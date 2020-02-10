Hyatt Hotels : Centric Downtown Portland Opens Today as the Centric Brand's First Hotel in the Pacific Northwest

New 220-room downtown Portland, Ore. hotel marks the latest opening for Hyatt’s fastest-growing lifestyle brand

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) today announced the opening of Hyatt Centric Downtown Portland in Oregon, the first Hyatt Centric hotel in the Pacific Northwest. The 220-room hotel is located in the heart of Portland’s hip West End District, just steps from high-end eateries and landmarks such as Powell’s Books and the Pearl District. The new hotel features a modern design and sleek guestrooms, as well as noteworthy amenities, including a vinyl player in the hotel’s 13 suites and 11 studio rooms, an impressive array of local art, and a Catalan and Spanish-inspired restaurant helmed by celebrated Portland chef Jose Chesa. The nearby MAX Light Rail and Portland Streetcar stop offer easy access to discover Portland’s city center and Eastside neighborhoods, and to travel to and from Portland International Airport (PDX).

“Hyatt Centric Downtown Portland is the ideal jumping off point to begin a cultural quest of Portland’s unique character and sought-after spots in its distinct neighborhoods, including a wide array of art galleries, breweries and James Beard award-winning restaurants,” said General Manager Scott Lane. “We look forward to being the gateway for our guests to explore local hot spots and hidden gems, ensuring they never miss a moment of adventure in Rose City.”

Designed by leading Portland-based developer and design builder Mortenson, in partnership with Sera Architects, Hyatt Centric Downtown Portland delivers a unique take on Oregon, focusing on the city’s deep craftsman history and its interaction with the landscape.

A convergence of modern industrial and contemporary elements, complemented by locally influenced accents, creates a sense of place for guests and gives a nod to the city’s quirky character. The “Portland Penny” adorns each in-room closet, paying homage to the 1835 American copper penny that was used in an 1845 coin toss to name the new town of Portland. Each suite showcases hand-stitched life-size chicken footstools by The City Girl Farm, speaking to the farming and agriculture around the city.

MASIA, the hotel’s signature restaurant open for breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner, serves Catalan and Spanish-inspired cuisine, and boasts a shared plate menu, refined vermouth selection, inspired cocktails, and Spanish wine list. Under Chef Jose Chesa, MASIA offers an assortment of both contemporary and traditional Spanish classics, combining fresh ingredients and bold flavors to create a memorable dining experience. MASIA Bar, the hotel’s lobby bar, offers a welcoming ambiance where guests can enjoy vinyl playlists featuring local artists and a premium selection of Vermouth cocktails. Additionally, chef Jose Chesa’s famed 180 Xurros returns, serving as Hyatt Centric Downtown Portland’s 24-hour market, and bringing hot xurros and coffee from Portland’s Never Coffee Lab to guests and locals from the hotel’s lobby.

Hyatt Centric Downtown Portland is pet-friendly and welcomes its pet guests with a bowl, treat and in-room bed. The hotel features a 24-hour fitness center and three meeting spaces, including the 1,368-square-foot Pettygrove Room, which can be divided in half to accommodate smaller groups, and 428-square-foot technology-driven boardroom, Lovejoy, named after one of Portland’s founders.

