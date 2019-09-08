Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Cosmo Energy Holdings Co Ltd    5021   JP3298000005

COSMO ENERGY HOLDINGS CO LTD

(5021)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cosmo Energy : Japan's Cosmo Oil starts building IMO-compliant fuel stocks at Chiba

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/08/2019 | 10:07pm EDT
A car moves out from a Cosmo Energy Holdings' Cosmo Oil service station in Tokyo

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Cosmo Oil, Japan's third-largest refiner, has started building stocks of very low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) that can be supplied to domestic marine fuel markets from October ahead of IMO 2020, its top executive told Reuters.

The mandate by the International Maritime Organization requires ships globally to reduce the sulphur content in their bunker fuel to 0.5% from January from the current 3.5%.

Cosmo Oil, a unit of Cosmo Energy Holdings Co Ltd, is using VLSFO produced at its residue desulphurizer (RDS) unit at its Chiba refinery near Tokyo to build stocks, Cosmo Oil's President Shunichi Tanaka said on Sunday, ahead of the Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference (APPEC), Asia's largest oil industry gathering.

"We still have some spare capacity at our residue desulphurizer so we can produce more low-sulphur fuel oil to supply to the bunker market," Tanaka said.

This will also reduce Cosmo Oil's surplus gasoil production, which used to be exported, he said. Residue from the RDS is typically processed further at secondary refining units to become higher value products such as gasoline and diesel.

Cosmo's decision to start selling VLSFO is part of a growing trend among Asian refiners seeking to capitalize on IMO demand. As VLSFO production grows, demand for alternative marine gasoil (MGO) may not be as robust as initially forecast.

Rather than burning VLSFO or MGO that contain 0.5% sulphur, ships can instead add sulphur-removing units, or scrubbers, onboard to continue using cheap high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO).

Of the six oil tankers under long-term charter by Cosmo Oil, half of them are fitted with scrubbers while the rest will use VLSFO, Tanaka said.

The company is in talks with suppliers to lock in some VLSFO supplies as it expects to start switching to the new fuel from October, he added.

Cosmo Oil will also increase slightly the capacity of its coker unit at Sakai refinery when the unit restarts by end-October after a revamp, its officials said.

The unit, which processes fuel oil into middle distillates, was shut on Aug. 21 for the revamp.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; editing by Richard Pullin)

By Florence Tan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COSMO ENERGY HOLDINGS CO L
10:07pCOSMO ENERGY : Japan's Cosmo Oil starts building IMO-compliant fuel stocks at Ch..
RE
05/29COSMO ENERGY : Announcement on Acquisition of Entire Ownership of Eco Power Co.,..
AQ
05/09Japan refiners tap more oil from Middle East to replace Iran supply
RE
02/22Asia's surging fuel exports depress refining industry profits
RE
02/15COSMO ENERGY : Announcement on Changes in the Board of Directors and Executive O..
AQ
02/15COSMO ENERGY : Announcement on changes of organization structure
AQ
2018Japan, South Korea plan to resume Iran oil imports from January - sources
RE
2018FUJI OIL : Japan's Fuji Oil plans to resume Iran oil loadings from January - sou..
RE
2018FUJI OIL : Japan's Fuji Oil considers whether to sign new term contract for Iran..
RE
2018COSMO ENERGY : Japan's Cosmo Oil replaces Iran oil with other Mideast supplies
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 2 809 B
EBIT 2020 92 872 M
Net income 2020 47 535 M
Debt 2020 688 B
Yield 2020 4,19%
P/E ratio 2020 3,52x
P/E ratio 2021 3,51x
EV / Sales2020 0,30x
EV / Sales2021 0,29x
Capitalization 167 B
Chart COSMO ENERGY HOLDINGS CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Cosmo Energy Holdings Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COSMO ENERGY HOLDINGS CO L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 2 891,67  JPY
Last Close Price 1 991,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 90,9%
Spread / Average Target 45,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroshi Kiriyama Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Keizo Morikawa Chairman
Sakae Kanno Independent Outside Director
Teruo Miyamoto Independent Outside Director
Kenichi Taki Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COSMO ENERGY HOLDINGS CO LTD-12.06%1 567
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION4.02%300 112
BP PLC1.02%124 601
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES6.90%101 296
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP1.19%84 262
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.2.54%46 225
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group