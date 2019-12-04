Log in
ARCOSA, INC.

ARCOSA, INC.

(ACA)
  Report  
News 
News

Arcosa, Inc. : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

0
12/04/2019 | 06:45pm EST

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE: ACA) (“Arcosa”), a provider of infrastructure-related products and solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share on its $0.01 par value common stock. The quarterly cash dividend is payable January 31, 2020 to stockholders of record as of January 15, 2020.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a provider of infrastructure-related products and solutions with leading positions in construction, energy, and transportation markets. Arcosa reports its financial results in three principal business segments: the Construction Products Group, the Energy Equipment Group, and the Transportation Products Group. For more information, visit www.arcosa.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 758 M
EBIT 2019 150 M
Net income 2019 112 M
Debt 2019 15,6 M
Yield 2019 0,58%
P/E ratio 2019 16,8x
P/E ratio 2020 15,0x
EV / Sales2019 1,08x
EV / Sales2020 0,96x
Capitalization 1 877 M
Chart ARCOSA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Arcosa, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCOSA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 45,00  $
Last Close Price 38,79  $
Spread / Highest target 26,3%
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Antonio Carrillo Rule President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rhys J. Best Non-Executive Chairman
Scott Beasley Chief Financial Officer
David Wayne Biegler Independent Director
Jeffrey A. Craig Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCOSA, INC.39.69%1 872
VINCI34.30%59 627
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-10.18%30 437
LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD-8.96%25 701
FERROVIAL46.82%21 151
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-19.74%18 640
Categories
