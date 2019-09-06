Canadian National Railway : SEP 06, 2019Hurricane Dorian Expected to Reach the Atlantic Coast of Nova Scotia

Sept. 6, 2019 - Hurricane Dorian will reach Atlantic Canada this week and Port of Halifax operations including CN's Halifax intermodal terminal could be impacted. Most computer models continue to suggest that Dorian will make landfall along the Atlantic Coast of Nova Scotia as a hurricane or hurricane-strength post-tropical storm.

Port Authority and CN, in partnership with all key stakeholders, are working to clear import cargo from the terminal and to adjust export cargo and all equipments for significantly increased and potentially damaging wind speeds from Saturday, September 7th.

Operational restrictions will be in force throughout the weekend at the port and out-of-hours delivery and pick-up will not be possible. Vessel operations are planned to resume on Sunday, however there will be no updates provided during the weather event itself and the resumption of vessel and gate operations is subject to the necessary safety assessments and recovery of any equipment affected by wind or storm surge at the terminal.

For now our operations at Halifax Intermodal terminal including CN Trucking remains open until it poses any danger or safety concerns to the team. Due to impending weather conditions all Saturday scheduled crossing to and from Newfoundland will be postponed to the following day.

We continue to monitor the situation closely and appreciate your patience and understanding during this period. Safety remains our top priority.

Customers who require immediate assistance or further information can contact their Account Manager or Customer Service Representative.