  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Webster Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WBS   US9478901096

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(WBS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-03 pm EDT
33.73 USD   -2.18%
05:50pWebster Raises Prime Lending Rate to 8.25 Percent
BU
04:49pWebster Financial Corporation Declares Common and Preferred Dividends
BU
04/28Webster Financial Corp : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Webster Raises Prime Lending Rate to 8.25 Percent

05/03/2023 | 05:50pm EDT
Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, announced today that it has raised its prime lending rate to 8.25 percent from 8.00 percent, effective May 4, 2023.

About Webster

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank Division. Webster is a leading commercial bank in the Northeast that provides a wide range of digital and traditional financial solutions across three differentiated lines of business: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and its HSA Bank division, one of the country’s largest providers of employee benefits solutions. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Webster is a values-driven organization with $75 billion in assets. Its core footprint spans the northeastern U.S. from New York to Massachusetts, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 802 M - -
Net income 2023 1 007 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,77x
Yield 2023 4,79%
Capitalization 6 000 M 6 000 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,14x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 4 129
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Webster Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 33,73 $
Average target price 52,17 $
Spread / Average Target 54,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John R. Ciulla President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glenn I. MacInnes Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jack L. Kopnisky Executive Chairman
Vikram Nafde Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Luis Massiani Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION-27.17%6 414
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.29%413 922
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-14.98%231 520
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.48%230 575
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.34%168 019
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-2.18%151 997
