ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LIMITED

ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(APNJ)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 08/13
74.51 ZAR   -1.84%
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Aspen Pharmacare : South Africa's Aspen to pay 8 million pounds to NHS after UK probe

0
08/14/2019 | 03:44am EDT
An Aspen Pharmacare logo is seen at outside company offices in Woodmead

(Reuters) - British authorities said on Wednesday South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd has agreed to pay the National Health Service (NHS) 8 million pounds to resolve concerns related to overpayment for a treatment.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said the settlement follows an investigation into arrangements Aspen made with rival pharmaceutical firms in 2016, to keep them out of the market for the supply of Fludrocortisone 0.1 mg tablets.

The prescription-only treatment is paid for by the NHS in the UK, and the state-run health service had to pay higher prices for it because of Aspen's arrangements, the CMA said.

Fludrocortisone is mainly used to treat Addison's disease, in which the body's adrenal glands fail to produce sufficient hormones.

Britain's competition regulator said Aspen could also have to pay an additional 2.1 million pounds in fines as part of a wider package, if the investigation concludes that the company broke the law.

The regulator said it was also looking at two other companies that were involved in dealings with Aspen.

In a separate statement on Wednesday, Aspen said it would dispose its right to ambient Fludrocortisone in the UK to an independent third party, and would reintroduce cold storage versions of the treatment into the country.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2019 39 769 M
EBIT 2019 9 599 M
Net income 2019 7 807 M
Debt 2019 42 481 M
Yield 2019 3,95%
P/E ratio 2019 4,41x
P/E ratio 2020 4,94x
EV / Sales2019 1,92x
EV / Sales2020 1,76x
Capitalization 33 974 M
Chart ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 140,65  ZAR
Last Close Price 74,51  ZAR
Spread / Highest target 142%
Spread / Average Target 88,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 47,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Bradley Saad Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Douglas Dlamini Chairman
Lorraine Hill Group Operating Officer
Sean Capazorio Group Finance Officer
Michael Guy Attridge Executive Director & Group Deputy CEO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LIMITED-44.22%2 240
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO LTD-6.13%21 502
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES-1.97%14 205
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-11.95%9 676
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP7.05%8 746
SICHUAN KELUN PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD--.--%6 546
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
