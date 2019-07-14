China Saite : Announcements and Notices - Inside Information

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA SAITE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

中 國 賽 特 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 153)

INSIDE INFORMATION

This announcement is made by China Saite Group Company Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) and Rule 13.19 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules''), and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The Company has received notices of default, statutory demands, writ of summons and winding up petitions from of some its creditors in relation to the outstanding overdue indebtedness arising from the offshore corporate bonds issued by the Company in 2018. As of the date of this announcement, based on the information currently available to the Company, the total unpaid overdue indebtedness is approximately HK$120.6 million (the ''Overdue Indebtedness'').

The Company has been liaising with each of the relevant creditors with a view to reaching consensus on a repayment schedule to resolve the Overdue Indebtedness. The Company failed to repay the Overdue Indebtedness in accordance with the initial repayment schedule as additional time was required to apply for the necessary approval from State Administration of Foreign Exchange for repayment of the bonds in Hong Kong. The Company expects to repay the Overdue Indebtedness before the end of September 2019.

The Company will keep its Shareholders informed of any significant developments and other matters by way of further announcement(s) as and when appropriate.