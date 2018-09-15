Delta Air Lines : issues waiver as Typhoon Mangkhut approaches Hong Kong (Article)

​​In addition to Hurricane Florence off the eastern coast of the continental U.S., Tropical Storm Isaac in the Caribbean and Tropical Storm Olivia which passed by Hawaii Thursday, Delta's meteorology and operations teams in the Operations and Customer Center has added another storm to its radar-Typhoon Mangkhut.

Due to the path forecast of Typhoon Mangkhut, Delta has issued a travel waiver for flights to and from Hong Kong for Sept. 15-17. The storm, which is forecast to move northwestward across the Philippines, is expected bring heavy rain, thunderstorms and wind gusts in the 40-45 mph range.

The airline has proactively delayed select flights between Seattle and Hong Kong, to ensure aircraft are positioned away from the storm.

A weather waiver allows customers traveling to, from or through Hong Kong to make a one-time change to their travel plans without incurring a fee. As always, customers are encouraged to check delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App for their latest flight status.​