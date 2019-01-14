The Outlook: Auto Makers Hit Speed Bumps Abroad Car Makers Fear Rocky Road Abroad -- WSJ

By Mike Colias

The U.S. auto industry finds itself getting yanked in different directions by an unbalanced global economy.

U.S. sales last year topped 17 million vehicles for an unprecedented fourth straight year. Americans keep buying ever-pricier vehicles thanks to their deepening love affair with SUVs and pickup trucks that benefit when gasoline prices are low.

On Friday, General Motors Co., the nation's biggest auto maker by sales, issued a 2019 profit forecast that sailed past analyst estimates, thanks in part to redesigned big pickup trucks that are commanding top dollar in showrooms.

But as much of the global auto industry descends on Detroit this week for its annual auto show, the good news in the U.S. is being tempered with flashing yellow lights overseas.

Sales in China -- by far the world's largest car market -- likely contracted last year for the first time in decades. Ford Motor Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV swung from profits to red ink there in recent quarters. GM, a top player in China which defied the weakness by posting record earnings there through much of last year, saw sales sink 25% in the fourth quarter.

Amid worsening losses in Europe, Ford last week outlined plans that are expected to lead to thousands of layoffs there and the elimination of several models. Industrywide European sales began sliding in the second half of 2018 after years of expansion, hampered by Britain's exit from the European Union and global-trade concerns.

Latin America's auto market, though recovering, remains a slog -- so much so that GM Chief Executive Mary Barra wondered aloud last week how long the company can afford to remain there. She said the region's economic struggles have prevented GM from returning to profitability despite extensive restructuring.

"We're not going to keep deploying capital to lose money," she told analysts at a conference Friday.

The key question for auto makers in 2019 is whether the U.S. can keep bucking the slowing global trend.

Many forecasters see U.S. sales falling short of 17 million vehicles this year -- still historically high, but a level that would mark only the second year-over-year decline since the 2007-2009 recession.

More Americans will have trouble working out a monthly payment for new wheels as interest rates creep higher, say dealers and analysts. Rates on a 60-month loan are expected to finish this year at 5.5%, compared with just under 5% at the end of last year, according to Bankrate.com. Lower relative prices on used vehicles could also draw some prospective buyers away from new-car showrooms.

A shrinking market would further pressure auto makers and suppliers as they earmark more money toward bets on electric and autonomous vehicles, analysts say. This year "will likely be a more difficult volume and hence operating environment," RBC Capital analyst Joe Spak said in a recent note.

To be sure, the U.S. car market for years has defied predictions of a significant slowdown. But at GM, Ms. Barra and the other top executives who lived through the company's 2009 bankruptcy aren't waiting for blatant signs that the market has turned.

A restructuring GM announced in November to close several plants and cut thousands of jobs -- drawing the ire of President Trump -- served as major factor in GM's better-than-expected profit outlook for 2019, the company said.

Scott Keogh, chief executive of Volkswagen AG's U.S. operations, says the current backdrop for the auto industry -- strong economic indicators, tinged with uncertainty -- is tricky to navigate.

"There's a lot of good news out there," he said during a conference call this month, citing low unemployment and solid corporate earnings. "But then, of course, you have a lot of uneasiness."

That uneasiness is palpable in the showroom at McRee Ford in Dickinson, Texas, near Houston, said dealer Mitchell Dale. There is "this feeling of uncertainty" among buyers, he said, from stock-market gyrations to the lingering government shutdown.

"There's just a lot of negative discussion out there right now, things a car dealer has no control over that could impact people's willingness to buy a new vehicle," Mr. Dale said.

Still, the local economy has rebounded in the past few years and his pickup-truck business -- the lifeblood of many Texas auto dealers -- is strong. "Selling Ford trucks in Texas is a great place to be," he said.

Indeed, the continued strength of Detroit's pickup-truck and SUV businesses could go a long way toward offsetting other problems, Citigroup Inc. auto analyst Itay Michaeli said in a recent research note. Full-size pickups like Ford's F-150 and GM's Chevrolet Silverado -- along with mechanically similar big SUVs, like the Ford Expedition or GM's Cadillac Escalade -- contribute the lion's share of profits for both companies, he estimates.