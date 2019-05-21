ComEd : Customers Save $4 Billion Thanks to Energy Efficiency Offerings

ComEd customers have saved a total of $4 billion on their electricity
bills since the company introduced its program to help families and
businesses save money and energy in 2008. That’s the equivalent of
approximately $1,000 for each of ComEd’s 4 million customers – the
amount a residential customer would spend in an entire year on their
electricity bill, assuming the current average monthly residential bill
of approximately $84.
“Our energy efficiency offerings help offset customer electric bills,
while helping to reduce our collective environmental footprint,” said Jane
Park, senior vice president of customer operations for ComEd.
“Because ComEd is committed to helping our customers save, we will
continue to expand on what is one of the largest energy-efficiency
programs in the nation.”
The ComEd®
Energy Efficiency Program offers assessments, rebates, discounts and
recycling programs to help customers save money and use energy more
wisely. Since 2008, the program has also saved customers more than 35
million megawatt-hours of electricity, which is enough electricity to
power nearly 4 million homes for one year. This is the environmental
equivalent to eliminating approximately 44 billion pounds of carbon
emissions from the atmosphere, removing more than 4 million cars from
the road for a year or each customer planting nearly six acres of trees.
At the same time, the program also helped drive the purchase of more
than 130 million energy-efficient light bulbs and provided more than
$956 million in incentives to help customers defray the costs of
energy-efficiency improvements.
As a result of the Future Energy Jobs Act, ComEd now also provides
industry-leading, energy-saving offerings to income-eligible and
public-sector customers. In 2018, more than 44,400 income-eligible
customers participated in offerings, which included retrofitting more
than 1,900 homes and more than 5,100 multifamily tenant units with
energy-efficiency products. Governmental customers completed more than
870 projects.
“ComEd believes all customers should have access to safe, reliable and
affordable energy,” Park said. “And these programs help our customers
save money while helping the environment.”
For more information on the ways ComEd customers can save money and
for residential customers,
for business customers, and
for public-sector customers. The ComEd Energy Efficiency Program is
for public-sector customers. The ComEd Energy Efficiency Program is
funded in compliance with state law.
ComEd is a unit of Chicago-based Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC), a
Fortune 100 energy company with approximately 10 million electricity and
natural gas customers – the largest number of customers in the U.S.
ComEd powers the lives of more than 4 million customers across northern
Illinois, or 70 percent of the state’s population. For more information
visit ComEd.com
