflect the Reverse Stock Split for all periods presented. 3 PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION ITEM 1. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS VIVAKOR, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,908,334 $ 1,293,767 Cash and cash equivalents attributed to variable interest entity 296,257 199,952 Accounts Receivable, less allowances of none and $ 33,000 , respectively 845 845 Marketable securities 1,818,029 2,231,218 Inventories 222,000 192,000 Precious metal concentrate 1,166,709 1,166,709 Other assets 237,422 73,245 Total current assets 8,649,596 5,157,736 Other investments 4,000 4,000 Notes receivable 1,150,743 1,194,235 Property and equipment, net 25,878,930 24,692,111 Rights of use assets- operating leases 721,550 663,291 License agreement, net 2,291,942 2,370,835 Intellectual property, net 13,002,504 13,662,037 Total assets $ 51,699,265 $ 47,744,245 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 3,061,610 $ 2,023,985 Operating lease liabilities, current 364,103 287,769 Loans and notes payable, current 962,405 1,511,447 Loans and notes payable, current attributed to variable interest entity 2,308,232 3,416,379 Long-term debt (working interest royalty programs), current 8,565 3,256 Total current liabilities 6,704,915 7,242,836 Operating lease liabilities, long term 414,947 434,109 Loans and notes payable, long term 543,869 1,185,970 Long-term debt (working interest royalty programs) 5,017,592 6,171,298 Deferred income tax liabilities 5,156,899 5,156,899 Total liabilities 17,838,222 20,191,112 Stockholders' equity: Convertible, preferred stock, $ .001 par value; 3,400,000 shares authorized; (1) Series A- 66,667 issued and outstanding (1) - 67 Common stock, $ .001 par value; 41,666,667 shares authorized; 15,038,619 and 12,330,859 were issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (1) 15,039 12,331 Additional paid-in capital 67,857,646 58,279,590 Treasury stock, at cost (20,000 ) (20,000 ) Accumulated deficit (41,237,559 ) (35,731,359 ) Total Vivakor, Inc. stockholders' equity 26,615,126 22,540,629 Noncontrolling interest 7,245,917 5,012,504 Total stockholders' equity 33,861,043 27,553,133 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 51,699,265 $ 47,744,245 (1) Share and per share amounts have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the one-for-thirty reverse stock split effective February 14, 2022. See Note 1 - Organization and Basis of Presentation for additional information See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements 4 VIVAKOR, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues $ - $ 22,000 $ - $ 117,000 Cost of revenues - 20,530 - 112,450 Gross profit - 1,470 - 4,550 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 119,252 125,912 310,591 828,440 General and administrative 2,922,753 1,235,549 4,235,560 2,309,394 Amortization and depreciation 558,595 364,635 933,813 727,914 Total operating expenses 3,600,600 1,726,096 5,479,964 3,865,748 Loss from operations (3,600,600 ) (1,724,626 ) (5,479,964 ) (3,861,198 ) Other income (expense): Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities (1,652,755 ) (8,949,169 ) (413,189 ) 3,734,275 Interest income 6,083 1,242 12,461 2,485 Interest expense (22,981 ) (241,448 ) (114,946 ) (395,469 ) Gain on disposition of asset 2,456 - 2,456 - Other income 39,934 92,590 40,084 93,884 Total other income (expense) (1,627,263 ) (9,096,785 ) (473,134 ) 3,435,175 Loss before provision for income taxes (5,227,863 ) (10,821,411 ) (5,953,098 ) (426,023 ) Provision for income taxes - 296,477 (800 ) (723,911 ) Consolidated net loss (5,227,863 ) (10,524,934 ) (5,953,898 ) (1,149,934 ) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (322,546 ) (1,114,003 ) (447,698 ) (1,255,844 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Vivakor, Inc. (4,905,317 ) (9,410,931 ) $ (5,506,200 ) $ 105,910 Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (4,905,317 ) $ (9,410,931 ) $ (5,506,200 ) $ 105,910 Dividend on preferred stock - 42,196 - 42,196 Net income loss to parent $ (4,905,317 ) $ (9,453,127 ) $ (5,506,200 ) $ 63,714 Basic and diluted net loss per share (1) $ (0.33 ) $ (0.79 ) $ (0.38 ) $ 0.00 Diluted net income per share (1) $ (0.33 ) (0.79 ) $ (0.38 ) $ 0.00 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding (1) 15,038,619 11,966,840 14,388,004 11,640,306 Effect of dilutive securities (1) - - - 910,483 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding (1) 15,038,619 11,966,840 14,388,004 12,550,789 (1) Share and per share amounts have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the one-for-thirty reverse stock split effective February 14, 2022. See Note 1 - Organization and Basis of Presentation for additional information See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements 5 VIVAKOR, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Series A Preferred Stock Common Stock Additional Paid-in Treasury Accumulated Non-controlling Total Stockholders' Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Stock Deficit Interest Equity March 31, 2022 (unaudited) - $ - 15,038,619 $ 15,039 $ 66,200,971 $ (20,000 ) $ (36,332,242 ) $ 6,671,402 $ 36,535,170 Stock options issued for services - - - - 427,500 - - - 427,500 Stock based compensation - - - - 1,229,175 - - - 1,229,175 Distributions by noncontrolling interest - - - - - - - (207,939 ) (207,939 ) Issuance of noncontrolling interest for a reduction of debt - - - - - - - 1,105,000 1,105,000 Net loss - - - - - - (4,905,317 ) (322,546 ) (5,227,863 ) June 30, 2022 (unaudited) - $ - 15,038,619 $ 15,039 $ 67,857,646 $ (20,000 ) $ (41,237,559 ) $ 7,245,917 $ 33,861,043 Series A Preferred Stock Common Stock Additional Paid-in Treasury Accumulated Non-controlling Total Stockholders' Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Stock Deficit Interest Equity December 31, 2021 (1) 66,667 $ 67 12,330,859 $ 12,331 $ 58,279,590 $ (20,000 ) $ (35,731,359 ) $ 5,012,504 $ 27,553,133 Common Stock issued for a reduction of liabilities - - 272,156 273 1,144,719 - - - 1,144,992 Conversion of Series A Preferred Stock to Common Stock (66,667 ) (67 ) 833,333 833 (766 ) - - - - Common Stock issued for cash, net of offering costs - - 1,600,000 1,600 6,238,400 - - - 6,240,000 Common stock issued for fractional shares from reverse stock split - - 2,271 2 - - - - 2 Stock options issued for services - - - - 855,000 - - - 855,000 Stock based compensation - - - - 1,340,703 - - - 1,340,703 Distributions by noncontrolling interest - - - - - - - (343,889 ) (343,889 ) Issuance of noncontrolling interest for a reduction of debt - - - - - - - 3,025,000 3,025,000 Net loss - - - - - - (5,506,200 ) (447,698 ) (5,953,898 ) June 30, 2022 (unaudited) - $ - 15,038,619 $ 15,039 $ 67,857,646 $ (20,000 ) $ (41,237,559 ) $ 7,245,917 $ 33,861,043 6 Series A Preferred Stock Common Stock Additional Paid-in Treasury Accumulated Non-controlling Total Stockholders' Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Stock Deficit Interest Equity March 31, 2021 (1) 66,667 $ 67 11,321,269 $ 11,322 $ 46,818,373 $ (20,000 ) $ (20,688,151 ) $ 1,137,248 $ 27,258,859 Common Stock issued for a reduction of liabilities (1) - - 25,835 26 228,774 - - - 228,800 Conversion of temporary equity Series B and B-1 Preferred Stock to Common Stock (1) - - 944,312 944 9,384,396 - - - 9,385,340 Stock options issued for services - - - - 427,500 - - - 427,500 Stock based compensation - - - - 111,528 - - - 111,528 Issuance of noncontrolling interest for a reduction of debt - - - - - - - 735,000 735,000 Dividend paid in Series B-1 Preferred Stock - - - - - - (42,196 ) - (42,196 ) Net loss - - - - - - (9,410,931 ) (1,114,003 ) (10,524,934 ) June 30, 2021 (unaudited) 66,667 $ 67 12,291,416 $ 12,292 $ 56,970,571 $ (20,000 ) $ (30,141,278 ) $ 758,245 $ 27,579,897 Series A Preferred Stock Common Stock Additional Paid-in Treasury Accumulated Non-controlling Total Stockholders' Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Stock Deficit Interest Equity December 31, 2020 (1) 66,667 $ 67 11,255,967 $ 11,256 $ 45,623,146 $ (20,000 ) $ (30,204,992 ) $ 1,279,089 $ 16,688,566 Common Stock issued for services (1) - - 33,667 34 437,967 - - - 438,001 Common Stock issued for a reduction of liabilities (1) - - 29,168 29 264,771 - - - 264,800 Common Stock issued for the purchase of a license (1) 16,667 17 224,983 - - - 225,000 Conversion of temporary equity Series B, B-1, and C-1 Preferred Stock to Common Stock (1) - - 955,947 956 9,466,648 - - - 9,467,604 Stock options issued for services - - - - 730,000 - - - 730,000 Stock based compensation - - - - 223,056 - - - 223,056 Issuance of noncontrolling interest for a reduction of debt - - - - - - - 735,000 735,000 Dividend paid in Series B-1 Preferred Stock - - - - - - (42,196 ) - (42,196 ) Net income (loss) - - - - - - 105,910 (1,255,844 ) (1,149,934 ) June 30, 2021 (unaudited) 66,667 $ 67 12,291,416 $ 12,292 $ 56,970,571 $ (20,000 ) $ (30,141,278 ) $ 758,245 $ 27,579,897 (1) Share and per share amounts have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the one-for-thirty reverse stock split effective February 14, 2022. See Note 1 - Organization and Basis of Presentation for additional information See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements 7 VIVAKOR, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Consolidated net loss $ (5,953,898 ) $ (1,149,934 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 933,813 727,914 Common stock options issued for services 855,000 730,000 Common stock issued for services - 438,001 Gain on disposal of asset (2,456 ) - Unrealized gain (loss) marketable securities 413,189 (3,734,275 ) Deferred income taxes - 711,070 Stock-based compensation 1,340,703 223,055 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable - 6,515 Inventory (30,000 ) - Other assets (164,177 ) 13,807 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (303,452 ) (412,764 ) Accrued interest on notes receivable (12,461 ) (2,485 ) Accrued interest on notes payable 114,946 395,469 Net cash used in operating activities (2,808,793 ) (2,053,627 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from notes receivable 55,953 - Payment on costs of patents - (10,329 ) Purchase of a technology license - (40,000 ) Proceeds from disposal of equipment 6,000 - Purchase of equipment (1,129,515 ) (1,334,123 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,067,562 ) (1,384,452 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Payment of long-term debt - (7,735 ) Proceeds from loans and notes payable 1,968,261 6,666,811 Proceeds from sale of common stock 6,240,000 - Payment of notes payable (277,145 ) (2,464 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interest (343,889 ) - Net cash provided by financing activities 7,587,227 6,656,612 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 3,710,872 3,218,533 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 1,493,719 398,904 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 5,204,591 $ 3,617,437 SUPPLEMENTAL CASHFLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid during the year for: Interest $ 223,639 $ 46,936 Income taxes $ - $ - Noncash transactions : Conversion of Series A, B, B-1, and C-1 Preferred Stock to Common Stock $ 1,200,000 $ 9,467,604 Common stock issued for a reduction in liabilities $ 1,144,992 $ 264,800 Noncontrolling interest issued for a reduction in liabilities $ 3,025,000 $ 735,000 Preferred stock Series C-1 issued for a reduction in liabilities $ - $ 64,950 Common stock issued for the purchase of a license $ - $ 225,000 Capitalized interest on construction in process $ 256,235 $ 822,700 Dividend paid in Series B-1 Preferred Stock $ - $ 42,196 See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements 8 VIVAKOR, INC. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Note 1. Basis of Presentation On February 14, 2022, we effected a 1-for-30 reverse splitof our outstanding shares of common stock (the "Reverse Stock Split") via the filing of a certificate of change with the Nevada Secretary of State which was effective at the commencement of trading of our Common Stock. No fractional shares of the Company's common stock will be issued as a result of the Reverse Stock Split. Any fractional shares resulting from the Reverse Stock Split will be rounded up to the nearest whole share. All issued and outstanding common stock, preferred stock, and per share amounts in the consolidated financial statements and footnotes included herein have been retroactively adjusted to reflect this reverse stock split for all periods presented. COVID-19 On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization ("WHO") declared the COVID-19 outbreak to be a global pandemic. In addition to the devastating effects on human life, the pandemic is having a negative ripple effect on the global economy, leading to disruptions and volatility in the global financial markets. Most U.S. states and many countries have issued policies intended to stop or slow the further spread of the disease. COVID-19 and the U.S. response to the pandemic are significantly affecting the economy. There are no comparable events that provide guidance as to the effect the COVID-19 pandemic may have, and, as a result, the ultimate effect of the pandemic is highly uncertain and subject to change. We do not yet know the full extent of the effects on the economy, the markets we serve, our business, or our operations. In March 2020 we temporarily suspended operations in Kuwait and Utah due to COVID-19 government restrictions, Utah has resumed operations in full. Kuwait has allowed for the Company to obtain site personnel visas to recommence operations. These suspensions have had a negative impact on our business and there can be no guaranty that we will not need to suspend operations again in the future as a result of the pandemic. Interim Financial Information The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements were prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP") for interim financial information and pursuant to the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Certain information and disclosures normally included in consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP have been condensed or omitted. Accordingly, these condensed consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements and the related notes for the year ended December 31, 2021. The unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a basis consistent with that used to prepare the audited annual consolidated financial statements and include, in the opinion of management, all adjustments, consisting of normal and recurring items, necessary for the fair presentation of the condensed consolidated financial statements. The operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 are not necessarily indicative of the results expected for the full year ending December 31, 2022. 9 Principles of Consolidation The Company follows ASC 810-10-15 guidance with respect to accounting for Variable Interest Entities ("VIE"). A VIE is an entity that does not have sufficient equity at risk to finance its activities without additional subordinated financial support from other parties, or whose equity investors lack any of the characteristics of a controlling financial interest. A variable interest is an investment or other interest that will absorb portions of a VIE's expected losses or receive portions of the entity's expected residual returns. For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and year ended December 31, 2021 the following entities are considered to be a VIE and are consolidated in our consolidated financial statements: Viva Wealth Fund I, LLC and RPC Design and Manufacturing, LLC. For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and year ended December 31, 2021 the following entities were considered to be a VIE, but were not consolidated in our consolidated financial statements due to a lack of the power criterion or the losses/benefits criterion: Vivaventures UTS I, LLC, Vivaventures Royalty II, LLC, Vivaopportunity Fund, LLC, and International Metals Exchange, LLC. For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and year ended December 31, 2021 the unaudited financial information for the unconsolidated VIEs is as follows: Vivaventures UTSI, LLC held assets of $3,383,610and $3,753,296(where the primary asset represents a receivable from the Company), and liabilities of $47,049and $12,608. Vivaventures Royalty II, LLC held assets of $2,939,498and $2,648,810(where the primary asset represents a receivable from the Company), and liabilities of $1,720and $300. Vivaopportunity Fund LLC held assets of $2,119,856and $2,119,961(where the primary asset represents a noncontrolling interest in units of a consolidated entity of the Company) and noliabilities. International Metals Exchange, LLC held assets of $29,938and $30,461and liabilities of $1,900. RPC Design and Manufacturing, LLC: As of June 30, 2022 and year ended December 31, 2021, investors in RDM have a noncontrolling interest of $387,049and $629,694, respectively. As of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, the cash and cash equivalents of this VIE are not restricted and can be used to settle the obligations of the reporting entity. As of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 this VIE has an outstanding note payable to the reporting entity in the amount of $628,828and $354,566, which is eliminated upon consolidation. We have the primary risk (expense) exposure in financing and operating the assets and are responsible for 100% of the operation, maintenance and any unfunded capital expenditures, which ultimately could be 100% of a custom machine, and the decisions related to those expenditures including budgeting, financing and dispatch of power. Based on all these facts, it was determined that we are the primary beneficiary of RDM. Therefore, RDM has been consolidated by the Company. Any intercompany revenue and expense associated with RDM and its license agreement with the Company has been eliminated in consolidation. Viva Wealth Fund I, LLC: As of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, the cash and cash equivalents of this VIE are restricted solely for the use of proceeds of the VWFI offering (to manufacture RPCs) and cannot be used to settle the obligations of the reporting entity. As of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, the Company has cash attributed to variable interest entities of $296,257and $199,952. As of June 30, 2022, VWFI has reached $6,250,000 in funding and has released the funding for construction of RPC Series A. VWFI has commenced fundraising for RPC Series B. In the event that VWFI does not raise at least $6,250,000 for these RPC Series by the offering termination date (which date has been extended until November 13, 2022), then the convertible notes and/or units would convert into Vivakor common stock where the minimum conversion price will be the greater of $13.50 or a 10% discount to market per share or in the event of a public offering, 200% of the per share price of the Company common stock sold in the underwritten offering, which was closed on February 14, 2022 at $5.00 per share. As of August 8, 2022, VWFI has raised approximately $4,690,000 for RPC Series B. VWFI unit holders may also sell their units to the Company for their principal investment amount on the 3rd, 4th, and 5th anniversary of the offering termination date, which if this option were exercised, the Company may elect to pay the amount in either cash or common stock. The Company also has the option to purchase any LLC units where the members did not exercise their conversion option under the same terms and pricing for cash or common stock. VWFI has entered into a license agreement with the Company indicating that VWFI will pay the Company a license fee of $1,000,000 per series of equipment manufactured with the Company's proprietary technology, however these transactions are eliminated upon consolidation. All of the operations of VWFI relate to private placement offering to fund and manufacture proprietary equipment for the Company, as intended in VWFI's design and organization by the Company, so that the Company controls VWFI in its business purpose, use of proceeds, and selling and leasing of its equipment solely to the Company. Creditors of VWFI have no recourse to the general credit of the Company. We have the primary risk (expense) exposure in financing and operating the assets and are responsible for 100% of the operation, and any unfunded capital expenditures, and the expense to the unit holders in conversion to common stock if series of equipment cannot be fully funded, which ultimately could be 100% of any custom machine. By request of the fund manager, we are responsible for the decisions related to the expenditures of VWFI proceeds including budgeting, financing and dispatch of power surrounding the series of equipment. Based on all these facts, it was determined that we are the primary beneficiary of VWFI. Therefore, VWFI has been consolidated by the Company. 10 Long Lived Assets The Company reviews the carrying values of its long-lived assets for possible impairment whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying amount may not be recoverable. If the expected future cash flow from the use of the asset and its eventual disposition is less than the carrying amount of the asset, an impairment loss is recognized and measured using the fair value of the related asset. No impairment charges were incurred during the six months ended June 30, 2022 or for the year ended December 31, 2021, as the Company was still in the early phases of our business plan and operating losses were expected in our early phases. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization ("WHO") declared the COVID-19 outbreak to be a global pandemic. In addition to the devastating effects on human life, the pandemic is having a negative ripple effect on the global economy, leading to disruptions and volatility in the global financial markets. Most U.S. states and many countries have issued policies intended to stop or slow the further spread of the disease. We have observed supply chain disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic that has contributed to delays in the completion of the manufacturing of our RPCs, although we do not believe that these delays have constituted a triggering event for impairment of our assets. Our Kuwait operations were suspended to comply with the social distancing measures implemented in Kuwait, but in 2022 has allowed for the Company to obtain site personnel visas to recommence operations. Our Utah operations were temporarily suspended from March through May 2020, but have since resumed in full in its manufacturing of its RPCs, and construction and implementation of site and infrastructure preparations in anticipation of commencing operations in 2022. There can be no assurance, however, that market conditions will not change or demand for the Company's services will continue, which could result in impairment of long-lived assets in the future. Intangible Assets: We account for intangible assets in accordance with ASC 350 "Intangibles-Goodwill and Other" ("ASC 350"). Intangible asset amounts represent the acquisition date fair values of identifiable intangible assets acquired. The fair values of the intangible assets were determined by using the income approach, discounting projected future cash flows based on management's expectations of the current and future operating environment. The rates used to discount projected future cash flows reflected a weighted average cost of capital based on our industry, capital structure and risk premiums including those reflected in the current market capitalization. Definite-lived intangible assets are amortized over their useful lives, which have historically ranged from 10to 20years. The carrying amounts of our definite-lived intangible assets are evaluated for recoverability whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the entity may be unable to recover the asset's carrying amount. We assess our intangible assets in accordance with ASC 360 "Property, Plant, and Equipment" ("ASC 360"). Impairment testing is required when events occur that indicate an asset group may not be recoverable ("triggering events"). As detailed in ASC 360-10-35-21, the following are examples of such events or changes in circumstances (sometimes referred to as impairment indicators or triggers): (a) A significant decrease in the market price of a long-lived asset (asset group) (b) A significant adverse change in the extent or manner in which a long-lived asset (asset group) is being used or in its physical condition. (c) A significant adverse change in legal factors or in the business climate that could affect the value of a long-lived asset (asset group), including an adverse action or assessment by a regulator (d) An accumulation of costs significantly in excess of the amount originally expected for the acquisition or construction of a long-lived asset (asset group) (e) A current-period operating or cash flow loss combined with a history of operating or cash flow losses or a projection or forecast that demonstrates continuing losses associated with the use of a long-lived asset (asset group) (f) A current expectation that, more likely than not, a long-lived asset (asset group) will be sold or otherwise disposed of significantly before the end of its previously estimated useful life. The term more likely than not refers to a level of likelihood that is more than 50 percent. We have evaluated our intangible assets and found that certain losses and a delay in our business plan may have constituted a triggering event for our intangible assets. We performed an analysis and assessed that there was no impairment for the six months ended June 30, 2022 or for the year ended December 31, 2021. Advertising Expense Advertising costs are expensed as incurred. The Company did not incur advertising expense for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021. Net Income/Loss Per Share Basic net income (loss) per share is calculated by subtracting any preferred interest distributions from net income (loss), all divided by the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding for the period, without consideration for common stock equivalents. Diluted net income (loss) per common share is computed by dividing the net income (loss) by the weighted-average number of common share equivalents outstanding for the period determined using the treasury stock method if their effect is dilutive. Potential dilutive instruments as of June 30, 2022 and 2021 include the following: convertible notes payable convertible into approximately 14,560and 227,150shares of common stock, convertible Series A preferred stock convertible into noneand 666,667shares of common stock (due to the event of a public offering of the Company's common stock in February 2022 this will convert to 833,333 shares), stock options granted to employees of 2,039,585and 183,333shares of common stock. Stock options granted to Board members or consultants of 466,667shares of common stock were granted as of June 30, 2022 and 2021. There were also warrants issued and outstanding to EF Hutton of 80,000shares of common stock as of June 30, 2022. These warrants were related to and granted during the close of the underwritten public offering in February 2022 11 Use of Estimates The preparation of financial statements in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America requires management to make estimates, judgments, and assumptions that affect the amounts reported in the consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes. We believe our critical accounting estimates relate to the following: Recoverability of current and noncurrent assets, revenue recognition, stock-based compensation, income taxes, effective interest rates related to long-term debt, marketable securities, cost basis and equity method investments, lease assets and liabilities, equity method investments, valuation of stock used to acquire assets, and derivatives. While our estimates and assumptions are based on our knowledge of current events and actions we may undertake in the future, actual results may ultimately differ from these estimates and assumptions. Fair Value of Financial Instruments The Company follows Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 820, "Fair Value Measurements and Disclosures" ("ASC 820"), for assets and liabilities measured at fair value on a recurring basis. ASC 820 establishes a common definition for fair value to be applied to existing generally accepted accounting principles that requires the use of fair value measurements, establishes a framework for measuring fair value, and expands disclosure about such fair value measurements. The adoption of ASC 820 did not have an impact on the Company's financial position or operating results but did expand certain disclosures. ASC 820 defines fair value as the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. Additionally, ASC 820 requires the use of valuation techniques that maximize the use of observable inputs and minimize the use of unobservable inputs. These inputs are prioritized below: Level 1: Applies to assets or liabilities for which there are quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities. Level 2: Applies to assets or liabilities for which there are inputs other than quoted prices that are observable for the asset or liability such as quoted prices for similar assets or liabilities in active markets; quoted prices for identical assets or liabilities in markets with insufficient volume or infrequent transactions (less active markets); or model-derived valuations in which significant inputs are observable or can be derived principally from, or corroborated by, observable market data. Level 3: Applies to assets or liabilities for which there are unobservable inputs to the valuation methodology that are significant to the measurement of the fair value of the assets or liabilities. The Company analyzes all financial instruments with features of both liabilities and equity under the Financial Accounting Standard Board's ("FASB") accounting standard for such instruments. Under this standard, financial assets and liabilities are classified in their entirety based on the lowest level of input that is significant to the fair value measurement. The carrying amounts reported in the consolidated balance sheets for marketable securities are classified as Level 1 assets due to observable quoted prices for identical assets in active markets. The carrying amounts reported in the consolidated balance sheets for cash, prepaid expenses and other current assets, accounts payable and accrued expenses approximate their estimated fair market values based on the short-term maturity of these instruments. The recorded values of notes payable approximate their current fair values because of their nature, rates, and respective maturity dates or durations. 12 Note 2. Liquidity We have historically suffered net losses and cumulative negative cash flows from operations, and as of June 30, 2022, we had an accumulated deficit of approximately $41.3million. As of June 30, 2022 we had cash of $5,204,591. The Company closed an underwritten public offering of 1,600,000shares of common stock, at a public offering price of $5.00 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $8million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. Prior to the offering, we financed our operations primarily through debt financing, private equity offerings our working interest agreements. We believe we have other liquid assets that may be used to assist in financing the operations of the Company if needed, including marketable securities in Scepter, which hold a fair value $1,818,029as of June 30, 2022 and have been deposited for trading. We believe the liquid assets from the Company's available for sale investments and funding provided from subsequent fundraising activities (see Note 15) of the Company give it adequate working capital to finance our day-to-day operations for at least twelve months through August 2023. Note 3. Prepaid Expenses and Other Assets As of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, our other assets mainly consist of various deposits with vendors, professional service agents, or security deposits on office and warehouse leases. As of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 we had office and warehouse lease deposits in the amount of $61,676and $73,245. As of June 30, 2022 we had deposits in the amounts of $161,458with vendors, professional service agencies, and a reclamation bond with the Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining in the amount of $14,288. Note 4. Marketable Securities As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned 3,309,758shares of common stock in Odyssey Group International, Inc. ("Odyssey") ticker: ODYY, OTC Markets. In December 2021 we sold such shares of Odyssey in a private transaction for a purchase price of $860,491, with $10,000 cash delivered at signing and a note issued in favor of Vivakor in the amount of $850,491, reflecting the market price at that time. The Company accounted for such securities based on the quoted price from the OTC Markets where the stock is traded, which resulted in the Company recording an unrealized loss of $595,392on these marketable securities for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to an unrealized gain of $1,494,275for the six months ended June 30, 2021. In 2019 the Company had an investment of $800,000or 800,000,000shares of common stock, or a diluted 23% equity holding in Scepter Holdings, Inc. ("Scepter"), ticker: BRZL, OTC Markets. In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company was diluted to a 19% equity holding in Scepter, and was no longer deemed to have significant influence and ceased to be an equity investment, and as the stock is traded on an active market, the Company has classified the investment as marketable securities with the change in unrealized gains and losses on the investment included in the statement of operations for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021. In August 2021 we converted $81,768of our note receivable with Scepter into 26,376,882shares of Scepter common stock pursuant to the terms of the note at $0.0031 per share. On the date of the conversion, the Scepter price per share on OTC Markets was $0.0062 per share, which resulted in a $87,044gain on the disposition of the note receivable. The Company has accounted for such securities based on the quoted price from the OTC Markets where the stock is traded, which resulted in the Company recording an unrealized loss on marketable securities of $1,652,755and $8,353,777for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 compared to an unrealized gain (loss) of $(413,189) and 2,240,000for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021. As of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, the Company's Chief Executive Officer has an immediate family member who sits on the board of directors of Scepter Holdings, Inc. As of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 our Scepter marketable securities were valued at $1,818,029and $2,231,218. As of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, marketable securities were $1,818,029and $2,231,218. For the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, the Company recorded a total unrealized loss of $1,652,755and $8,949,169compared to an unrealized gain (loss) of $(413,189) and $3,734,275for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 on marketable securities in the statement of operations. 13 Note 5. Inventories As of June 30, 2022, inventories consist primarily of raw materials (including tar-sand stockpiles) and finished goods (which includes Fenix iron). The tar-sand stockpiles consist of 10,000 tons of tar sand stockpile and are anticipated to be used for our extraction remediation units. The stockpiles were acquired when the Company entered into a land lease agreement for located in Vernal, Utah. Under the terms of the lease agreement, we are required to pay $3 per ton of oil sands processed. As a condition of the lease, we were required to provide $30,000toward initial tonnage of oil sands to be processed at a cost of approximately $3.00 per ton. The nano Fenix Iron are finished goods that have a 20-year shelf life and were acquired at cost for $192,000. As of December 31, 2021, inventories consist primarily of the Fenix Iron. Inventories are valued at the lower of cost or market (net realizable value). Note 6. Property and Equipment The following table sets forth the components of the Company's property and equipment at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021: June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Gross Carrying Amount Accumulated Depreciation Net Book Value Gross Carrying Amount Accumulated Depreciation Net Book Value Office furniture and equipment $ 14,998 $ 4,956 $ 10,042 $ 14,998 $ 4,000 $ 10,998 Vehicles 36,432 22,466 13,966 48,248 26,306 21,942 Precious metal extraction machine- 1 ton 2,280,000 285,000 1,995,000 2,280,000 228,000 2,052,000 Precious metal extraction machine- 10 ton 5,320,000 665,000 4,655,000 5,320,000 532,000 4,788,000 Construction in process: Bioreactors 1,440,000 - 1,440,000 1,440,000 - 1,440,000 Nanosponge/Cavitation device 22,103 - 22,103 22,103 - 22,103 Remediation Processing Unit 1 6,150,506 - 6,150,506 6,249,082 - 6,249,082 Remediation Processing Unit 2 5,489,760 - 5,489,760 5,201,098 - 5,201,098 Remediation Processing Unit System A 3,127,669 - 3,127,669 2,561,467 - 2,561,467 Remediation Processing Unit System B 2,974,884 - 2,974,884 2,345,421 - 2,345,421 Total fixed assets $ 26,856,352 $ 977,422 $ 25,878,930 $ 25,482,417 $ 790,306 $ 24,692,111 For the year ended December 31, 2021 the Company issued 5,413shares of Series C-1 Preferred Stock value at $64,950for equipment, which has been valued based on similar cash purchases of the Series C-1 Preferred Stock at approximately $12.00 per share. For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 depreciation expense was $195,387and $5,781. For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 capitalized interest to equipment from debt financing was $256,235and $822,700. Equipment that is currently being manufactured is considered construction in process and is not depreciated until the equipment is placed into service. 14 Note 7. Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses Accounts payable and accrued expenses consist of the following: June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Accounts payable $ 851,495 $ 1,450,531 Office access deposits 340 340 Accrued compensation 400,798 175,000 Unearned revenue 69,784 - Accrued interest (working interest royalty programs) 1,341,079 - Accrued tax penalties and interest 398,114 398,114 Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 3,061,610 $ 2,023,985 As of December 31, 2021 the Company accrued $225,000 for a milestone payment to be paid to TBT Group, Inc. (of which an independent Vivakor Board member is a 7% shareholder) related to our worldwide, exclusive license agreement for the license of piezo electric and energy harvesting technologies for creating self-powered sensors for making smart roadways. This milestone payment was paid in March 2022. Note 8. Loans and Notes Payable Loans and Notes payable (including accrued interest) consist of the following: June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Various promissory notes and convertible notes $ 50,960 $ 50,960 Novus Capital Group LLC Note (a) 283,612 378,854 Triple T Notes 329,613 353,330 National Buick GMC 16,977 19,440 Various Convertible Bridge Notes (b) - 1,075,813 Blue Ridge Bank 410,200 410,200 Small Business Administration 324,267 318,175 JP Morgan Chase Bank 90,645 90,645 Various Promissory Notes (c) 2,308,232 3,416,379 Total Notes Payable $ 3,814,506 $ 6,113,796 Loans and notes payable, current $ 962,405 $ 1,511,447 Loans and notes payable, current attributed to variable interest entity 2,308,232 3,416,379 Loans and notes payable, long term $ 543,869 $ 1,185,970 2022 $ 2,787,944 2023 518,114 2024 72,278 2025 68,878 2026 111,979 Thereafter 255,313 Total $ 3,814,506 __________________ (a) On September 5, 2017, the Company acquired patents in the amount of $4,931,380 in which the Company also agreed to assume the encumbering debt on asset in the amount of $334,775 due in December 2019 with no interest accruing until 2020 and a deferred tax liability of $1,043,398. As of April 1 2022, the lender agreed to extend the maturity of the note to April 1, 2023 with an initial payment of $52,448 and approximate monthly payment of $29,432 thereafter until the note is fully paid. (b) In 2021 and 2020 the Company entered into various convertible promissory notes as follows: 15 Throughout 2021 and 2020 the Company entered into convertible promissory notes with an aggregate principal of $ 415,000 . The notes accrue interest at 10 % per annum and have a maturity of the earlier of 12 months or the consummation of the Company listing its Common Stock on a senior stock exchange. The notes are convertible at the Company's option into shares of the Company's common stock at a price equal to 80% of the opening price of the Company's common stock on the national exchange or the offering price paid by the investors in the financing in connection with the uplist, whichever is lower, or (ii) repaid in cash in an amount equal to the indebtedness being repaid plus a premium payment equal to 15% of the amount being repaid. If an event of default has occurred and the Company does not convert the amounts due under the Note into the Company's common stock, then the Company will have the option to convert the outstanding indebtedness into shares of the Company's common stock at a price equal to 80% of the weighted average trading price of the Company's common stock on the OTC Markets, or be repaid in cash in an amount equal to all principal and interest due under the Note. All of these notes were converted to common stock as of June 30, 2022. On October 13, 2020, the Company entered into a convertible promissory note in an amount of $280,500 having an interest rate of 12% per annum. The note bears a 10% Original Issue Discount. The loan shall mature in 1 year and may be convertible at the lower of $12.00 or 80% of the lowest median daily traded price over ten trading days prior to conversion, but in the event of a Qualified Uplist the note may be converted at a 30% discount to market. The Company also issued 3,333 restricted shares with no registration rights in conjunction with this note, which was recorded as a debt discount in the amount of $44,000, which is amortized to interest expense over the term of the agreements using the effective interest method. On March 28, 2021 the parties amended this agreement to state that in no event shall the conversion price be lower than $3.00 per share. In October 2021 the parties agreed to extend the maturity of this loan to April 13, 2022 in exchange for an increase in principal owed of $30,000. This note has been converted to common stock as of June 30, 2022. On February 4, 2021, the Company entered into a convertible promissory note in an amount of $277,778 having an interest rate of 12% per annum. The note bears a 10% Original Issue Discount. The loan shall mature in 1 year and may be convertible at the lower of $12.00 or 80% of the lowest median daily traded price over ten trading days prior to conversion, but in the event of a Qualified Uplist the note may be converted at a 30% discount to market. The Company also issued 3,333 restricted shares with no registration rights in conjunction with this note, which was recorded as a debt discount in the amount of $36,000, which is amortized to interest expense over the term of the agreements using the effective interest method. On March 28, 2021 the parties amended this agreement to state that in no event shall the conversion price be lower than $3.00 per share. In February 2022 the parties agreed to extend the maturity of this loan to August 8, 2022 in exchange for an increase in principal owed of $25,000. This note has been converted to common stock as of June 30, 2022. (c) Viva Wealth Fund I, LLC is offering up to $25,000,000 in convertible notes in a private offering . As of June 30, 2022, VWFI has raised $10,510,000 and converted $8,575,000 of this debt to VWFI LLC units. A convertible note will automatically convert into the LLC units at the earlier of (i) the date that the Equipment is placed into quality control and testing or (ii) six months from the date of investment. The convertible notes will accrue interest at 12% per annum and are paid quarterly. At the maturity date, remaining interest will be paid, at which time no further interest payments will accrue. Upon the offering termination date, all units accepted for any series of equipment will automatically convert to Vivakor common stock if the Company has not accepted subscriptions for at least $6,250,000 for a series of equipment. The conversion price of the automatic stock conversion will be the the greater of $13.50 or a 10% discount to market per share or in the event of a public offering, 200% of the per share price of the Company common stock sold in an underwritten offering, which was closed on February 14, 2022 at $5.00 per share. The termination date of the offering has been extended until November 13, 2022 in the sole discretion of the Company. As of April 28, 2021 VWFI has reached $6,250,000 in funding and has released the funding for construction of RPC Series A. VWFI has commenced fundraising for RPC Series B and has raised approximately $4,690,000 to manufacture RPC Series B. Subsequent to June 30, 2022 an additional $30,000 of this debt has been converted into units of the LLC. 16 Note 9. Commitments and Contingencies Leases Commencing on September 15, 2019, the Company entered into a five-year lease with Jamboree Center 1 & 2 LLC covering approximately 6,961 square feet of office space in Irvine, CA. Under the terms of the lease agreement, we are required to make the following monthly lease payments: Year 1 $21,927, Year 2 $22,832, Year 3 $23,737, Year 4 $24,712, Year 5 $25,686. As a condition of the lease, we were required to provide a $51,992security deposit. On February 1, 2022, the Company entered into a lease agreement for approximately 2,533 square feet of office and manufacturing space located in Las Vegas, Nevada. Commencing on March 1, 2022, the Company entered into a three-year lease with Speedway Commerce Center, LLC. Under the terms of the lease agreement, we are required to make the following monthly lease payments: Year 1 $1,950, Year 2 $2,028, Year 3 $2,110. As a condition of the lease, we were required to provide a $2,418security deposit. On March 28, 2022, the Company entered into a lease agreement for approximately 1,469 square feet of office space located in Lehi, Utah. Commencing on April 1, 2022, the Company entered into a three-year lease with Victory Holdings, LLC. Under the terms of the lease agreement, we are required to make the following monthly lease payments: Year 1 is comprised of April to May 2022 $867, June 2022 to March 2023 $3,550, Year 2 $3,657, Year 3 $3,766. As a condition of the lease, we were required to provide a $3,766security deposit. On April 1, 2022, the Company entered into a lease agreement for approximately 2,000 square feet of office and warehouse space located in Houston, Texas. Commencing on April 1, 2022, the Company entered into a month-to-month lease with JVS Holdings, Inc. The lease may be terminated at any time or for any reason with a 30-day written notice to terminate. The lease requires a monthly lease payment of $2,000as long as the Company remains in the space. The right-of-use asset for operating leases as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 was $721,550and $663,291. Rent expense for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 was $199,170and $186,086. The following table reconciles the undiscounted cash flows for the leases as of June 30, 2022 to the operating lease liability recorded on the balance sheet: 2022 $ 180,195 2023 370,902 2024 304,892 2025 16,135 Total undiscounted lease payments 872,124 Less: Imputed interest 93,074 Present value of lease payments $ 779,050 Operating lease liabilities, current $ 364,103 Operating lease liabilities, long-term $ 414,946 Weighted-average remaining lease term 2.36 Weighted-average discount rate 7.0 % The discount rate is the Company's incremental borrowing rate, or the rate of interest that the Company would have to pay to borrow on a collateralized basis over a similar term an amount equal to the lease payments in a similar economic environment. Based on an assessment of the Company's borrowings the incremental borrowing rate was determined to be 7%. Employment Agreements In June 2022, the Company entered into employment agreements with its Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, which provide for annual base salaries of $375,000 and $350,000, respectively, and provide for incremental increases in their salaries upon the Company's achievement of specific performance metrics. The Company is currently accruing substantial portions of both executive's base salaries (see Note 7). The employment agreements provide for the grant of stock options to the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer to purchase up to 955,093 and 917,825 shares of the Company's common stock, respectively, at an exercise price equal to 110% and 100% of the fair market value of the Company's common stock on the date of grant. The stock option will vest after two years of continuous employment, subject to acceleration if terminated without cause or resignations for good reason. The agreement also provides that it is anticipated that the executives will receive bonuses for 2022 which will be determined by the Company's Compensation Committee and Board of Directors after taking into account the general business performance of the Company, including any completed financings and or acquisitions. 17 Note 10. Long-term Debt To assist in funding the manufacture of the Company's Remediation Processing Centers, between 2015 and 2017, the Company entered into two agreements which include terms for the purchase of participation rights for the sale of future revenue of the funded RPCs. The RPCs are estimated to enter scaled up operations in 2022 and make estimated payments. The Company estimates future payments based on revenue projections for the RPCs. Due to delays in scaled up operations (see Note 1 Long Lived Assets) the effective interest rate of these agreements increased from approximately 33% to 36%. Long-term debt consists of the following: June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Principal $ 2,196,233 $ 2,196,233 Accrued interest 3,049,304 4,205,144 Debt discount (219,380 ) (226,823 ) Total long term debt $ 5,026,157 $ 6,174,554 Long term debt, current $ 8,565 $ 3,256 Long term debt $ 5,017,592 $ 6,171,298 The following table sets forth the estimated payment schedule of long-term debt as of June 30, 2022: 2022 $ 3,525 2023 10,795 2024 14,078 2025 18,359 2026 23,943 Thereafter 2,125,533 Total $ 2,196,233 Note 11. Temporary Equity The following table shows all changes to temporary equity during for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Convertible Preferred Stock Series B Series B-1 Series C-1 Shares Amount Shares Amount Shares Amount March 31, 2021 213,583 $ 1,281,500 459,426 $ 3,445,716 260,702 $ 4,615,927 Dividend paid in Series B-1 Preferred Stock - - - - 5,626 42,196 Conversion of Series B and B-1 Preferred Stock to Common Stock (213,583 ) (1,281,500 ) (459,426 ) (3,445,716 ) (266,328 ) (4,658,123 ) June 30, 2021 - $ - - $ - - $ - Convertible Preferred Stock Series B Series B-1 Series C-1 Shares Amount Shares Amount Shares Amount December 31, 2020 216,916 $ 1,301,500 467,728 $ 3,507,981 255,289 $ 4,550,977 Series C-1 Issue for a reduction in stock payables - - - - 5,413 64,950 Dividend paid in Series B-1 Preferred Stock - - - - 5,626 42,196 Conversion of Series B and B-1 Preferred Stock to Common Stock (216,916 ) (1,301,500 ) (467,728 ) (3,507,981 ) (266,328 ) (4,658,123 ) June 30, 2021 - $ - - $ - - $ - During the year ended December 31, 2021, all shares of Series B, B-1, and C-1 Preferred Stock were converted to common stock. 18 Note 12. Noncontrolling Interest For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, the Company converted $3,025,000and $735,000in Viva Wealth Fund I, LLC convertible promissory notes into 605and 147units of noncontrolling interest in Viva Wealth Fund I, LLC. For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, the Company paid distributions to Viva Wealth Fund I, LLC unit holders of $343,889and none. Note 13. Share-Based Compensation & Warrants Options Generally accepted accounting principles require share-based payments to employees, including grants of employee stock options, warrants, and common stock to be recognized in the income statement based on their fair values at the date of grant, net of estimated forfeitures. As of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, the Company has granted stock-based compensation to employees, including a 16,667share stock award, which was issued in 2018 and vested in May 2022, 166,667in employee stock options that were issued in 2020 and cliff vest at the end of five years, and 1,872,918employee stock options granted in June 2022 and vest over a period of two years. For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, stock-based compensation was $1,340,703and $223,056. In 2020, the Company also granted non-statutory stock options, including 133,333stock options to the Board of Directors, which vests over 1 year, and a 333,334stock option to a consultant, which vests over 4 years. Non-statutory stock-based compensation was $855,000and $730,000for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021. In 2022, the Company closed on its underwritten public offering in which the Company granted the underwriter, EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC ("EF Hutton"), a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 240,000shares of Common Stock at the public offering price per share, less the underwriting discounts and commissions, to cover over-allotments, if any. These options were not exercised and expired. There were no other options granted during the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The assumptions used in the Black-Scholes option pricing model to determine the fair value of the options on the date of issuance are as follows: December 31, 2020 through June 30, 2022 Risk-free interest rate 0.24 - 3.04 % Expected dividend yield None Expected life of warrants 3.33 - 10 years Expected volatility rate 169 - 273 % 19 The following table summarizes all stock option activity of the Company for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021: Weighted Weighted Average Average Remaining Number Exercise Contractual of Shares Price Life (Years) Outstanding, December 31, 2021 650,000 $ 12.00 7.53 Granted 2,112,919 2.24 6.60 Exercised (16,667 ) 11.1 - Forfeited (240,000 ) 5.00 - Outstanding, June 30, 2022 2,506,252 $ 4.53 7.39 Exercisable, December 31, 2021 180,000 $ 12.00 7.01 Exercisable, June 30, 2022 890,168 $ 4.74 7.48 Outstanding, December 31, 2020 650,000 $ 12.00 6.41 Outstanding, June 30, 2021 650,000 $ 12.00 5.91 Exercisable, December 31, 2020 47,083 $ 12.00 3.38 Exercisable, June 30, 2021 108,333 $ 12.00 5.10 As of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, the aggregate intrinsic value of the Company's outstanding options was approximately none. The aggregate intrinsic value will change based on the fair market value of the Company's common stock. Warrants As of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, the Company had 80,000and nowarrants outstanding. On February 14, 2022, the Company closed on its underwritten public offering of 1,600,000shares of common stock, at a public offering price of $5.00 per share. In addition, the Company has issued the underwriter, EF Hutton, 5-year warrants to purchase 80,000shares of common stock at an exercise price equal $5.75. and were valued with a fair market value of $374,000. We used the Black-Scholes option pricing model to determine the fair value of the warrants, with assumptions of a risk free rate of 1.92%, an expected life of 5 years, and volatility of 167%. The impact of these warrants has no effect on stockholder's equity, as they are considered equity-like instruments, and are considered a direct expense of the offering. 20 Note 14. Income Tax The Company calculates its quarterly tax provision pursuant to the guidelines in ASC 740 Income Taxes. ASC 740 requires companies to estimate the annual effective tax rate for current year ordinary income. In calculating the effective tax rate, permanent differences between financial reporting and taxable income are factored into the calculation, and temporary differences are not. The estimated annual effective tax rate represents the Company's estimate of the tax provision in relation to the best estimate of pre-tax ordinary income or loss. The estimated annual effective tax rate is then applied to year-to-date ordinary income or loss to calculate the year-to-date interim tax provision. The Company recorded a provision for income taxes of $800and $723,911for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The Company is projecting a (0.04)% effective tax rate for the year ending December 31, 2022, which is primarily the result of projected provision from book loss incurred for the year offset by additional valuation allowance on the net operating losses. The Company's effective tax rate for 2021 was 9.18% which was the result of the benefit of book income for the year. As of December 31, 2021, the Company had estimated federal and state net operating loss (NOL) carryforwards of approximately $14.3million. Federal NOL carryforwards begin to expire in 2028. Note 15. Subsequent Events The Company has evaluated subsequent events through the date the financial statements were available to issue. On August 1, 2022, we closed a Membership Interest Purchase Agreement, (the "MIPA"), with Jorgan Development, LLC, a Louisiana limited liability company ("Jorgan") and JBAH Holdings, LLC, a Texas limited liability company ("JBAH" and, together with Jorgan, the "Sellers"), as the equity holders of Silver Fuels Delhi, LLC, a Louisiana limited liability company ("SFD") and White Claw Colorado City, LLC, a Texas limited liability company ("WCCC" ) whereby, the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding membership interests in each of SFD and WCCC (the "Membership Interests"), making SFD and WCCC wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company. The purchase price for the Membership Interests is approximately $37.4 million, subject to post-closing adjustments, payable by the Company in a combination of 3,009,552 shares of the Company's common stock, amount equal to 19.99% of the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company's common stock immediately prior to issuance, a secured three-year promissory notes made by the Company in favor of the Sellers, and the assumption of certain liabilities of SFD and WCCC. The shares of the Company's common stock and the Notes will have an aggregate value of approximately $32,942,939. Sellers have entered into 18-month lock-up agreements at closing with regard to the 3,009,552 common shares issued for consideration for the Membership Interests. Under the MIPA, the Company has committed to make a payment to the Sellers on or before the 18-month anniversary of the closing date in the amount of $16,471,469 whether in cash or unrestricted common stock. 21 In the event of a breach of the terms of the MIPA, the Notes, or the Pledge Agreement, the sole and exclusive remedy of the parties will be to unwind the MIPA transaction. The principal amount of the Notes, together with any and all accrued and unpaid interest thereon, will be paid to the Sellers on a monthly basis in an amount equal to the Monthly Free Cash Flow continuing thereafter on the twentieth (20th) calendar day of each calendar month thereafter. Monthly Free Cash Flow means cash proceeds received by SFD and WCCC from its operations minus any capital expenditures (including, but not limited to, maintenance capital expenditures and expenditures for personal protective equipment, additions to the land/current facilities and pipeline connections) and any payments on capital lease obligations of SFD and WCCC. In conjunction with the closing under the MIPA, SFD, WCCC and the Company will enter into a Shared Services Agreement with Endeavor Crude, LLC, a Texas limited liability company affiliated with the Sellers ("Endeavor"), under which Endeavor will provide certain operating and administrative services to SFD and WCCC. In conjunction with the closing we entered into a Master Netting Agreement, hereto (the "Netting Agreement"), with Jorgan, JBAH, Endeavor and White Claw Crude, LLC under which all amounts as a result of all Contracts during a given calendar month shall be netted against all amounts owed as a result of all contracts and the resulting net amount shall be payable. The Netting Agreement includes contracts such as the MIPA, the Notes, any pledge agreements, the Shared Services Agreement, the Crude Petroleum Supply Agreement dated January 1, 2021, by and between WC Crude and SFD, as amended, and the Oil Storage Agreement dated January 1, 2021, by and between WC Crude, as Shipper, and WCCC, as Operator, as amended. In the acquisition of WCCC we also acquired WCC's Oil Storage Agreement with WC Crude, under which WC Crude has the right, subject to the payment of service and maintenance fees, to store volumes of crude oil and other liquid hydrcarbons at a certain crude oil and liquid hydrocarbon receipt, storage, blending, throughput and delivery terminal operated by WCCC, which expires on December 31, 2031. In the acquisition of SFD, we acquired a Crude Petroleum Supply Agreement with WC Crude (the "Supply Agreement"), under which WC Crude supplies volumes of Crude Petroleum to SFD. WC Crude and SFD will be entered into an amendment to the Supply Agreement, in conjunction with the closing under the MIPA, which provides for the delivery to SFD a minimum of 1,000 sourced barrels per day, and includes a guarantee that when SFD resells these barrels, if SFD does not make at least a $5.00 per barrel margin that WC Crude will pay to SFD the difference between the sales price and $5.00 per barrel In the event that SFD makes more than $5.00 per barrel, SFD will pay WC Crude a profit sharing payment in the amount equal to 10% of the excess price over $5.00 per barrel, which amount will be multiplied by the number of barrels associated with the sale. The Supply Agreement, as amended, will remain in effect through and including December 31,2031. In the acquisition of SFD, we acquired a crude oil gathering, storage, and transportation facility located on approximately 9.3 acres near Delhi, Louisiana, along with its existing sales agreements, where a subsidiary of a large NYSE traded energy company is obligated to purchase blended crude oil from SFD in amounts up to 60,000 barrels per month. With prior approval, SFD is eligible to sell to the Purchaser amounts greater than 60,000 barrels of crude oil per month. In the acquisition of WCCC, we acquired a 120,000 barrel crude oil storage tank, in the heart of the Permian Basin, located near Colorado City, Texas. The storage tank is presently connected to the Lotus pipeline system Subsequent to June 30, 2022, VWFI has raised $430,000 in conjunction with the $25,000,000 private placement offering to sell convertible promissory notes, which convert to VWFI LLC units, to accredited investors to raise funds to manufacture equipment that manufacture RPC Series B. Subsequent to June 30, 2022, VWFI has also converted $30,000 of convertible debt into VWFI LLC units. 22 ITEM 2. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q includes a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, (the "Exchange Act") that reflect management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These statements are based upon beliefs of, and information currently available to, the Company's management as well as estimates and assumptions made by the Company's management. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. When used herein, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "intend," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions as they relate to the Company or the Company's management identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current view of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors, including the risks relating to the Company's business, industry, and the Company's operations and results of operations. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results. Our financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). These accounting principles require us to make certain estimates, judgments and assumptions. We believe that the estimates, judgments and assumptions upon which we rely are reasonable based upon information available to us at the time that these estimates, judgments and assumptions are made. These estimates, judgments and assumptions can affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities as of the date of the financial statements as well as the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the periods presented. Our financial statements would be affected to the extent there are material differences between these estimates and actual results. The following discussion should be read in conjunction with our financial statements and notes thereto appearing elsewhere in this report. The forward-looking statements made in this report are based only on events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this report. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. You should read this report and the documents we refer to in this report and have filed as exhibits to this report completely and with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, or performance. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in this report and in our other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). We undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes in the future operating results over time except as required by law. We believe that our assumptions are based upon reasonable data derived from and known about our business and operations. No assurances are made that actual results of operations or the results of our future activities will not differ materially from our assumptions. As used in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and unless otherwise indicated, the terms "Company," "we," "us," and "our" refer to Vivakor, Inc., its wholly owned and majority-owned active subsidiaries, or joint ventures (collectively, the "Company"). Intercompany balances and transactions between consolidated entities are eliminated. Vivakor has the following wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries: Vivaventures Management Company, Inc., Vivaventures Energy Group, Inc. (99%), Vivaventures Oil Sands, Inc., Vivasphere, Inc., and Vivakor Middle East, LLC (49%, consolidated). Vivakor manages and consolidates RPC Design and Manufacturing LLC, which includes a noncontrolling interest investment from Vivaopportunity Fund, LLC, which is also managed by Vivaventures Management Company, Inc. Vivakor has common officers with and consolidates Viva Wealth Fund I, LLC. 23 Business Overview Vivakor, Inc. is a socially responsible operator, acquirer and developer of clean energy technologies and environmental solutions, primarily focused on soil remediation. We specialize in the remediation of soil and the extraction of hydrocarbons, such as oil, from properties contaminated by or laden with heavy crude oil and other hydrocarbon-based substances. We are focused on the remediation of contaminated soil and water resulting from either man-made spills or naturally occurring deposits of oil. Our primary focus has been the remediation of oil spills resulting from the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait and naturally occurring oil sands deposits in the Uinta basin located in Eastern Utah. We plan to expand into other markets, both domestically and globally, where we believe our technology and services will provide a distinct competitive advantage over our competition. Recent Developments Off-Take Agreement On April 26, 2022, our subsidiary Vivaventures Energy Group, Inc., entered into a Product Off-Take Agreement (the "Off-Take Agreement"), with Hot Oil Transport, LLC, a Nevada limited liability company ("HOT"). Pursuant to the Off-Take Agreement, the Company plans to produce asphalt that meets the specifications for PG 64-22 grade, as set forth by the Nevada Department of Transportation and the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (the "Product") from a to-be-scaled processing plant to be located in Uintah County, Utah, and as may be relocated from time to time by the Company (the "Plant"). HOT will be obligated to purchase from the Company certain quantities of the Product from the Plant once the Plant begins to produce the Product, on the terms and conditions set forth in the Off-Take Agreement. The quantity of the Product to be sold and purchased pursuant to this Agreement will be (i) 1,000 tons of the Product per week, or (ii) the entirety of any lesser amount that may be produced by the Company during any given week. HOT will also have the first right of refusal to purchase all or any portion of additional Product that may be produced by the Company within the state of Utah upon the same terms and conditions, except that the purchase price shall be at market rate as determined in the Company's sole discretion. Pursuant to the Off-Take Agreement, the rates for the sale and purchase of up to 1,000 tons of Product per week will be determined on the basis of an average 1,000 tons per week, a price per ton using the "Argus Rockies Rail Low" price for asphalt in the Rocky Mountain region as set forth in the most recent edition of Argus Americas Asphalt report, produced by Argus Media Group, as of the date of delivery (the "Unit Price"). Once calculated, the weekly purchase price will be reduced by $1,500 in order to compensate Buyer for costs associated with testing, providing storage tanks for Buyer's minimum quantity purchases, and certifying the quality of the Product, for so long as Buyer is providing the testing facilities for the Product. As noted above, the purchase price for any Product over 1,000 tons per week will be at market rate, as determined by the Company. In the event the Unit Price drops below $250, the Company will have the right to suspend production of the Product upon written notice to HOT. The Off-Take Agreement provides for an initial term of ten years. The Off-Take Agreement will automatically renew for two successive ten-year terms, subject to the Company's right to continue operating at the current Plant site, unless either party terminates the Off-Take Agreement by written notice to the other party not less than three months prior to the expiration of the term. During a term, the Off-Take Agreement can only be terminated for (i) abandonment or termination of Project by the Company; (ii) default by the other party; or (iii) in connection with occurrence of a force majeure. 24 Membership Interest Purchase Agreement On June 15, 2022, we entered into a Membership Interest Purchase Agreement, a copy of which is filed herewith as Exhibit 2.1 (the "MIPA"), with Jorgan Development, LLC, a Louisiana limited liability company ("Jorgan") and JBAH Holdings, LLC, a Texas limited liability company ("JBAH" and, together with Jorgan, the "Sellers"), as the equity holders of Silver Fuels Delhi, LLC, a Louisiana limited liability company ("SFD") and White Claw Colorado City, LLC, a Texas limited liability company ("WCCC") whereby, at closing, which occurred on August 1, 2022, the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding membership interests in each of SFD and WCCC (the "Membership Interests"), making SFD and WCCC wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company. The purchase price for the Membership Interests is approximately $37.4 million, subject to post-closing adjustments, payable by the Company in a combination of shares of the Company's common stock, amount equal to 19.99% of the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company's common stock immediately prior to issuance, secured three-year promissory notes made by the Company in favor of the Sellers, in the form of Exhibit 4.1 The purchase price is subject to certain assumptions and adjustments set forth in the MIPA. The MIPA is also subject to unwinding in the event of a breach of a material term of the MIPA, as set forth in the MIPA. The MIPA contains customary representations and warranties, pre- and post-closing covenants of each party and customary closing condition. The principal amount of the Notes, together with any and all accrued and unpaid interest thereon, will be paid to the Sellers on a monthly basis in an amount equal to the Monthly Free Cash Flow beginning, assuming a closing under the MIPA after July 1, 2022, on August 20, 2022, and continuing thereafter on the twentieth (20th) calendar day of each calendar month thereafter, as set forth in the MIPA. Without in any way limiting the foregoing, the then outstanding principal amount of the Notes, together with any and all accrued and unpaid interest thereon, will be due and payable in full in cash or unrestricted common stock of the Company on or prior to the three-year anniversary of the date of issuance, as set forth in the MIPA. The obligations of the Company under the MIPA are secured by the membership units of SFD and WCCC. The timely and full payment of any and all principal, interest and other amounts due and owing to the Sellers pursuant to the Notes and the other transaction documents and the payment of any and all other obligations owed to the Sellers by the Company under the Notes or thereunder are guaranteed solely by, and to the extent set forth in, the Guaranty Agreements, in the form of Exhibit 10.4 hereto, between each of the Sellers and SFD and WCCC. SFD owns and operates a crude oil gathering, storage, and transportation facility located on approximately 9.3 acres near Delhi, Louisiana. Under existing agreements, a subsidiary of a large NYSE traded energy company (the "Purchaser") is obligated to purchase blended crude oil from SFD in amounts up to 60,000 barrels per month. With prior approval, SFD is eligible to sell to the Purchaser amounts greater than 60,000 barrels of crude oil per month. Additionally, for a period of 10 years, SFD is, under existing crude oil supply agreements with WC Crude, guaranteed a minimum gross margin of $5.00 per barrel on all quantities of blended crude oil sold thereunder. At present, SFD is blending and selling approximately 1,400 to 1,700 barrels of blended crude oil on a daily basis. Additionally, the acquisition of SFD would provide the Company with the infrastructure needed to place a Remediation Processing Machine ("RPC") to clean soil which has been contaminated by hydrocarbons as well as tank bottom sludge. Management believes SFD's location in the heart of the Smackover formation would provide the Company with access to significant amounts of tank bottom sludge and contaminated soil. WCCC owns a 120,000 barrel crude oil storage tank, in the heart of the Permian Basin, located near Colorado City, Texas. The storage tank is presently connected to the Lotus pipeline system and the Company intends to further connect the tank to the Medallion and Wolf pipeline systems if the acquisition of WCCC is successfully completed. Under the terms of an existing agreement, WC Crude has agreed to lease the oil storage tank for a period of 10 years. As with SFD, WCCC would provide the Company with the infrastructure to blend and sell oil which has been recovered via a RPC machine from tank bottom sludge and contaminated soil which exists in the Permian Basin. This disclosure should be read in connection with, and is subject to, the MIPA, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 2.1. 25 COVID-19 On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization ("WHO") declared the COVID-19 outbreak to be a global pandemic. In addition to the devastating effects on human life, the pandemic is having a negative ripple effect on the global economy, leading to disruptions and volatility in the global financial markets. Most U.S. states and many countries have issued policies intended to stop or slow the further spread of the disease. Our Kuwait operations were suspended to comply with the social distancing measures implemented in Kuwait. Our Utah operations were temporarily suspended from March through May 2020, but have since resumed in full. Kuwait has allowed for the Company to obtain site personnel visas to recommence operations. These suspensions have had a negative impact on our business and there can be no guaranty that we will not need to suspend operations again in the future as a result of the pandemic. COVID-19 and the U.S. response to the pandemic are significantly affecting the economy. There are no comparable events that provide guidance as to the effect the COVID-19 pandemic may have in the long-term, and, as a result, the ultimate effect of the pandemic is highly uncertain and subject to change. We do not yet know the full extent of the effects on the economy, the markets we serve, our business, or our operations. Results of Operations for the Three and Six Months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 Revenue For the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 we realized revenues of none and $22,000, respectively, representing a decrease of $22,000 or 100%. For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 we realized revenues of none and $117,000, respectively, representing a decrease of $117,000 or 100%. The decrease in revenue is primarily attributed to our decision to divert our resources away from our precious metals business that we entered into during COVID-19 mandated shutdowns, and back to its primary remediation business and the manufacturing and site preparations for reopening our Remediation Processing Centers (RPCs) for remediation and production. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, approximately 99% of our revenues were realized from precious metal sales from our business plan of buying and selling precious metal commodities on the open market during the COVID-19 pandemic while our remediation operations were shut down or delayed. These precious metals were acquired for immediate resale, with us acting as intermediary and never keeping an inventory of precious metals. Cost of Revenue Our cost of revenues consisted primarily of costs associated with selling our precious metals on the open market and precious metal commodity broker fees. For the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 costs of revenue were none and $20,530, respectively, representing a decrease of $25,530 or 100%. For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 costs of revenue were none and $112,450, respectively, representing a decrease of $112,450 or 100%. The decrease in the cost of revenue directly relates to costs associated with selling our precious metals on the open market and precious metal commodity broker fees. As the decrease in revenue is primarily attributed to our decision to divert its resources away from our precious metals business in 2022 that was entered into during COVID-19 mandated shutdowns, and back to our primary remediation business, and the manufacturing an site preparations for reopening our RPCs for remediation and production, we did not realize costs of revenue from precious metal sales from buying and selling precious metal commodities for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. 26 Gross Profit and Gross Margin For the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 we realized gross profit of none and $1,470, respectively, representing a decrease of $1,470 or 100%. For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 we realized gross profit of none and $4,550, respectively, representing a decrease of $4,550 or 100%. The gross profit decreased in proportion to the revenue and costs of revenue related to the purchase and sale of precious metals as described above. Operating Expenses For the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, we realized operating expenses of $3,600,600 and $1,726,096, which represents an increase of $1,618,766, or 108.60%. For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, we realized operating expenses of $5,479,964 and $3,865,748, which represents an increase of $1,618,766, or 41.92%. The increase in our operating expenses were mainly attributed to accrued signing bonuses and employee stock options that were issued related to the executive employment agreements entered into in June 2022 after the Company' successful underwritten public offering of gross proceeds of $8.0 million and uplist to Nasdaq in February 2022. Whereas prior to the underwritten public offering and uplist to Nasdaq, the executive employment agreements had no signing bonuses, paid the executives $50,000 per year, and only one executive had a stock option grant. Although the executives are currently accruing substantial portions of their wages and signing bonuses to assist the Company, the new employment agreements issued stock options to all executives, increased annual wages for all executives, and the company paid or accrued signing bonuses of $225,000, For the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, we realized employee stock option expense of $1,229,175 and $111,528, which represents an increase of $1,121,466, or 1,002.1% increase. For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, we realized employee stock option expense of $1,321,466 and $200,000, which represents an increase of $1,121,466, or 561% increase. Other income and expense For the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, other expense was $1,627,263 and $9,096,785, which represents a decrease of $7,469,522, or 82.11%. The decrease is mainly attributed to unrealized loss of $1,652,755 and $8,949,169 on marketable securities, which represents a decrease of $7,296,414, or 81.53% in marketable securities. For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, other income (expense) was $(473,134) and $3,435,175, which represents a decrease of $3,908,309, or 113.77%. The decrease in other income is mainly attributed to unrealized gain (loss) of $(413,189) and 3,734,275 on marketable securities, which represents a decrease of $4,147,464, or 111.06% in marketable securities. These securities were accounted for at a fair value based on the quoted prices in the active markets and fluctuate based on market prices of the securities. Provision for income tax The Company recorded an income tax provision of none and $296,477 for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, representing a decrease of $296,477 or 100%. The Company recorded an income tax provision of $800 and $723,911 for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, representing a decrease of $723,111 or 99.89%. The effective tax rate as of June 30, 2022 and 2021 was (0.04)% and 9.18%. The difference in effective tax rate was primarily due to the decrease in unrealized gains on marketable securities for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021. Cash flows The following table sets forth the primary sources and uses of cash and cash equivalents for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 as presented below: June 30, 2022 2021 Net cash used in operating activities $ (2,808,793 ) $ (2,053,627 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,067,562 ) (1,384,452 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 7,587,227 6,656,612 27 Liquidity and Capital Resources We have historically suffered net losses and cumulative negative cash flows from operations and, as of June 30, 2022 and 2021, we had an accumulated deficit of approximately $41.2 million and $30.1 million. As of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, we had cash and cash equivalents of $5,204,591 and $1,493,719, with $296,257 and $199,952 attributed to variable interest entities, respectively. To date we have financed our operations primarily through debt financing, private equity offerings and our working interest agreements, although on February 14, 2022, the Company closed an underwritten public offering of 1,600,000 shares of common stock, at a public offering price of $5.00 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $8.0 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. The Company's Common Stock began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "VIVK". For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, our net cash used in operating activities was driven by the consolidated net loss of $5,953,898 and 1,149,934, which change is mainly attributed to unfavorable changes in the market which decreased unrealized gains on marketable securities and the increase in stock-based compensation as described above. For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, our net cash used in investing activities was mainly attributed to our purchase of equipment of $1,129,515 and $1,334,123 related to the manufacturing of our RPCs. For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, our net cash provided by our financing activities was mainly attributed to proceeds of $1,968,261 and $6,666,811 related to the issuance of convertible bridge notes and other loans, and in 2022, proceeds of $6,240,000 from the February 14, 2022 underwritten public offering of 1,600,000 shares of common stock. We made distributions to noncontrolling interests of $343,889 and none for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021. We also made payments on notes payable of $277,145 and $2,464 for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021. There are no further existing firm obligations; however we anticipate further construction costs of approximately $1.35 million in connection with our construction in process of our RPCs. Our ability to continue to access capital could be affected adversely by various factors, including general market and other economic conditions, interest rates, the perception of our potential future earnings and cash distributions, any unwillingness on the part of lenders to make loans to us and any deterioration in the financial position of lenders that might make them unable to meet their obligations to us. If we cannot generate or raise capital through scaled up operations of our sites, or from further public or private debt financings, equity offerings, or other means, our ability to grow our business may be negatively affected. We believe the liquid assets of the Company give it adequate working capital to finance our day-to-day operations for at least twelve months through August 2023. Contractual Obligations Our contractual obligations as of June 30, 2022 are for operating lease liabilities for office and warehouse space, which leases end in 2024 and 2025. Operating lease obligations as of June 30, 2022 are as follows: 2022 $ 180,195 2023 370,902 2024 304,892 2025 16,135 Total $ 872,124 28 Interest Rate and Market Risk Our financing arrangements are not subject to variable interest rates of the prime rate or LIBOR. Inflation Inflation generally will cause suppliers to increase their rates. In connection with such rate increases, we may or may not be able to increase our pricing to consumers. Inflation could cause both our investment and cost of revenue to increase, thereby lowering our return on investment and depressing our gross margins. Off Balance Sheet Arrangements None. Critical Accounting Policies & Use of Estimates There have been no material changes to our critical accounting policies and the use of estimates from these disclosures reported in the Amendment No. 1 to our Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 2, 2022. Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk As a smaller reporting company, we are not required to provide the information required by this Item. Item 4. Controls and Procedures The term "disclosure controls and procedures," as defined in Rules 13a-15(e) and 15d-15(e) under the Exchange Act, refers to controls and procedures that are designed to ensure that information required to be disclosed by a company in the reports that it files or submits under the Exchange Act is recorded, processed, summarized and reported, within the time periods specified in the SEC's rules and forms. Disclosure controls and procedures include, without limitation, controls and procedures designed to ensure that information required to be disclosed by a company in the reports that it files or submits under the Exchange Act is accumulated and communicated to the company's management, including its principal executive and principal financial officers, or persons performing similar functions, as appropriate to allow timely decisions regarding required disclosure. In designing and evaluating our disclosure controls and procedures, management recognizes that any controls and procedures, no matter how well designed and operated, can provide only reasonable assurance of achieving the desired control objectives. In addition, the design of disclosure controls and procedures must reflect the fact there are resource constraints and management is required to apply judgment in evaluating the benefits of possible controls and procedures relative to their costs. Our management, with the participation of our Chief Executive Officer (Principal Executive Officer) and Chief Financial Officer (Principal Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer), evaluated the effectiveness of our disclosure controls and procedures pursuant to Rules 13a-15(e) and 15d-15(e) under the Exchange Act. In designing and evaluating the disclosure controls and procedures, management recognizes that any controls and procedures, no matter how well designed and operated, can provide only reasonable assurance of achieving the desired control objectives. In addition, the design of disclosure controls and procedures must reflect the fact that there are resource constraints and that management is required to apply its judgment in evaluating the benefits of possible controls and procedures relative to their costs. 29 Based on management's evaluation, our Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer concluded that, as a result of the material weaknesses described below, as of June 30, 2022, our disclosure controls and procedures are not designed at a reasonable assurance level and are ineffective to provide reasonable assurance that information we are required to disclose in reports that we file or submit under the Exchange Act is recorded, processed, summarized, and reported within the time periods specified in SEC rules and forms, and that such information is accumulated and communicated to our management, including our Chief Executive Officer , as appropriate, to allow timely decisions regarding required disclosure. The material weaknesses, which relate to internal control over financial reporting, that were identified are: a) We did not have enough personnel in our accounting and financial reporting functions. As a result, we were not able to achieve adequate segregation of duties and were not able to provide for adequate reviewing of the financial statements. This control deficiency, which is pervasive in nature, results in a reasonable possibility that material misstatements of the financial statements will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis. In regards to the segregation of duties, management believes that the hiring of additional personnel who have the technical expertise and knowledge with the non-routine or technical issues we have encountered in the past will result in both proper recording of these transactions and a much more knowledgeable finance department as a whole. Due to the fact that our accounting staff consists of Chief Financial Officer, a bookkeeper and external accounting consultants, additional personnel will also ensure the proper segregation of duties and provide more checks and balances within the department. Additional personnel will also provide the cross training needed to support us if personnel turnover issues within the department occur. We believe this will eliminate or greatly decrease any control and procedure issues we may encounter in the future. We will continue to monitor and evaluate the effectiveness of our disclosure controls and procedures and our internal controls over financial reporting on an ongoing basis and are committed to taking further action and implementing additional enhancements or improvements, as necessary and as funds allow. Changes in Internal Control Over Financial Reporting We implemented further internal controls surrounding our review process with our service provider for filing reports with the SEC. Such changes include the addition of multiple reviewers of financial information before it is submitted for filing with the SEC. There were no other changes in our internal controls identified in connection with the evaluation required by paragraph (d) of Rule 13a-15 or 15d-15 under the Exchange Act that occurred during the six months ended June 30, 2022 that have materially affected, or is reasonably likely to materially affect, our internal control over financial reporting. 30 PART II - OTHER INFORMATION ITEM 1. LEGAL PROCEEDINGS From time to time, we may become involved in various legal actions that arise in the normal course of business. We intend to defend vigorously against any future claims and litigation. We are not currently involved in any material disputes and do not have any material litigation matters pending. ITEM 1A. RISK FACTORS Our business, financial condition, results of operations, and cash flows may be impacted by a number of factors, many of which are beyond our control, including those set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in our other filings with the SEC, the occurrence of any one of which could have a material adverse effect on our actual results. There have been no material changes to the Risk Factors previously disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC. ITEM 2. UNREGISTERED SALES OF EQUITY SECURITIES AND USE OF PROCEEDS As noted herein, in connection with the commencement of the trading of our Common Stock on Nasdaq Capital Market, we converted 66,667 shares of Series A Preferred Stock in to 833,333 shares of our common stock. This offering and sales were made in reliance on Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. To make this determination we relied on the representations of the purchasers contained in the securities purchase agreements signed by the purchasers, which indicated the purchasers were knowledgeable about our management and our operations, were sophisticated investors, and understood the purchase was part of a private placement. As noted herein, in connection with the commencement of the trading of our Common Stock on Nasdaq Capital Market, approximately $1,228,997 in convertible notes payable were converted into 272,156 shares of our common stock. This offering and sales were made in reliance on Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. To make this determination we relied on the representations of the purchasers contained in the securities purchase agreements signed by the purchasers, which indicated the purchasers were knowledgeable about our management and our operations, were sophisticated investors, and understood the purchase was part of a private placement. As noted herein, in connection with underwritten public offering of 1,600,000 shares of common stock, we issued the underwriter, EF Hutton, a 5-year warrants to purchase 80,000 shares of common stock at an exercise price equal $5.75. This offering and sales were made in reliance on Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. To make this determination we relied on the representations of the purchasers contained in the securities purchase agreements signed by the purchasers, which indicated the purchasers were knowledgeable about our management and our operations, were sophisticated investors, and understood the purchase was part of a private placement. ITEM 3. DEFAULTS UPON SENIOR SECURITIES None. 31 ITEM 4. MINE SAFETY DISCLOSURES Not Applicable. ITEM 5. OTHER INFORMATION On February 14, 2022, we closed an underwritten public offering of 1,600,000 shares of common stock, at a public offering price of $5.00 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $8.0 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. In addition, we granted the underwriter, EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC ("EF Hutton"), a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 240,000 shares of Common Stock at the public offering price per share, less the underwriting discounts and commissions, to cover over-allotments, if any, and has issued the underwriter, EF Hutton, 5-year warrants to purchase 80,000 shares of common stock at an exercise price equal $5.75. Our Common Stock began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on February 14, 2022, under the symbol "VIVK". EF Hutton, acted as sole book-running manager for the offering. Simultaneous with the close of the offering, we converted 66,667 shares of Series A Preferred Stock in to 833,333 shares of common stock. We effected a 1-for-30 reverse split of our authorized and outstanding shares of our Common Stock and preferred stock (the "Reverse Stock Split") via the filing of a certificate of change with the Nevada Secretary of State simultaneously with the close of the underwritten public offering, which was effective at the commencement of trading of our Common Stock. No fractional shares of our common stock were issued as a result of the Reverse Stock Split. Any fractional shares resulting from the Reverse Stock Split were rounded up to the nearest whole share, resulting in a round up issuance of 2,271 shares of our common stock. In conjunction with the offering, approximately $1,228,997 in convertible notes payable were converted into 272,156 shares of common stock. 32 ITEM 6. EXHIBITS Incorporated by Exhibit Reference Filed or Furnished Number Exhibit Description Form Exhibit Filing Date Herewith 2.1

Membership Interest Purchase Agreement dated as of June 15, 2022, by and among the Registrant, Jorgan Development, LLC and JBAH Holdings LLC 8-K 2.1 6/22/2022 4.1 Form of Secured Promissory Note of Registrant 8-K 4.1 6/22/2022 10.1

Product Off-Take Agreement, by and between Vivaventures Energy Group, Inc., and Hot Oil Transport, LLC, dated April 26, 2022 8-K 10.1 5/2/2022 10.2 Executive Employment Agreement, dated June 9, 2022, by and between Vivakor, Inc. and Matthew Nicosia 8-K 10.1 6/14/2022 10.3

Executive Employment Agreement, dated June 9, 2022, by and between Vivakor, Inc. and Tyler Nelson 8-K 10.2 6/14/2022 10.4

Form of Shared Services Agreement among Endeavor Crude, LLC, Silver Fuels Delhi LLC and White Claw Colorado City, LLC 8-K 10.1 6/22/2022 10.5

Form of Pledge Agreement 8-K 10.2 6/22/2022 10.6 orm of Master Netting Agreement among Registrant, Silver Fuels Delhi LLC, White Claw Colorado City, LLC, Jorgan Development, LLC, JBAH Holdings, LLC, Endeavor Crude, LLC and White Claw Crude, LLC 8-K 10.3 6/22/2022 10.7

Form of Guaranty Agreement 8-K 10.4 6/22/2022 10.8

Form of Lock-Up Agreement 8-K 10.5 6/22/2022 10.9

Form of Assignment of Membership Agreement 8-K 10.6 6/22/2022 10.10 Form of Release Agreement 8-K 10.7 6/22/2022 10.11 Oil Storage Agreement dated January 1,2021 by and between White Claw Colorado City, LLC and White Claw Crude, LLC 8-K 10.8 6/22/2022 10.12 Crude Petroleum Supply Agreement dated January 1,2021 by and between White Claw Crude, LLC and Silver Fuels Delhi LLC 8-K 10.9 6/22/2022 10.13

