Jardine Cycle & Carriage : Privatisation of Cycle & Carriage Bintang via Selective Capital Reduction & Repayment Exercise

GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT::PRIVATISATION OF CYCLE & CARRIAGE BINTANG VIA SELECTIVE CAPITAL REDUCTION & REPAYMENT EXERCISE

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

JARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE LIMITED

Securities

JARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE LTD - SG1B51001017 - C07

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

General Announcement

Date &Time of Broadcast

11-Nov-2019 07:59:03

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Privatisation of Cycle & Carriage Bintang via selective capital reduction & repayment exercise

Announcement Reference

SG191111OTHRXHP2

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Jeffery Tan Eng Heong

Designation

Company Secretary

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited ("JC&C") wishes to announce that it has submitted a formal proposal to the board of directors of Cycle & Carriage Bintang Berhad ("CCB") to privatise CCB through a selective capital reduction and repayment exercise (the "SCR Exercise") to be undertaken by CCB pursuant to Section 116 of the Companies Act, 2016 of Malaysia.

JC&C currently holds approximately 59.1% of the issued share capital of CCB, which is listed on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities"). CCB's principal activities are the retail of vehicles and provision of after-sales services. It is one of the leading Mercedes-Benz dealers in Malaysia with a network of 13 outlets in Malaysia.

Under the proposed SCR Exercise, all shareholders of CCB other than JC&C (the "CCB Entitled Shareholders") collectively will receive a total capital repayment of RM90.6 million (approximately USD21.9 million), which represents a cash amount of RM2.20 for each CCB share. Upon cancellation of the CCB shares held by the CCB Entitled Shareholders pursuant to the proposed SCR Exercise, this will result in CCB becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of JC&C. After the proposed SCR Exercise is completed, CCB