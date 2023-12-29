Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.12.2023 / 12:07 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Wenner Grundstücksgesellschaft GbR

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Markus
Last name(s): Wenner
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG

b) LEI
5299001G2MZ6VQ2K4Z89 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
12.90 EUR 7752 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
12.9000 EUR 7752.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
27/12/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


29.12.2023 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG
Grabenweg 58
6020 Innsbruck
Austria
Internet: www.wolftankgroup.com

Weitere Handelsplätze: München Freiverkehr m:access Frankfurt Freiverkehr, XETRA
 
End of News EQS News Service

88403  29.12.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1805913&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp