Hello Pal Appoints Adega Zhou as Director and President

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2019) - Hello Pal International Inc. (CSE: HP) (FSE: 27H) (OTC Pink: HLLPF) ("Hello Pal" or the "Company"), a provider of rapidly growing international social messaging, language learning and travel mobile apps, is pleased to announce the appointment of Zhou Gang (also known as "Adega Zhou") as a board director, following the signing of the Cooperation Agreement between the Company and Vortex Live Inc. ("Vortex") announced January 29, 2019.

Mr. Zhou brings to the Company over 10 years of experience in the live video broadcasting industry, having served in senior management roles in prominent China live streaming companies in the past including Hangzhou Fuliao Technology Company (operator of iPaychat livestreaming app) and Zhejiang Pajia Network Technology Company (operator of Pineapple Street livestreaming app) ("Pajia"), both as Chief Operating Officer, as well as Tiange Interactive Holdings (operator of 9158) as Operations Manager. At each of these companies, Mr. Zhou was instrumental in increasing the company's revenues and overall operational effectiveness.

"I am extremely excited to join Hello Pal and help the Company expand its services into the live-streaming space," said Mr. Zhou. "The Company already has a very solid foundation with its current platform, and this makes it much easier to assist the Company generate substantial revenues soon."

Management Changes

The Company also announces changes to its management team to help with the Company's increased focus on the live-streaming business. Company founder KL Wong will step down as CEO and President of the Company and assume the position of Chairman of the Board. Mr. Zhou will take up the position of President of the Company, and Mr. Wong will serve as interim CEO until a suitable replacement has been found.

Daniel Kou is stepping down as Chief Technology Officer of the Company and will be replaced by Huang Jingsu (also known as "Jason Huang"). Mr. Huang is another veteran of the live-streaming industry with over 10 years of experience in the industry. He most recently served as CTO at Pajia where he led the development of the company's live-streaming platform from scratch, which ultimately served over 10 million registered users and successfully sustained over 500,000 daily active users.

Joining Mr. Zhou and Mr. Huang at Hello Pal include will be some of their former colleagues at their previous companies, giving the Company a very seasoned management team with a proven track record at delivering successful products and revenues in the live-streaming industry.

"I am very pleased to welcome Adega Zhou and Jason Huang, as well as the rest of the new management team, to Hello Pal," said Mr. Wong. "This new team's experience with the live-streaming sector in China is perfectly complementary to our current international team and social networking platform, and puts us in a very good position to offer international live-streaming services across the globe across our social, travel and language learning service offerings."

------

To download Hello Pal, Language Pal, Travel Pal or the proprietary Phrasebooks please visit the IOS or Android store. For information with respect to the Company or the contents of this news release, please contact the Company at (604) 683-0911 or visit the website at hellopal.com. Email inquiries can be directed to: investors@hellopal.com.

To view a demo of the Hello Pal app please follow this link: Hello Pal Demonstration

To view a demo of the Travel Pal app please follow this link: Travel Pal Demonstration

About the Hello Pal Platform

The Hello Pal Platform is a proprietary suite of mobile applications built on a user-friendly blockchain based messaging interface that focus on social interaction, language learning and travel. Hello Pal has been designed from the ground up to be easy to use and enables users the freedom to speak in their own language regardless of the other person's language they are speaking to. Hello Pal's overriding mission is to bring the world closer together through social interaction, language learning and travel. By creating a platform where it is easy to instantly interact with others around the world and giving them the tools to communicate with each other in a joyful and fun way, we hope to do our part (however small) in fostering understanding and tolerance between all citizens of the world.

The Hello Pal platform also includes a proprietary digital wallet allowing users to store and transfer popular digital assets and tokens, including Bitcoin and Ether, based on blockchain technology.

Hello Pal, was the first app released to the public and experienced rapid growth building a diverse and active global user base. Travel Pal and Language Pal are the first and second companion apps to launch. Both apps benefit immensely from the existing and ever expanding globally based group of users. Each new app will launch with this established rapidly growing user base accelerating their adoption.

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Hello Pal cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Hello Pal's control. Such risks and uncertainties are described in Hello Pal's Listing Statement dated May 10, 2016 available on www.cnsx.ca. Accordingly, actual, and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Hello Pal undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

THE CSE HAS NEITHER APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43282