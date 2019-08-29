Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Lattice Semiconductor Corp    LSCC

LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP

(LSCC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Lattice Semiconductor : Dealing with Rising Performance Demands at the Edge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 04:21pm EDT
Dealing with Rising Performance Demands at the Edge
Posted 08/29/2019 by Hussein Osman

Migrating AI applications to the network Edge offers promising benefits like reduced data latency, better privacy and lower power consumption. But it poses design challenges as well. Designers are being asked to develop Edge AI solutions that combine lower power requirements with a smaller footprint. At the same time new AI/ML applications like presence detection and object counting demand that developers build solutions that operate at higher performance levels than ever before.

Looking for a way to overcome these challenges? Look no further than Lattice sensAI™, our award-winning technology stack that delivers low power AI to Edge devices. In May, Lattice announced major performance and design flow enhancements to sensAI, including a 10X performance boost for low power, smart IoT devices.

Recently, Lattice released a new white paper, 'Rising Edge AI Requirements Demand Higher Performance Solutions,' that lays out how designers can use the sensAI stack and Lattice's low power, low density FPGAs to accelerate neural network performance.

Real World Use Cases

So if you're looking at ways to implement Edge AI, be sure to read about the use cases for sensAI covered at the end of the white paper. They illustrate how sensAI can address some common data processing problems associated with supporting AI in Edge devices, both in new designs and when integrated into legacy designs to add AI support.

These use cases can be split into two categories: data pre-processing and data post-processing. Data pre-processing is a great way to keep power and data latency low in smart visions applications. sensAI can determine if data needs further inspection on the device or in the cloud before the device takes action. This keeps false positives (very common in smart vision applications) from triggering the device to activate its SoC or MCU (keeping power low) or forwarding the false positive to the cloud (keeping data latency low). Post-processing data via sensAI is a great way for designers to add support for smart vision to existing embedded vision applications at the Edge. For example, designers looking to add smart vision support to a design may find it more cost effective to add an accelerator to offload some of the processing workload from a legacy SoC or MCU; sensAI makes it easy to do this. And as the sensAI stack runs on small footprint, low power Lattice FPGAs, using sensAI to add smart vision to a legacy device has minimal impact on power consumption and overall design footprint.

For more information, visit our sensAI page.

Share:

Disclaimer

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 20:20:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP
04:21pLATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR : Dealing with Rising Performance Demands at the Edge
PU
08/26LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR : to Present at 2019 Deutsche Bank Technology Conference
BU
08/22LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR : to Present at 2019 Dougherty Institutional Investor Conf..
BU
08/21LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR : NEW H3C Selects Lattice Semiconductor FPGA For New Serve..
BU
08/20LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR : to Present at Jefferies 2019 Semiconductor, Hardware and..
BU
08/14LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR TO HOST WEBINA : “Supporting MIPI in Embedded Vision..
BU
08/06LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR : Appoints Terese Kemble as Corporate VP, HR
BU
08/02LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDIT..
AQ
07/31LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR : Latest Automotive and Industrial News from Lattice
PU
07/30LATTICE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 408 M
EBIT 2019 94,7 M
Net income 2019 44,6 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 59,2x
P/E ratio 2020 37,2x
Capi. / Sales2019 6,26x
Capi. / Sales2020 5,85x
Capitalization 2 554 M
Chart LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP
Duration : Period :
Lattice Semiconductor Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 19,71  $
Last Close Price 19,25  $
Spread / Highest target 24,7%
Spread / Average Target 2,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James R. Anderson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Jeffrey Richardson Chairman
Glenn ORourke Vice President-Global Operations
Sherri Luther Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Stephen Douglass Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP178.18%2 554
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%207 918
INTEL CORPORATION-2.43%205 002
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS29.29%114 593
BROADCOM INC8.57%109 892
NVIDIA CORPORATION20.76%98 183
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group