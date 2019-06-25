Log in
CARPETRIGHT PLC

(CPR)
Carpetright : returns to underlying sales growth

06/25/2019 | 03:03am EDT
A sign hangs above the door of a Carpetright store in Derby

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's biggest floor coverings retailer Carpetright said its turnaround was on track as it returned to underlying sales growth in its new financial year and reported a narrower loss for 2018-19.

Last year Carpetright's shareholders backed a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) restructuring plan to keep the company alive. The plan closed 80 underperforming stores, while 23 were retained on a nil rent basis.

The firm's shares are down 42% year-on-year.

The group said on Tuesday it made a statutory pretax loss of 24.8 million pounds in the year to April 27, versus a loss of 69.8 million pounds in 2017-18. Revenue fell 13.4% to 386.4 million pounds, with UK like-for-like sales down 9.1%.

However, underlying UK sales in the first eight weeks of Carpetright's new financial year were ahead by 8.5% and they were up 4.3% in the Rest of Europe division (the Netherlands, Belgium and Ireland).

With its legacy property issues addressed, Carpetright said it was on schedule to deliver 19 million pounds of annualised savings as part of the CVA.

"Our work is far from finished, and while economic and political uncertainties cloud the near term outlook for the retail sector, our turnaround plan is very much on track,” said Chief Executive Wilf Walsh.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 387 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,14x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,14x
Capitalization 53,6 M
Chart CARPETRIGHT PLC
Duration : Period :
Carpetright plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARPETRIGHT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,70  GBP
Spread / Average Target 297%
Managers
NameTitle
Wilfred Thomas Walsh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Lewis Ivell Non-Executive Chairman
Neil Lloyd Page Executive Director & Chief Financial Officer
Sandra Turner Independent Non-Executive Director
David Phillimore Clifford Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARPETRIGHT PLC0.57%90
NITORI HOLDINGS CO LTD-1.63%13 892
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.21.55%4 577
DUNELM GROUP PLC79.11%2 286
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.2.21%1 737
RH-4.01%1 588
