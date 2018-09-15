Avid Technology : Achieves Major Milestone with Over One Million User Downloads of Its First Family of Creative Tools

IBC (Hall 7, Stand B.55), AMSTERDAM, 9/15/2018

Avid empowers the next generation of audio and video content creators by giving them the tools the world's top creative professionals rely on with free downloads of Pro Tools | First, Media Composer | First and Sibelius | First

Avid® (Nasdaq: AVID), the leading technology provider that powers the media and entertainment industry, announced today that over one million aspiring creative people in nearly every country have downloaded Avid First creative tools for free to develop their craft and accomplish their best possible work in music and video. With Pro Tools® | First, Media Composer® | First and Sibelius® | First, this new generation of users can create amazing content, collaborate with Avid's dynamic global community of aspiring and professional users, and get on the path toward a successful career in media and entertainment.

Avid's family of First tools includes product features and capabilities available in the iconic professional-grade Avid offerings that creative professionals use to achieve award-winning results. With Avid's First tools, aspiring creatives also gain access to the world of Avid's online Artist Community, which connects content creators at all stages of their careers to interact with each another, cultivates new collaborative opportunities, and gives them a platform to share their work.

'I use Sibelius on every single project I work on in film, concert music, and production music,' said John Ashton Thomas, Orchestrator, Black Panther. 'Sibelius | First makes the essential tools I use every day available for everyone-for free.'

Scott Jacobs, Assistant Editor, Despicable Me 3, The Bourne Legacy, said, 'Knowing Media Composer is integral to our job because if you want to work in Hollywood, 90 percent of the films being made are being edited by using Avid.'

Jeff Rosica, Avid CEO and President, stated, 'Hit TV shows, chart-topping music, and blockbuster films come from celebrated creative minds who are telling amazing stories with help from Avid's creative tools. By getting the tools the pros use into the hands of more than a million beginners around the world, Avid's fostering a whole new generation of content creators who will grow to delight and inspire audiences everywhere.'

Where Red Carpet Dreams Begin

Pro Tools | First allows music creatives who are just beginning their journey in recording, engineering and production to record, mix and collaborate using the industry-standard toolset. With Media Composer | First, beginner video editors get all the features and functionality they need to tell great stories, while learning the industry's leading professional non-linear editing tool. For music composers, Sibelius | First provides a powerful notation toolset including music composition transcription and editing. All three of these Avid creative tools for aspiring creatives can be downloaded immediately for free at www.avid.com/million.