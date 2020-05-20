Log in
Fiserv : Named Best Digital Mortgage Company in 2020 FinTech Breakthrough Awards

05/20/2020 | 08:31am EDT

Prestigious award program recognizes Fiserv for second consecutive year

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, has been named the Best Digital Mortgage Company in the fourth annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards. FinTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization, recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Fintech market today.

“Digitization has improved the customer experience throughout the financial services space, particularly when it comes to more complex areas such as mortgage lending,” said James Johnson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. “Fiserv has delivered innovation throughout the mortgage lifecycle, enhancing both the lending and borrowing experience, earning them this year’s Best Digital Mortgage Company award.”

The 2020 FinTech Breakthrough Award program attracted more than 3,750 nominations from around the globe in a range of categories, including banking, personal finance, lending, payments, investments, RegTech and InsurTech. This marks the second consecutive year Fiserv lending technology has been recognized by FinTech Breakthrough.

The Mortgage Director solution from Fiserv leverages digital technologies to streamline data collection and automate best practices workflows, loan tasks and data validation processes. This advanced automation empowers lenders to focus on the points where human interaction is needed most, delivering a dramatically improved consumer borrowing experience. At the same time, loan quality and certainty is maintained throughout the transaction by mitigating risk and addressing loan defects and compliance.

“Borrowers want their mortgage experience to be just like their best retail encounters — they seek control, transparency and instant gratification, but they also want the option of receiving assistance via the platform they choose at a moment’s notice,” said Andrew Ivankovich, senior vice president of Digital Lending and Origination at Fiserv. “We are helping our clients deliver a unique, efficient and memorable experience for their borrowers.”

In a world moving faster than ever before, Fiserv helps clients deliver solutions in step with the way people live and work today – financial services at the speed of life. Learn more at fiserv.com.

Additional resources:

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale solution. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and the FORTUNE® 500, and is among FORTUNE World’s Most Admired Companies®. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

FISV-G


© Business Wire 2020
