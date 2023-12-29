

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



29.12.2023 / 12:07 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Wenner Grundstücksgesellschaft GbR

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Markus Last name(s): Wenner Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG

b) LEI

5299001G2MZ6VQ2K4Z89

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 12.90 EUR 7752 Units

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 12.9000 EUR 7752.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction

27/12/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

29.12.2023 CET/CEST

