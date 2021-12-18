Youngtimers : Invitation to the EGM of Youngtimers AG

Admission / Independent Proxy
Due to the current restrictions resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, physical attendance to the meeting is not permitted. Therefore, and based on the Ordinance 3 on Measures to Combat the Coronavirus (COVID-19) of the Federal Council ("COVID-19-Ordinance 3"), the Board of Directors has decided that the voting rights of the Shareholders can only and exclusively be exercised by granting a power of attorney to the Independent Proxy (Mr Andri Obrist).
Shareholders wishing to be represented at the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting through the Independent Proxy may obtain their registration forms no later than by 7 December 2021 from their custody bank, the Company's website (https://ir.youngtimers.com/meetings/) or at the seat of the Company (Elisabethenstrasse 18, CH-4051 Basel). Registration cards will be issued upon presentation of written proof of deposit of the shares with a bank until the day after the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting.
Independent Proxy
Shareholders can only be represented at the Meeting by the Independent Proxy (Mr Andri Obrist). Proxy and instruction forms can be obtained through the Sherpany online platform (see below on electronic voting).
Without specific instructions from a Shareholder the Independent Proxy will abstain from voting on any matter listed in the agenda; the same applies to proposals brought up during the Meeting.
Electronic Voting (Sherpany online platform)
Shareholders shall submit their instructions electronically to the Independent Proxy via the Sherpany internet platform after having obtained a registration form (cf. paragraph 1 above) and opened a shareholders' account with www.sherpany.com. Instructions can be given via Sherpany until 16 December 2021, 23:59 CET.
Proposals from Shareholders on Agenda Items / Questions to the Board of Directors
Proposals from Shareholders on Agenda Items can only be put to the Meeting via the Independent Proxy. Questions to the Board of Directors may be submitted by email to ir@youngtimers.com until the latest 14 December 2021, 23:59 CET. The Board of Directors shall strive to deal with such questions, if any, at the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting and include answers in the minutes or in a separate document to be made available on the Company's website.
