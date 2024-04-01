Warner Bros Discovery : mdash;Driven by TNT Sports’ Coverage of NCAA Men’s March Madness—Dominated Primetime Cable Viewing The Week of March 18 Delivering Its Highest Share Week of 2024
April 01, 2024 at 01:04 pm EDT
Share
Driven by TNT Sports' coverage of the 2024 NCAA Men's Tournament on TNT, TBS and truTV, ID's Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, TLC's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After and Food Network's Tournament of Champions, the networks at Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) dominated primetime cable the week of March 18 with three nights of more than a 50 percent share among Adults 18-49 across ad-supported cable. This performance led WBD to deliver its highest share week of 2024, securing a 46 percent share among Adults 18-49 and a 43 percent share among Adults 25-54.
WBD's popular lifestyle, entertainment and sports brands, which also include Discovery, HGTV, Adult Swim and OWN, garnered a 52 percent share on Friday, March 22, a 54 percent share on Saturday, March 23, and a 57 percent share on Sunday, March 24, among Adults 18-49.
Among Adults 25-54, WBD's networks achieved a 55 percent share of primetime cable viewing on Sunday, March 24, across ad-supported cable.
In addition, the networks delivered more than a 40 percent share of primetime cable viewing among Adults 25-54 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights as well as among Adults 18-49 on Wednesday and Thursday nights.
Together, WBD's networks delivered a 40 percent share of total television prime viewing among Adults 18-49 on Sunday, March 24.
Additionally on Sunday, March 24, WBD outperformed competitors with the top two networks in all of primetime TV among Adults 25-54-TNT (#1) and TBS (#2)-and the top three programs in all of TV in the same demo as part of TNT's and TBS' Second Round coverage of the 2024 NCAA Men's Tournament. Audiences also tuned in to more WBD primetime programs on Sunday night, including 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After (TLC), Tournament of Champions (Food Network) and Naked and Afraid (Discovery).
Warner Bros Discovery Inc. published this content on
01 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
01 April 2024 17:03:53 UTC.
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (formerly Discovery, Inc.) is a media and entertainment group organized around two areas of activity:
- TV channel operation and broadcasting in the United States (62.8% of net sales): owned, at the end of 2021, 18 channels for the home, decoration, cooking, and lifestyle (Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science Channel, MotorTrend, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, OWN, etc.). The group also develops and operates Internet sites associated with the TV channel names or independent Internet sites (Food.com, FrontDoor.com, etc.);
- international TV channel broadcasting (37.2%).
Net sales break down by source of revenues between sales of advertising spaces (51%), content and audiovisual rights (44.4%) and other (4.6%).
The United States account for 63.4% of net sales.