Abbott Labs Names Ford to Succeed White as CEO in March

By Colin Kellaher

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) on Wednesday said Miles White will step down as chief executive after 21 years at the helm of the maker of healthcare products.

Abbott said Robert Ford, currently president and chief operating officer, will succeed Mr. White as CEO on March 31.

Mr. White, who has been chairman and CEO since 1998, will remain as executive chairman, the Abbott Park, Ill., company said.

Abbott said Mr. Ford, who joined the company in 1996 and had been president and chief operating officer since last October, has also been elected to the board.

