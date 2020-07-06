Catasys, Inc. : is now Ontrak, Inc.

Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATS) (“Catasys” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered and telehealth-enabled, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company, today announced that the company will adopt the name of its market-leading solution, becoming Ontrak, Inc. Effective Tuesday, July 7, 2020, the company’s common stock will trade under the new Nasdaq ticker symbol, OTRK, and the new CUSIP number 683373104. This announcement leverages national brand recognition of the company’s OntrakTM solutions among health plan members, health plan customers, and the company’s network of over 12,000 behavioral health providers.

Mr. Terren Peizer, Chairman and CEO of Catasys, stated, “We are excited to announce this important milestone in our company’s growth trajectory. Our second national health plan customer has expanded their business with us nationwide, Q2 Net Promoter Score ratings of our Ontrak Program and Care Coaches demonstrate that customer loyalty has reached record highs at 77 and 83 respectively, and we believe we now have the largest network of behavioral health providers of any healthcare IT company. This marks our transition from the pilot phase of our corporate development into a clinically and economically-proven strategic partner to our customers, members and providers. For years we have been known to these constituencies as Ontrak, and to the investor and analyst community as Catasys. Powerhouse brands consolidate marketing and sales dollars behind a single, iconic brand name and brand identity. The Ontrak brand has tremendous positive equity in the marketplace and we believe that we will scale the business faster and more efficiently by uniting our corporate and product initiatives under the Ontrak master brand. Today we are Ontrak, better together, in every way and everywhere.”

OntrakTM solutions are a critical component of the company’s PRETM (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform that predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that are effective and that people will follow, and engages people who aren’t getting the care they need. OntrakTM solutions incorporate evidence-based psychosocial and medical interventions delivered either in-person or via telehealth, along with care coaching and in-market Community Care Coordinators who address the social and environmental determinants of health. OntrakTM solutions improve member health and deliver validated cost savings of more than 50% for enrolled members.

About Ontrak, Inc.

Ontrak, Inc. (f/k/a Catasys, Inc.) is a leading AI and telehealth enabled, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company, whose mission is to help improve the health and save the lives of as many people as possible. The company’s PRETM (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren’t getting the care they need. By combining predictive analytics with human engagement, Ontrak delivers improved member health and validated outcomes and savings to healthcare payers.

The company’s integrated, technology-enabled OntrakTM solutions, a critical component of the PRE platform, are designed to treat members with behavioral conditions that cause or exacerbate chronic medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, COPD, and congestive heart failure, which result in high medical costs.

Ontrak has a unique ability to engage these members, who do not otherwise seek behavioral healthcare, leveraging proprietary enrollment capabilities built on deep insights into the drivers of care avoidance.

Ontrak integrates evidence-based psychosocial and medical interventions delivered either in-person or via telehealth, along with care coaching and in-market Community Care Coordinators who address the social and environmental determinants of health, including loneliness. The company’s programs improve member health and deliver validated cost savings to healthcare payers of more than 50 percent for enrolled members. Ontrak solutions are available to members of leading national and regional health plans in 31 states and in Washington, D.C.

Learn more at www.ontrak-inc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

