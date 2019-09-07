Log in
Delta Air Lines : increases its support of Dorian relief efforts through Red Cross to $500K (Article)

09/07/2019 | 01:42pm EDT

Delta will make an additional contribution of $250,000 to the American Red Cross to help aid the hundreds of thousands of people in the U.S. affected by Hurricane Dorian, the company said Saturday.

This contribution is in addition to the $250,000 donation to previously announced relief efforts in the Bahamas, as well as the $1 million grant to the American Red Cross as an Annual Disaster Giving Program partner that allows the organization to be strategic and ready for disaster response.

'Serving people, whether they are our customers or our neighbors in the communities where we live, work and serve, is part of Delta's DNA,' said Tad Hutcheson, Managing Director - Community Engagement. 'The destruction left by Hurricane Dorian is massive, and we want to do more to help those in need, and the most effective way we can help is by investing in organizations involved in disaster relief year-round.'

Delta employees and customers are also contributing to the Red Cross in the wake of the destruction caused by Hurricane Dorian. Customers can contribute directly to disaster relief efforts for Hurricane Dorian to the American Red Cross through a microsite as well as donating miles to the Red Cross through SkyWish, the charitable arm of Delta's SkyMiles frequent flyer program. It allows Delta and its SkyMiles members to donate miles to charitable organizations worldwide.

The American Red Cross is Delta's longest-standing nonprofit partner, which has allowed the company, its employees and customers to help people in need for close to 80 years. Delta employees participate in corporate blood drives throughout the year, making Delta the largest corporate sponsor of American Red Cross blood drives with 13,064 pints collected in fiscal year 2019.

The American Red Cross is the U.S.' premier provider of disaster relief, blood, health and safety services, whose purpose is to meet the immediate needs of individuals, families and communities affected by disasters.

English

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 07 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2019 17:41:01 UTC
