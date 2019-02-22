Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Fluidigm Corporation    FLDM

FLUIDIGM CORPORATION

(FLDM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 02/22 04:00:13 pm
10.785 USD   +0.51%
05:31pFluidigm to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
02/12Fluidigm Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
02/07FLUIDIGM : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fluidigm to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2019 | 05:31pm EST

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM), an innovative biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight, announced today that the company’s management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

  • Chris Linthwaite, President and CEO, and Vikram Jog, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in investor meetings at the sixth annual BTIG Healthcare Conference in Snowbird, Utah, on February 27 and 28.
     
  • Chris Linthwaite will make a formal presentation regarding Fluidigm’s business strategy and financial performance at the Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston, Massachusetts. Linthwaite will present on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at 10:40 am ET, with a breakout to follow at 11:20 am ET. A live webcast and subsequent replay of the company’s presentation at the Cowen and Company Conference will be available in the Events & Presentations section of Fluidigm’s investor website. The webcast will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation.

About Fluidigm
Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) is an industry-leading biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight. We focus on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including cancer, immunology, and immunotherapy. Using proprietary CyTOF® and microfluidics technologies, we develop, manufacture, and market multi-omic solutions to drive meaningful insights in health and disease, identify biomarkers to inform decisions, and accelerate the development of more effective therapies. Our customers are leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and plant and animal research laboratories worldwide. Together with them, we strive to increase the quality of life for all. For more information, visit fluidigm.com.

Fluidigm and the Fluidigm logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Fluidigm Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. Fluidigm products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Contact:

Agnes Lee
Vice President, Investor Relations
650 416 7423
agnes.lee@fluidigm.com

LogoPressRelease.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FLUIDIGM CORPORATION
05:31pFluidigm to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
02/21FLUIDIGM CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02/14FLUIDIGM CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02/12Fluidigm Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
02/08FLUIDIGM : Announces Participation in Life Science/Pharma and Academic Consortiu..
AQ
02/07FLUIDIGM : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/07FLUIDIGM CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Directo..
AQ
02/07FLUIDIGM : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
AQ
02/07Fluidigm Announces Co-Marketing Agreement with Indica Labs to Offer Platform ..
GL
02/07FLUIDIGM : Announces Participation in Life Science/Pharma and Academic Consortiu..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 126 M
EBIT 2019 -44,1 M
Net income 2019 -57,2 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,03x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,60x
Capitalization 509 M
Chart FLUIDIGM CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fluidigm Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLUIDIGM CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 11,2 $
Spread / Average Target 4,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Christopher Linthwaite President, CEO, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Samuel D. Colella Chairman
Vikram Jog CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
David A. King Vice President-Research & Development
Patrick Schwager Jones Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLUIDIGM CORPORATION24.48%509
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC30.82%16 978
HEALTHEQUITY INC29.25%4 952
OMNICELL, INC.37.41%3 375
ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC23.86%2 086
B-SOFT CO LTD--.--%1 356
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.