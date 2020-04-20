Broadway Gold Mining : MindMed Promotes Jeanne Bonelle to Executive Vice President, Technical Operations

Company is actively developing and scaling manufacturing processes for 18-MC and LSD APIs to be used in the company's future drug trials

NEW YORK, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc. (NEO: MMED; OTCQB: MMEDF), the leading psychedelic pharmaceutical company, today announced the promotion of pharmaceutical industry veteran Jeanne Bonelle to Executive Vice President of Technical Operations. Ms. Bonelle is overseeing the company's drug quality, drug manufacturing and regulatory processes.

Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer, JR Rahn said, "Any serious pursuit of psychedelic drug development requires a deep understanding of the quality, regulatory and production techniques to create current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) drug products to undertake FDA clinical trials. Jeanne is a leader in this space, and this promotion acknowledges the key role that she plays within the MindMed management team."

Ms. Bonelle has significant pharmaceutical industry expertise in supervising the quality, and regulatory processes required to produce cGMP medicines. MindMed is actively scaling and developing manufacturing processes for cGMP 18-MC and cGMP LSD to be used in the company's clinical drug trials.

About Jeanne Bonelle

Jeanne Bonelle is a leading quality and manufacturing expert in clinical drug development. Previously, in her last four positions she established quality systems within the developmental phase for a wide range of drug products, including Senior Vice President of Global Quality at Savant HWP, Inc., Senior Director of Quality Assurance at Inhale Therapeutic Systems, Inc., (now Nektar Therapeutics, Inc.); Director of Quality Assurance at Cholestech Inc. (now Alere Inc.); Manager of Quality Assurance at BioTrack, (now a subsidiary of Roche Diagnostics GmbH); Manager of Quality Assurance at BioResponse Inc. (now Baxter Health Care).

About MindMed

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. is a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The company's immediate priority is to address the opioid crisis by developing a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. In addition, the company has established a micro-dosing division to conduct clinical trials of LSD micro-dosing for adult ADHD. The MindMed executive team brings extensive biopharmaceutical industry experience to this groundbreaking approach to the development of next-generation psychedelic medicines. For more information: www.mindmed.co.

MindMed trades on the NEO Exchange under the symbol "MMED." MindMed can also be traded in the US under the symbol "OTCQB: MMEDF" and in Germany under the symbol "DE:BGHM."

Cautionary Statements and Disclaimer:

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mindmed-promotes-jeanne-bonelle-to-executive-vice-president-technical-operations-301043333.html

SOURCE Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.