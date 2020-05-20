Carter : and Kelly Clarkson to Host the Ultimate Virtual Baby Shower to Celebrate Expectant Moms During Unexpected Times

Tia Mowry, Shawn Johnson East, Jordin Sparks and more join the most trusted baby brand and beloved mother to celebrate 100 lucky moms and moms-to-be

Carter’s, the most trusted name in baby, toddler and children’s apparel, announces “ShowHER Love,” a one-of-a-kind virtual baby shower hosted by Kelly Clarkson to celebrate moms and expectant moms during the current unexpected times. ShowHER Love will feature gifts and giveaways, inspirational stories, and a number of exciting guests, including actress and entrepreneur Tia Mowry, Olympic gold medalist Shawn Johnson East, multi-platinum recording artist and actress Jordin Sparks, author and founder of The Giving Keys Caitlin Crosby, executive chairman and founder of ClassPass Payal Kadakia, Kristin Hensley & Jen Smedley of #IMOMSOHARD, co-founder of Drybar Alli Webb, and more.

Carter’s and Clarkson will create a memorable experience for 100 lucky new moms and moms-to-be through a unique virtual celebration complete with incredible giveaways from Carter’s, Skip Hop, Huggies, Anser, The Giving Keys, Calm, KiwiCo, Happiest Baby, Drybar, Kohl's, Shutterfly, The Bouqs Co., Edible, Priddy Books, Boppy, Johnson & Johnson, and more. Clarkson will inspire guests with personal stories, anecdotes and advice from her own experience, and celebrity guests will make cameos throughout the shower to surprise and celebrate attendees. Additionally, Carter’s will gift all winning attendees Carter’s products for a year.

Jordin Sparks will give a performance of “You Are My Sunshine” and join Carter’s in supporting Baby2Baby, a nonprofit that provides children in poverty with diapers, clothing and all the basic necessities every child deserves, with a special announcement. In the past 10 weeks, Baby2Baby has distributed over 15 million essential items to some of the most vulnerable families across the country impacted by COVID-19.

“Teaming up with Carter’s for the ShowHER Love virtual baby shower to celebrate moms and moms-to-be is going to be amazing!” said Clarkson. “Every mom deserves this milestone moment and to be showered with love.”

Now through May 23, 2020, new moms and moms-to-be can enter for a chance to join Clarkson and friends for ShowHER Love, which will take place on June 11, 2020, at www.ShowHERLove.Carters.com. ShowHER Love will be a virtual celebration; details to be shared with participants in advance.

The ShowHER Love virtual baby shower is part of Carter’s Month of Mom, a series of celebratory moments the brand is rolling out driven by insights from Carter’s new Mother’s Day survey. The new study revealed that the majority of people (81%) agree – moms deserve to be celebrated more than one day a year. Carter’s also found more than half of moms are feeling pressure to ‘do it all’ in this climate, as they double as teachers, coaches, caretakers and more. This is why Carter’s has declared May the Month of Mom, to celebrate these important women and the many roles they have taken on throughout the month of May and beyond. To learn more about the #MonthofMom celebration, visit @Carters on Instagram.

