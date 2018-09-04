Log in
HALFORDS GROUP PLC (HFD)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 09/04 09:26:44 am
349.8 GBp   +6.39%
Halfords : maintains full-year guidance on solid sales rise

09/04/2018 | 08:57am CEST
A Halfords sign is seen outside a store in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British bicycles-to-car-parts retailer Halfords maintained its full-year profit guidance on Tuesday as it reported a rise in underlying sales in a tough trading environment.

Halfords, which issued a profit warning in May, said group like-for-like sales rose 2.8 percent in the 20 weeks to August 17, with retail like-for-like sales up 2.6 percent and sales at its vehicle maintenance Autocentres chain up 4.0 percent on the same basis.

A squeeze on British consumers from above-target inflation and sluggish wage growth is denting spending on goods other than food. Industry data for August also published on Tuesday showed total UK spending was up just 1.3 percent on a year earlier.

Chief Executive Graham Stapleton said Halfords had delivered a solid outcome. "I am pleased with the trading performance for the first 20 weeks of the year in what continues to be a challenging retail environment," he said.

Stapleton, a former Dixons Carphone executive who joined Halfords in January, highlighted sales of fitting services, new ranges of car cleaning products and electric bikes. He plans to update on strategy at a capital markets event on Sept. 27.

Halfords forecast a 2018-19 underlying pretax profit broadly in line with the 71.6 million pounds made in 2017-18.

Shares in Halfords, down 6 percent so far this year, closed Monday at 328.8 pence, valuing the business at 659.3 million pounds.

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)
ChangeLast1st jan.
DIXONS CARPHONE 1.06% 167.05 Delayed Quote.-16.06%
HALFORDS GROUP PLC -0.12% 328.8 Delayed Quote.-6.00%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 161 M
EBIT 2019 74,5 M
Net income 2019 58,1 M
Debt 2019 70,0 M
Yield 2019 5,49%
P/E ratio 2019 11,20
P/E ratio 2020 10,44
EV / Sales 2019 0,62x
EV / Sales 2020 0,60x
Capitalization 655 M
Technical analysis trends HALFORDS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 3,46  GBP
Spread / Average Target 5,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Graham Barry Stapleton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Keith Williams Non- Executive Chairman
Karen Bellairs Chief Operating Officer
Katrina Jamieson Director-Group Finance & Supply Chain
Neil Holden Director-Group Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HALFORDS GROUP PLC-6.00%842
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.04%4 993
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.9.99%4 466
AUTONATION, INC.-11.65%4 075
INCHCAPE-11.69%3 722
GT CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC--.--%3 266
