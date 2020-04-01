Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Adelaide Brighton Limited    ABC   AU000000ABC7

ADELAIDE BRIGHTON LIMITED

(ABC)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/31
2.07 AUD   -3.72%
02/28UK watchdog tells asset managers to gear up for end of Libor
RE
02/27UK watchdog tells asset managers to gear up for end of Libor
RE
02/27ADELAIDE BRIGHTON : December 2019 full year results
AQ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Adelaide Brighton : Earnings Guidance Withdrawal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/01/2020 | 07:41pm EDT

Level 1

Telephone (08) 8223 8000

157 Grenfell Street

International +618 8223 8000

Adelaide SA 5000

Facsimile (08) 8215 0030

GPO Box 2155

www.adbri.com.au

Adelaide SA 5001

ABN 15 007 596 018

2 April 2020

ADELAIDE BRIGHTON EARNINGS GUIDANCE WITHDRAWAL

Adelaide Brighton (ASX: ABC) has today announced that, given the uncertainty in relation to the duration and impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, it is withdrawing its earnings guidance for the full year ending 31 December 2020 (FY20).

The Group's balance sheet remains robust, and the Group is well positioned with in excess of $450 million of cash and committed and undrawn bank facilities. As previously reported, the Group completed a refinancing of its major debt facilities in November 2019 and has no debt facilities maturing until November 2024.

Nick Miller, Chief Executive Officer, said:

"While we face uncertain times as to the effect and impact of COVID-19 to our business, we are carefully implementing measures across the Adelaide Brighton Group to protect both our employees and stakeholders. The safety, health and wellbeing of our employees, customers, suppliers and contractors is our highest priority.

"To assist in managing the risk, Adelaide Brighton has been operating two internal coordinating groups to help monitor this dynamic situation and to make decisions as circumstances require. These groups are meeting daily to make sure Adelaide Brighton takes appropriate steps to protect its employees' wellbeing and to safeguard business continuity.

"To date, all of our sites have been fully operational and, since our full year results release in late February, our business has continued to trade largely in line with our expectations. However, we are unable to predict the future impact of COVID-19 on our operations and earnings and consider it prudent to withdraw our FY20 guidance. We continue to progress our cost-out programme and to review our capital expenditure plans."

Authorised for release by the Board.

For further information please contact:

Darryl Hughes, General Manager, Corporate Finance & Investor Relations

Telephone: +61 (0) 417 814 290

Email: Darryl.Hughes@adbri.com.au

Lauren Thompson / Jon Snowball Domestique Consulting

+61 438 954 729 / +61 477 946 068

1

Disclaimer

Adelaide Brighton Limited published this content on 02 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2020 23:40:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ADELAIDE BRIGHTON LIMITED
02/28UK watchdog tells asset managers to gear up for end of Libor
RE
02/27UK watchdog tells asset managers to gear up for end of Libor
RE
02/27ADELAIDE BRIGHTON : December 2019 full year results
AQ
02/25ADELAIDE BRIGHTON : Dec 2019 Results Presentation
PU
02/25ADELAIDE BRIGHTON : Dec 2019 Results Media Statement
PU
01/30ADELAIDE BRIGHTON : ACCC Closes investigation into completed Barro-Adelaide Brig..
PU
2019ADELAIDE BRIGHTON : ACCC Market Enquiry Barro Group shareholding in Adelaide Bri..
AQ
2019ADELAIDE BRIGHTON : ACCC Market Enquiry - Barro Group shareholding in Adelaide B..
PU
2019ADELAIDE BRIGHTON : ASX CEO Connect conference presentation
PU
2019ADELAIDE BRIGHTON : Initial Director's Interest Notice - Emma Stein
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 1 434 M
EBIT 2020 161 M
Net income 2020 104 M
Debt 2020 424 M
Yield 2020 4,50%
P/E ratio 2020 13,6x
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
EV / Sales2020 1,28x
EV / Sales2021 1,26x
Capitalization 1 414 M
Chart ADELAIDE BRIGHTON LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Adelaide Brighton Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADELAIDE BRIGHTON LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 2,97  AUD
Last Close Price 2,17  AUD
Spread / Highest target 84,3%
Spread / Average Target 36,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nick D. Miller Chief Executive Officer
Raymond David Barro Chairman
Theresa Mlikota Chief Financial Officer
Kenneth Bruce Scott-MacKenzie Independent Non-Executive Director
Zlatko Todorcevski Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADELAIDE BRIGHTON LIMITED-40.17%828
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-0.19%40 147
LAFARGEHOLCIM-34.15%22 521
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED1.58%8 408
CHINA RESOURCES CEMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED1.09%8 333
TAIWAN CEMENT CORP.0.64%7 129
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group