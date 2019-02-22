Log in
Barrick Gold : Newmont says aware of Barrick's buyout talk but will not comment

02/22/2019 | 05:17pm EST

(Reuters) - Newmont Mining Corp said on Friday it was aware that Canadian rival Barrick Gold Corp said it had studied an unsolicited buyout proposal for the company, a deal that would, if consummated, bring together two of the world's leading gold producers.

Newmont spokesman Omar Jabara said in a statement to Reuters the company would not speculate on Barrick's intentions and that Newmont remains confident the best path forward is to close its $10 billion (8 billion pounds) offer for smaller rival Goldcorp Inc.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Tom Brown)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARRICK GOLD CORP -2.39% 17.13 Delayed Quote.-7.11%
GOLD 0.10% 1327.2 Delayed Quote.4.56%
