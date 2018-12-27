Log in
General Dynamics Electric Boat Among Winners of Navy Contracts

12/27/2018 | 12:30am CET

General Dynamics Electric Boat, Huntington Ingalls Industries and Oceaneering International on Wednesday were awarded U.S. Navy contracts for submarine work, the U.S. Defense Department announced.

General Dynamics Electric Boat, a division of General Dynamics, won a $1.11 billion contract for submarine safety and Level I engineering and technical services, the Pentagon said.

Huntington Ingalls and Oceaneering International landed contracts worth $874.3 million and $827.7 million, respectively, for similar work.

The work, which will primarily support large submarine maintenance and modernization programs, is expected to be completed by December 2023, the Pentagon said.

Write to Aaron Rennie at aaron.rennie@wsj.com

