ComEd : Solar Training Report Shines Light on Progress

Programs opening doors to job opportunities

New investments are increasing the growth of renewable energy in Illinois and creating jobs for minorities and underrepresented groups in the clean energy sector, according to a report submitted to the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC).

ComEd yesterday submitted to the ICC its 2018 Workforce Development Report related to the Future Energy Jobs Act (FEJA). Enacted by the Illinois General Assembly in 2016, FEJA strengthens the state’s Renewable Portfolio Standard through funding of $180 million per year and growing to $220 million per year for wind power, large-scale solar, and rooftop and community solar. FEJA also stimulates economic growth through job training administered by ComEd statewide and implemented by schools, businesses and nonprofit organizations that recruit candidates, develop curriculums and manage the programs.

In 2018, the Solar Pipeline, Multi-cultural Job Training and Craft Apprenticeship programs produced 285 graduates. The training programs are made possible through three successive $10 million funding periods; the first installment was made in 2017 and future payments will be made in 2021 and 2025.

“The vast majority of the participants – 82 percent – completed their training in our first year, and that tells us they’re highly motivated to take advantage of emerging opportunities in renewable energy,” said Melissa Washington, vice president of governmental and external affairs, ComEd. “We congratulate the graduates and the 11 non-profit groups that are delivering the programs. We expect that this training will continue to gain traction as solar energy grows throughout Illinois.”

The training creates strong opportunities for collaboration among entities focused on helping underrepresented populations qualify for employment in renewable energy. Millennium Solar Electrical joined forces with Elevate Energy, a non-profit energy efficiency specialist, to conduct a 10-week Solar Training Academy at Dawson Technical Institute on Chicago’s South Side. Of the 30 students in last year’s class, 28 graduated and 90 percent gained employment in solar, reported Chris Williams, CEO of Millennium Solar Electrical. “We’re helping serious candidates gain the skills and the confidence needed to get into the solar industry and proceed as far as their talents will take them,” said Williams. “Solar is the future and it offers lots of opportunities.”

Chicago-based Safer Foundation, which provides services for returning citizens, offers Solar Energy Demand Skills training that produced 45 graduates who subsequently enrolled in FEJA programs and nearly 90 percent found employment. Illinois Central College in Peoria, which serves 10 central Illinois counties, is providing two nine-week training sessions per year to help participants develop skills, secure employment and earn certification offered by the North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners.

Nonprofits involved in the training programs also include Chicago Urban League; National Latino Education Institute; Opportunity Advancement Innovation, Inc.; ASPIRA of Illinois; Hispanic American Construction Industry Association; Chatham Business Association; and the Austin Peoples Action Center. IBEW Local 134 administers an apprenticeship program that develops critical trade skills.

ComEd is a unit of Chicago-based Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC), a Fortune 100 energy company with approximately 10 million electricity and natural gas customers – the largest number of customers in the U.S. ComEd powers the lives of more than 4 million customers across northern Illinois, or 70 percent of the state’s population. For more information visit ComEd.com and connect with the company on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190702005712/en/