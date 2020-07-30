Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Comcast Corporation    CMCSA

COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Comcast : Coronavirus Impact on NBCUniversal, Sky Weighs on Comcast -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 12:14pm EDT

By Lillian Rizzo

Comcast Corp.'s second-quarter revenue fell 12% from a year earlier, as the impact of the coronavirus on its NBCUniversal unit -- which includes theme parks, a movie studio and advertising-dependent TV networks -- more than offset the cable giant's continued success in signing up broadband customers.

The Philadelphia-based company said revenue for the quarter ended June 30 was $23.72 billion, down from $26.86 billion a year earlier. Net profit was nearly $3 billion, or 65 cents a share, down about 4% from $3.12 billion, or 68 cents. FactSet analysts were expecting earnings per share of 55 cents in the latest period..

Comcast shares were trading at $43.81, essentially flat, Thursday morning.

NBCUniversal was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. The unit's revenue fell 25% to $6.1 billion due to the closure of theme parks, halted theatrical releases and a sharp decline in advertising. The theme-park business suffered a 94% drop in revenue. While its Orlando and Japan theme parks have been open since June, the Hollywood location has yet to reopen. Advertising revenue at NBCU's cable networks and broadcast-television units fell by 27% and 28%, respectively.

Comcast's broadband business, on the other hand, had its best second quarter on record with 323,000 new subscribers, a 54% increase from last year's second quarter. The tally didn't include more than 600,000 broadband customers that either signed up free or weren't disconnected due to relief pledges put in place by the Federal Communications Commission. While such pandemic-related pledges were discontinued July 1, Comcast has said it doesn't plan to disconnect customers without working with them first.

The company continued to lose cable-TV customers, with 477,000 people cutting the cord in the second quarter, compared with 224,000 a year earlier. This marked the 13th consecutive quarter of pay-TV customer losses.

Pay-TV customers of Comcast and its peers continue to migrate to streaming services such as Netflix Inc. and Walt Disney Co.'s Disney+. Last week, AT&T Inc. said its DirecTV satellite business lost 886,000 U.S. premium-TV subscribers, and another 68,000 online-only channel bundles.

Earlier this month, NBCUniversal launched Peacock, which has so far signed up 10 million streaming customers. AT&T said last week HBO Max's total activations since its May launch topped 4 million. Disney+ said in April it had more than 50 million global subscribers, five months after its launch.

Comcast cable-TV and internet customers receive Peacock's premium ad-supported tier free, and make up some of the 10 million number.

"We are leaning into streaming," Chief Executive Brian Roberts said during an earnings call Thursday, adding that Peacock has so far exceeded expectations.

While Comcast said Peacock users have engaged in more streaming and for longer periods than expected, the company said it was too early to disclose the number of monthly active accounts or users.

Unlike its streaming competitors, Peacock is a largely ad-supported service, and includes a free tier with less content than its $5-a-month premium tier with commercials.

Comcast Cable, which comprises the company's broadband, pay-TV, landline and mobile businesses, had about $14.4 billion in revenue, slightly down from last year's second quarter. Revenue was affected by adjustments made for customer regional-sports-network fees, as Comcast has said it would pass down any rebates to its customers.

Comcast's newest business, Sky, which was acquired in 2018, also suffered. Revenue for the European media business fell 16% to about $4.1 billion, with its advertising revenue dropping 43%.

The company said Sky was able to keep nearly all of its sports-package customers, who weren't charged during the months that European soccer and other sports were put on hold.

On Tuesday, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and Comcast's Universal Pictures reached a deal that would allow movies to play in theaters for much less time before moving to home video.

The agreement came after a public spat between the two companies on how soon movies should be released to digital platforms for home viewing. In April, Universal made "Trolls World Tour" available as a $20 online rental, in what was considered a success.

On Thursday, NBCUniversal President Jeff Shell said he believes this model will help draw consumers into movie theaters when it is safe to return to them.

"Movie studios like ours don't want to release movies into theaters when we only have a smattering of theaters open. We need a pretty robust amount of theaters open to justify our spending," Mr. Shell said. "But the flip side is, exhibitors can't open theaters if they don't have any new movies."

Write to Lillian Rizzo at Lillian.Rizzo@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on COMCAST CORPORATION
12:14pCOMCAST : Coronavirus Impact on NBCUniversal, Sky Weighs on Comcast -- Update
DJ
10:17aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : A flurry of earnings reports, day 2
09:58aCOMCAST : Pandemic hits Comcast 2Q; Peacock service has 10M sign-ups
AQ
08:03aComcast beats revenue expectations as broadband growth offsets pandemic hit
RE
07:22aCOMCAST : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:17aCOMCAST : Coronavirus-Related Drop in Advertising Weighs on Comcast's Revenue
DJ
07:16aCOMCAST CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07:07aCOMCAST : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
07:06aCOMCAST : Reports 2nd Quarter 2020 Results
BU
07/29COMCAST NBCUNIVERSAL : Awards $70,000 in Scholarships to 28 Virginia High School..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 102 B - -
Net income 2020 8 575 M - -
Net Debt 2020 91 509 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 23,3x
Yield 2020 2,08%
Capitalization 200 B 200 B -
EV / Sales 2020 2,85x
EV / Sales 2021 2,57x
Nbr of Employees 190 000
Free-Float 83,1%
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 45,16 $
Last Close Price 43,90 $
Spread / Highest target 23,0%
Spread / Average Target 2,87%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian L. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Votaw Vice President-Engineering
Kenneth J. Bacon Independent Director
Jeffrey A. Honickman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION-2.38%200 367
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-20.07%208 822
VIACOMCBS INC.-39.74%15 654
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-28.19%10 831
FORMULA ONE GROUP-23.79%8 046
RTL GROUP S.A.-33.02%5 322
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group