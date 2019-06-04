Maritime VSAT Innovator Introduces ‘KVH Watch' IoT Connectivity as a Service

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KVH Industries, Inc., (Nasdaq: KVHI), today introduced the maritime industry’s only all-inclusive, no-commitment, Internet of Things (IoT) Connectivity as a Service program utilizing global VSAT communications. KVH WatchTM is designed as the connectivity solution for remote equipment monitoring and intervention by maritime equipment manufacturers and IoT application providers. With remote monitoring, manufacturers can act in real time, minimizing expensive service calls and ensuring that their equipment is performing at its peak for the maritime operation.



“IoT is essential for maintaining and optimizing complex equipment at sea, but until now, equipment manufacturers have lacked an affordable VSAT IoT solution,” says Martin Kits van Heyningen, KVH’s chief executive officer. “We followed the successful business model we established with AgilePlans® Connectivity as a Service to now offer KVH Watch IoT Connectivity as a Service for one monthly subscription fee.”

Leveraging KVH’s end-to-end maritime connectivity service and high-throughput satellite (HTS) network, KVH Watch is the industry’s first solution designed to deliver IoT connectivity in two modes: Watch Flow, for 24/7, machine-to-machine data delivery compatible with all IoT applications; and Watch Intervention, for on-demand high-speed sessions for remote face-to-face support and remote equipment access. The monthly subscription fee includes access to a dedicated IoT VSAT terminal, data delivery, and maintenance.



“Watch Intervention was designed specifically to resolve the problems that IoT remote condition monitoring brings to light,” says Kits van Heyningen. “Service visits to ships average $5,000 each, and can be too little, too late. Now, shore-based specialists can solve more challenging issues with equipment on a vessel in real-time.”



KVH designed the IoT connectivity solution with cybersecurity as an essential feature. KVH Watch is completely isolated from the vessel’s communications system and will include a dedicated LAN, support for manufacturer VPNs, and multi-factor authentication for remote-controlled access.



Another benefit of KVH Watch for equipment manufacturers is the ability to use Watch Flow to gather real-world performance data for product development. KVH knows this benefit well. Part of the motivation and research for developing KVH Watch comes from KVH’s own experience in monitoring its satellite antenna hardware through IoT connectivity. KVH evaluates performance data on 150+ data channels to power proactive monitoring and rapid resolution for thousands of VSAT terminals onboard vessels worldwide.



“We have seen the value of IoT firsthand for some time now,” notes Kits van Heyningen, “and have had situations where we spotted and addressed a problem remotely before the vessel itself saw the issue. We believe other equipment manufacturers will quickly see the advantage of that kind of proactive approach.”



KVH is a mobile tech innovator that provides connectivity solutions for commercial maritime, leisure marine, and land mobile applications on vessels and vehicles, including the award-winning TracPhone® and TracVision® product lines, the global mini-VSAT Broadbandsm network, and AgilePlans Connectivity as a Service (CaaS).

About KVH Industries, Inc.

KVH Industries, Inc., is a global leader in mobile connectivity and inertial navigation systems, innovating to enable a mobile world. A market leader in maritime VSAT, KVH designs, manufactures, and provides connectivity and content services globally. KVH is also a premier manufacturer of high-performance sensors and integrated inertial systems for defense and commercial applications. Founded in 1982, the company is based in Middletown, RI, with research, development, and manufacturing operations in Middletown, RI, and Tinley Park, IL, and more than a dozen offices around the globe.

