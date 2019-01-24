Log in
Ralphs : Promotes Kendra Doyel To Vice President Of Merchandising

01/24/2019 | 02:58pm EST

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ralphs, a subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today announced Kendra Doyel has been promoted to vice president of merchandising for the company, effective February 3. She will report to Mike Murphy, president of the Ralphs Division. Ms. Doyel succeeds Victor Smith, who was recently promoted to president of Kroger's Delta division.

Ralphs promotes Kendra Doyel to Vice President, Merchandising effective February 3.

Ms. Doyel joined the company in 1998 as a pharmacist in the Fry's Division. She was named Pharmacy coordinator in 2002 and promoted to director, Public Relations for the Fry's Division in 2006. In 2008, she moved to the Ralphs and Food 4 Less Divisions as the Public Affairs and Government Relations leader and was responsible for all internal and external communication in both divisions. In 2017, she was promoted to her current role, HR leader for both Ralphs and Food 4 Less.

"Already a valued asset to the Ralphs team, Kendra exemplifies the strategic vision, leadership and execution skills needed for the position," said Murphy.

"I am honored to be a part of such an incredible organization and team, as we work together to execute our Restock Kroger strategy and position Ralphs for continued success in the future," said Doyel.

Ms. Doyel currently serves as the chair of the board for the California Grocers Association and on the board of directors for the Network of Executive Women. She holds a bachelor's degree in Pharmacy and Psychology from the University of New Mexico.

About Ralphs
Ralphs Grocery Company is dedicated to our purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit™. We are more than 18,000 associates serving customers in 191 supermarkets across Southern California. From the company's headquarters in Los Angeles County, Ralphs is a recognized leader in community service and giving. The company supports Kroger's Zero Hunger | Zero Waste initiative aimed at ending hunger in our communities and eliminating waste within our company by the year 2025. Ralphs is a subsidiary of The Kroger Co., (NYSE:KR), one of the world's largest retailers, based in Cincinnati, Ohio. For more about Ralphs, please visit our website at www.ralphs.com.

 

Ralphs - Even more Low prices... and fast checkout too! (PRNewsFoto/Ralphs Grocery Company)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ralphs-promotes-kendra-doyel-to-vice-president-of-merchandising-300783965.html

SOURCE Ralphs


© PRNewswire 2019
