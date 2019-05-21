ComEd : Customers Save $4 Billion Thanks to Energy Efficiency Offerings

Total landmark savings through ComEd® Energy Efficiency Program equivalent to average residential customer’s annual electricity costs

ComEd customers have saved a total of $4 billion on their electricity bills since the company introduced its program to help families and businesses save money and energy in 2008. That’s the equivalent of approximately $1,000 for each of ComEd’s 4 million customers – the amount a residential customer would spend in an entire year on their electricity bill, assuming the current average monthly residential bill of approximately $84.

“Our energy efficiency offerings help offset customer electric bills, while helping to reduce our collective environmental footprint,” said Jane Park, senior vice president of customer operations for ComEd. “Because ComEd is committed to helping our customers save, we will continue to expand on what is one of the largest energy-efficiency programs in the nation.”

The ComEd® Energy Efficiency Program offers assessments, rebates, discounts and recycling programs to help customers save money and use energy more wisely. Since 2008, the program has also saved customers more than 35 million megawatt-hours of electricity, which is enough electricity to power nearly 4 million homes for one year. This is the environmental equivalent to eliminating approximately 44 billion pounds of carbon emissions from the atmosphere, removing more than 4 million cars from the road for a year or each customer planting nearly six acres of trees.

At the same time, the program also helped drive the purchase of more than 130 million energy-efficient light bulbs and provided more than $956 million in incentives to help customers defray the costs of energy-efficiency improvements.

As a result of the Future Energy Jobs Act, ComEd now also provides industry-leading, energy-saving offerings to income-eligible and public-sector customers. In 2018, more than 44,400 income-eligible customers participated in offerings, which included retrofitting more than 1,900 homes and more than 5,100 multifamily tenant units with energy-efficiency products. Governmental customers completed more than 870 projects.

“ComEd believes all customers should have access to safe, reliable and affordable energy,” Park said. “And these programs help our customers save money while helping the environment.”

For more information on the ways ComEd customers can save money and energy, visit ComEd.com/HomeSavings for residential customers, ComEd.com/BizSavings for business customers, and ComEd.com/PublicSector for public-sector customers. The ComEd Energy Efficiency Program is funded in compliance with state law.

ComEd is a unit of Chicago-based Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC), a Fortune 100 energy company with approximately 10 million electricity and natural gas customers – the largest number of customers in the U.S. ComEd powers the lives of more than 4 million customers across northern Illinois, or 70 percent of the state’s population. For more information visit ComEd.com and connect with the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190521005978/en/