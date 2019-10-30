Brambles Limited
31 October 2019
Brambles appoints John Mullen as a Non-Executive Director and Chairman Elect
31 October 2019
ASX & Media Release
Brambles appoints John Mullen as a Non-Executive Director and Chairman Elect
Brambles Limited is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr John Mullen as a Non-Executive Director and Chairman Elect. Mr Mullen will join the Board with effect from 1 November 2019 and will succeed Mr Stephen Johns as Chairman of Brambles upon Mr Johns' retirement in 2020.
Mr Johns said: "Following a rigorous and extensive search process, we are delighted that Mr Mullen has accepted our offer to join the Board and be my successor. His extensive experience, both internationally with DHL and locally with Asciano and TNT, and his Chairmanship of Telstra ensures he is ideally placed to help lead the company. Mr Mullen's prior experience as a Non-Executive Director of Brambles also uniquely positions him for this role."
Commenting on his appointment, Mr Mullen said: "I am pleased to be joining the Brambles Board as Chairman Elect. Brambles is an iconic Australian company with a rich history and an enviable record as a highly successful global company. Through its CHEP business, the company is a clear leader in supply chain logistics. Brambles has a great future and I am looking forward to being a part of the next phase of its development".
Mr Johns, who has been Chairman of Brambles since 2014, had previously announced his intention to retire in 2020. Following an appropriate handover period, Mr Mullen will assume the role of Chairman prior to the 2020 AGM.
Mr Mullen is currently Chairman of Telstra, a Director of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP and holds the role of Chairman of the unlisted entity, Toll Group. Mr Mullen will be stepping down from a number of other board positions to take up the Brambles Chairman role and will be a director of only two listed entities being Telstra and Brambles from 2020.
Biography of John Mullen
Professional Career
2011 - 2016
Asciano
Chief Executive Officer
1994 - 2009
|
DHL Express
Chief Executive Officer (2006 - 2009)
Senior management roles including CEO Asia Pacific and CEO USA (1994 - 2006)
1984 - 1994
|
TNT
Chief Executive Officer TNT Express Worldwide (1991 - 1994)
Various senior management roles TNT Ltd (1984 - 1990)
Board Memberships
2008 to current
Telstra
Non-Executive Director and Chairman since 2016
2017 to current
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP
Director
2016 to current
|
Toll Group (Private Co - Unlisted)
|
Chairman
Previous
Brambles (2009 - 2011)
Director
Directorships
Deutsche Post World Net
Main Board Director
Asciano Ltd.
Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
Macquarie Airports Corporation
Director
Embarq LLC (USA)
Director
Securicor Omega Holdings (UK)
Member of Supervisory Board
Transportes Guipuzcoana (Spain)
Deputy Chairman
Ducros Services Rapides (France)
Director
31 October 2019
ASX & Media Release
