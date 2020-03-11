Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Accenture    ACN   IE00B4BNMY34

ACCENTURE

(ACN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Accenture : Bank Fees are Getting Squeezed in the Face of Regulation and New Competitors, Putting 5% of Revenues at Risk, Accenture Report Finds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 12:02am EDT

Eliminating fees, increasing transparency and helping customers make good financial decisions could stem losses and help banks increase revenues

Incumbent banks are at risk of losing billions of dollars in retail revenues in the next three to five years, as new competitors draw customers with no-fee banking services and regulators in select markets mandate simple banking fee structures to protect consumers, according to a new report from Accenture (NYSE: ACN).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200310005181/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

The report, titled “Purpose-Driven Banking: Can Trust Create Win-Win Banking Relationships?,” is based on quantitative analysis of retail banks’ revenue pools across 12 markets in Europe, North America, South America and Asia-Pacific and was complemented by a survey of nearly 15,000 banking customers in those markets. It found that the revenue that traditional banks generate from overdraft and other fees and from charges for services like cross-border payments and foreign transactions will erode as a result of both competitive and regulatory pressures, resulting in an average revenue loss of 5%.

“Whether in one year or five, the billions in revenues that traditional banks collect annually for basic services and penalties, like overdraft fees, will erode,” said Alan McIntyre, senior managing director and global head of Accenture’s Banking practice. “Banks that proactively cannibalize this diminishing revenue by helping customers manage their money better will earn their trust, which benefits both parties. The economic logic is simple: Better advice leads to better customer decisions, which create more wealth over time — more wealth for banks to help manage.”

The report notes that banks could use innovative technologies, such as artificial intelligence and predictive analytics, to build personal relationships with their customers and become trusted advisors —capturing 9% incremental revenue growth, on average, by doing so.

For example, to help customers make better financial decisions, banks could provide advice on what payment options will generate the most rewards or how best to finance a large purchase. In fact, more than half (55%) of consumers surveyed said they would be willing to pay a fee for relevant add-on services from their bank.

“Banks in markets experiencing high revenue loss, such as the U.K. and Hong Kong, have an opportunity to reap first-mover advantage and grow net revenues by building trust through day-to-day advice and transparency,” said Julian Skan, senior managing director and European head of Accenture’s Banking practice. “For most of the countries we analyzed, banks could increase revenue through a trust-based approach that would more than compensate for the revenues under threat. However, in countries like Sweden and France, where customers are more skeptical, banks would have to find additional ways to defend and grow their business, perhaps by becoming intermediaries for non-financial products.”

Accenture’s analysis suggests banks that provide trusted solutions and advice to their customers — and earn status among the most trusted brands — will also boost their reputation and brand image, lower operations risk exposure, and enhance their ability to attract talent.

Methodology

The report, “Purpose-Driven Retail Banking: Can Trust Create Win-Win Banking Relationships?,” is based on a quantitative analysis of retail banking revenue pools “under threat” due to pressure from digital challengers, regulators and improvements in consumers’ financial habits across 12 markets: Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong S.A.R. of China, Japan, Italy, Sweden, Spain, the U.K. and the U.S. The analysis included potential revenue uplift that banks can expect if they implement initiatives described in the report. The analysis was complemented by a survey of 14,900 banking customers across the 12 identified markets in November and December 2019.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services in strategy and consulting, interactive, technology and operations, with digital capabilities across all of these services. We combine unmatched experience and specialized capabilities across more than 40 industries — powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. With 505,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture brings continuous innovation to help clients improve their performance and create lasting value across their enterprises. Visit us at www.accenture.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ACCENTURE
12:02aACCENTURE : Bank Fees are Getting Squeezed in the Face of Regulation and New Com..
BU
03/10ACCENTURE : to Acquire ESR Labs to Help Automotive Companies Drive Greater Value..
AQ
03/10ACCENTURE : to Acquire ESR Labs to Help Automotive Companies Drive Greater Value..
BU
03/09ACCENTURE : Acquires Context Information Security, a UK-Based Cyber security Con..
AQ
03/08ACCENTURE : Helps Changi Airport Group Establish and Operate a Digital Factory t..
BU
03/06BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL : Sells Cyberdefense Consultancy to Accenture for GBP107 M..
DJ
03/06ACCENTURE : Acquires Context Information Security, a UK-Based Cybersecurity Cons..
BU
03/05ACCENTURE : Brings on Silicon Valley Entrepreneur Tom Lounibos to Lead Accenture..
BU
03/04MICROSOFT : and Accenture Collaborate to Help Entrepreneurs Amplify Social Impac..
AQ
03/04ACCENTURE : Microsoft and Accenture Collaborate to Help Entrepreneurs Amplify So..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 46 083 M
EBIT 2020 6 809 M
Net income 2020 5 082 M
Finance 2020 6 818 M
Yield 2020 1,84%
P/E ratio 2020 22,2x
P/E ratio 2021 20,2x
EV / Sales2020 2,26x
EV / Sales2021 2,07x
Capitalization 111 B
Chart ACCENTURE
Duration : Period :
Accenture Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCENTURE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 221,11  $
Last Close Price 174,56  $
Spread / Highest target 40,9%
Spread / Average Target 26,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Julie Spellman Sweet Chief Executive Officer & Director
David P. Rowland Executive Chairman
Johan G. Deblaere COO & Chief Executive-Europe
KC McClure Chief Financial Officer
Paul R. Daugherty Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCENTURE-17.10%104 209
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-12.11%104 663
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-2.09%99 592
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-6.66%65 160
VMWARE, INC.-27.89%45 718
INFOSYS LIMITED1.07%40 194
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group