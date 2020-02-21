Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  DSV Panalpina A/S    DSV   DK0060079531

DSV PANALPINA A/S

(DSV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DSV plans Shanghai-Alabama cargo flights to ease capacity constraints amid coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 01:10pm EST
FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective masks are pictured at The Bund in front of the Lujiazui financial district of Pudong in Shanghai, China

Freight-forwarder DSV Panalpina said on Friday it would start direct cargo flights between Shanghai and Huntsville, Alabama from next week to cope with capacity constraints caused by the coronavirus outbreak in China.

The global freight industry has been hard-hit by uncertain demand and crews' health concerns following the outbreak of the deadly virus in China, leading airlines and freight firms to scale back services, causing delivery delays and mounting backlogs.

Starting on Feb. 25, DSV plans to operate flights between Shanghai and Huntsville thrice weekly using the firm's Boeing 747-8 freighter plane, it said in a statement.

"Due to the risk of spreading of the coronavirus (COVID-19), multiple airlines have either suspended or reduced the number of flights to and from mainland China," it said.

Crew on DSV's plane would rest in South Korea before flying to Shanghai and would virtually not disembark the plane while in Shanghai before returning to the United States with cargo.

"By doing it this way we can safely have this setup," Flemming Nielsen, executive vice president, told Reuters.

Last week DSV said the coronavirus was squeezing air and sea freight capacity, but that it was still possible to ship goods on airplanes to countries neighbouring China and fly them out from there.

DSV said it estimates capacity has shrunk by 5,000 tons a day due to the suspension of flights to China.

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Susan Fenton)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -1.09% 333.06 Delayed Quote.3.85%
DSV PANALPINA A/S -1.25% 772.6 Delayed Quote.1.90%
PANALPINA WELTTRANSPORT (HOLDING) AG 1.09% 258.8 End-of-day quote.-1.52%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DSV PANALPINA A/S
01:10pDSV plans Shanghai-Alabama cargo flights to ease capacity constraints amid co..
RE
12:21pDSV Expects Job Reductions of Up to 4,000 on Panalpina Integration
DJ
07:16aDSV PANALPINA A/S : 820 - Succesful EUR 500 million eurobond issue
AQ
02/17DSV PANALPINA A/S : 819 - share buyback in panalpina a/s
AQ
02/14DSV A/S : 818 - transactions in panalpina a/s shares made by executives
AQ
02/12DSV A/S : Panalpina releases Responsibility Report for 2019
PU
02/10DSV A/S : 817 - Notice of Annual General Meeting
AQ
02/10DSV A/S : Mixed general shareholder meeting
CO
02/07GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: France targets another US tech giant
02/07DSV A/S : Coronavirus disrupts air and sea freight, prices set to rise - DSV
RE
More news
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2020 120 B
EBIT 2020 8 418 M
Net income 2020 4 892 M
Debt 2020 24 923 M
Yield 2020 0,41%
P/E ratio 2020 36,3x
P/E ratio 2021 24,5x
EV / Sales2020 1,68x
EV / Sales2021 1,60x
Capitalization 177 B
Chart DSV PANALPINA A/S
Duration : Period :
DSV Panalpina A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DSV PANALPINA A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 800,17  DKK
Last Close Price 782,40  DKK
Spread / Highest target 27,8%
Spread / Average Target 2,27%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jens Bjørn Andersen Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Stig Plenborg Chairman
Jens Hesselberg Lund Chief Financial Officer
Jesper Riis Chief Information Officer
Annette Krumhardt Sadolin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DSV PANALPINA A/S1.90%25 641
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE-9.04%91 227
FEDEX CORPORATION6.57%43 061
DEUTSCHE POST AG-5.07%43 049
ZTO EXPRESS (CAYMAN) INC.7.79%19 682
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG-2.67%19 336
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group