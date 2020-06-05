Carnival & : PLC - AIDA Cruises suspends cruises in USA and Canada for 2020

AIDA Cruises suspends cruises with ports in the USA and Canada for 2020

ROSTOCK, Germany, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the last months, huge efforts have been made worldwide to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Travel in Europe is slowly restarting. In expectation of a normalisation of tourism, AIDA Cruises is working intensively on detailed plans for a speedy restart.

However, as a result of the continuing effects of the corona virus, the conditions for international travel to the USA and Canada are not currently in place. In Canada, for example, cruise calls are not yet possible until the end of October, while in the USA there is an entry stop for Europeans until further notice. AIDA Cruises wants to give guests the necessary planning security for their vacation. Therefore, AIDA Cruises unfortunately has to suspend all its cruises with ports in the USA and Canada this year. All guests having booked one of these cruises with AIDA will be informed. Bookings will be processed chronologically according to departure date.

AIDA regrets very much that it is not possible to offer guests the unforgettable holiday experience they had hoped for at the moment. The focus is now on developing a framework of policies and procedures for a restart. In doing so, AIDA is taking into account the forthcoming openings in European travel. The protection of guests and crewmembers' health are AIDA's top priority at any time. For this purpose, AIDA is in close coordination with the different national and international authorities and health organizations.

AIDA very much wants guests to enjoy their long-awaited AIDA holidays at a later date. To this end, AIDA will reimburse all guests whose cruises have been cancelled for the payments previously made to AIDA in the form of a travel credit. AIDA thanks all guests for their confidence by offering them a bonus of 10% on top of the payment already made. The credit can be used for bookings until December 31, 2021, for the complete range of AIDA trips on offer. The AIDA travel credit is also redeemable for MyAIDA services such as excursions, culinary offers and wellness treatments or on-board credit.

AIDA will reimburse guests who do not wish to use their travel credit including the 10% bonus upon request in the amount of the payment already made.

In order to support travel agencies in these challenging times, AIDA will pay out a liquidity advance. This is 10% of the credit value and will be transferred to the sales partner as soon as AIDA has issued the travel credit for the joint customer.

Guests can find detailed information on the travel credit on www.aida.de and sales partners on the AIDA Expinet website.

CONTACT: Hansjörg Kunze, Vice President Communication & Sustainability, Tel.: +49 (0) 381 / 444-80 20, Fax: + 49 (0) 381 / 444-80 25, presse@aida.de