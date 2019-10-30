Log in
Brambles : appoints John Mullen as a Non-Executive Director and Chairman Elect

10/30/2019

Brambles Limited

ABN 89 118 896 021

Level 10 Angel Place, 1 23 Pitt Street

Sydney NSW 2000 Australia

GPO Box 4173 Sydney NSW 2001

Tel +61 2 9256 5222 Fax +61 2 9256 5299

www.brambles.com

31 October 2019

The Manager - Listings

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Via electronic lodgement

Dear Sir/Madam

Brambles appoints John Mullen as a Non-Executive Director and Chairman Elect

Please see the attached announcement relating to the above.

Yours faithfully

Brambles Limited

Robert Gerrard

Company Secretary

31 October 2019

ASX & Media Release

Brambles appoints John Mullen as a Non-Executive Director and Chairman Elect

Brambles Limited is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr John Mullen as a Non-Executive Director and Chairman Elect. Mr Mullen will join the Board with effect from 1 November 2019 and will succeed Mr Stephen Johns as Chairman of Brambles upon Mr Johns' retirement in 2020.

Mr Johns said: "Following a rigorous and extensive search process, we are delighted that Mr Mullen has accepted our offer to join the Board and be my successor. His extensive experience, both internationally with DHL and locally with Asciano and TNT, and his Chairmanship of Telstra ensures he is ideally placed to help lead the company. Mr Mullen's prior experience as a Non-Executive Director of Brambles also uniquely positions him for this role."

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Mullen said: "I am pleased to be joining the Brambles Board as Chairman Elect. Brambles is an iconic Australian company with a rich history and an enviable record as a highly successful global company. Through its CHEP business, the company is a clear leader in supply chain logistics. Brambles has a great future and I am looking forward to being a part of the next phase of its development".

Mr Johns, who has been Chairman of Brambles since 2014, had previously announced his intention to retire in 2020. Following an appropriate handover period, Mr Mullen will assume the role of Chairman prior to the 2020 AGM.

Mr Mullen is currently Chairman of Telstra, a Director of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP and holds the role of Chairman of the unlisted entity, Toll Group. Mr Mullen will be stepping down from a number of other board positions to take up the Brambles Chairman role and will be a director of only two listed entities being Telstra and Brambles from 2020.

Biography of John Mullen

Professional Career

2011 - 2016

Asciano

Chief Executive Officer

1994 - 2009

DHL Express

Chief Executive Officer (2006 - 2009)

Senior management roles including CEO Asia Pacific and CEO USA (1994 - 2006)

1984 - 1994

TNT

Chief Executive Officer TNT Express Worldwide (1991 - 1994)

Various senior management roles TNT Ltd (1984 - 1990)

Board Memberships

2008 to current

Telstra

Non-Executive Director and Chairman since 2016

2017 to current

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP

Director

2016 to current

Toll Group (Private Co - Unlisted)

Chairman

Previous

Brambles (2009 - 2011)

Director

Directorships

Deutsche Post World Net

Main Board Director

Asciano Ltd.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

Macquarie Airports Corporation

Director

Embarq LLC (USA)

Director

Securicor Omega Holdings (UK)

Member of Supervisory Board

Transportes Guipuzcoana (Spain)

Deputy Chairman

Ducros Services Rapides (France)

Director

1

31 October 2019

ASX & Media Release

Further Information

Raluca Chiriacescu

Natasha Davis

Sean O'Sullivan

Vice President, Investor Relations

Director, Investor Relations

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

+61 2 9256 5262

+44 20 3880 9412

+61 2 9256 5231

+61 412 139 711

+44 78 1065 8044

+61 428 474 737

sean.osullivan@brambles.com

raluca.chiriacescu@brambles.com

natasha.david@brambles.com

Brambles Limited (ASX: BXB) Brambles helps move more goods to more people, in more places than any other organisation on earth. Its pallets and containers form the invisible backbone of the global supply chain and the world's biggest brands trust Brambles to help them transport their goods more efficiently, sustainably and safely. As pioneers of the sharing economy, Brambles created one of the world's most sustainable logistics businesses through the share and reuse of its platforms under a model known as 'pooling'. Brambles primarily serves the fast- moving consumer goods (e.g. dry food, grocery, and health and personal care), fresh produce, beverage, retail and general manufacturing industries. The Group employs approximately 11,000 people and owns approximately 330 million pallets, crates and containers through a network of more than 750 service centres. Brambles operates in approximately countries with its largest operations in North America and Western Europe. For further information, please visit www.brambles.com

2

Disclaimer

Brambles Ltd. published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 22:11:12 UTC
