Comcast : Michael Parker Named Regional Senior Vice President of Comcast's Keystone Region

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Parker has been named Senior Vice President of the Keystone Region, where he will oversee more than 3,600 Comcast employees and lead operations, financial performance and customer service for approximately 1.7 million customers in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and Maryland.

"I've worked with Michael for many years and I'm thrilled he has accepted this role to continue the Keystone Region's success. He is a strong leader with a wealth of experience and a passionate commitment to providing the best workplace for employees and a superior customer experience," said Kevin Casey, President of Comcast's Northeast Division, which includes 14 northeastern states from Maine through Virginia and the District of Columbia.

A veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, Parker has spent the last 18 years in progressively larger leadership positions at Comcast. Most recently he served as Senior Vice President of Comcast's Western New England Region, which included operations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont and New York. Under his leadership, Western New England delivered excellent financial, customer experience and employee engagement results, including winning numerous "Best Places to Work" awards from area publications.

Previously, Parker served as Vice President, Operations for Comcast's Greater Chicago Region, where he was responsible for a team dedicated to service delivery excellence and the quality and reliability of Comcast's network. He also held roles as Area Vice President for Comcast's systems in New York and Connecticut; Vice President & General Manager for the company's Baltimore City system; Vice President of Government & Regulatory Affairs for Comcast's Greater Detroit Region; and Vice President & General Manager of the company's Detroit system.

"I am excited to lead the Keystone Region and its customer-focused employees as our company continues to evolve and deliver innovative products and services to our markets," Parker said.

A native of Chicago, Parker began his career serving as Illinois Assistant Attorney General.

Parker is a graduate of the National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communication's Executive Leadership Development Program, the Cable and Telecommunications Association for Marketing's Executive Management Program, the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineer's (SCTE's) Tuck Executive Leadership Program and Comcast's Executive Leadership Forum. He was recognized as one of CableFax: The Magazine's "Most Influential Minorities" for the past 10 years and was also honored on the "Top 50 Under 50" list of Black MBA Magazine.

Parker holds an MBA from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University and earned degrees from the University of Miami School of Law and Lake Forest College. He is also a graduate of the Officer Candidates School in Quantico, Virginia, and attained the rank of First Lieutenant during his service with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve.

